TRIAL BLOG: Body camera footage shown of inside Sisk home, victims night of shooting

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The teenager accused of killing his parents and three siblings in 2019 is back in court Thursday for the fourth day of his capital murder trial. Sisk was 14 years old when his family was killed.

During Tuesday’s testimony , the court heard from several witnesses including the family friends who the Sisk family visited in Florida the weekend before the murders and first responders on the scene that September night.

On Wednesday, the court viewed the autopsy photos and body camera footage from the night of the murders. Dr. Jonrika Malone, the state medical examiner who performed the autopsies, and Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Fields, the first deputy to speak to Sisk at the scene, were some of the witnesses called.

Court began Thursday with the defense filing a motion for a mistrial, arguing prosecutors didn’t provide access to Mason’s father’s cell phone, claiming the possibility of information that could corroborate the teen’s defense.

The judge said he will the defense’s motion for a mistrial “under advisement,” and the testimony resumed.

Members of the jury were shown the 29-minute long bodycam footage from Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jake Abernathy from the night of the murders. The footage showed Abernathy taking photos of the interior and exterior of the home, and of the bodies.

Investigative Reporter Dallas Parker reported that the court was shown up-close photos of the victims without warning. Members of Mary Sisk’s family were all seen visibly struggling through this.

During the defense’s cross-examination, it was clarified that Abernathy was a patrol deputy at the time, not an investigator but he was tasked with “keeping the scene intact” for investigators. The defense asked Abernathy about the basement bedroom, where Mason was allegedly downstairs playing video games when the shootings occurred, according to Sheriff’s Deputies. Abernathy said, “It looked like someone was asleep on the couch.”

The next person called to the stand was Steve Campas, a microbiologist at Aviagen. The Aviagen plant is located on Sandlin Road in Elkmont. Campas said, “Ridge Road is directly southwest of the plant.” The state says that the building has surveillance cameras that face Ridge Road.

Limestone County Sheriff’s investigator Caleb Durden was one of the investigators dispatched to the Sisk house the night of the murders. “I was instructed to record body cam footage of the scene and take pictures.”

In the video, Durden points out the padlocks on several doors in the house. John and Mary Sisk’s room is one of those locked up. As Durden explains the layout of the lower level of the house, he said, “Mason was living in the common area downstairs… the video gaming system on the desk in his room was on.”

The jury was shown the photos collected on the scene which show lots of blood-stained bedding and a pillow with a bullet hole through it. Earlier testimony claimed the members of the Sisk family were all shot while they were asleep.

Durden said he was able to retrieve part of the surveillance video from the night of the crimes from the Aviagen plant on Sandlin Road. The video shows only one car turning out onto Sandlin Road in the last 6 minutes. Durden describes seeing a dark, four-door SUV, the State says Sisk was waiting at the end of the driveway in a black four-door SUV.

During the defense cross-examination, the court was shown more crime scene photos, including a picture of a backpack with a digital scale and “small baggies.” Durden testifies that the items were found in a separate room, not Mason’s.

Another photo of a downstairs bedroom shows what appears to be blood on the wall. “It appeared this bedroom was being lived in at the time of the crimes,” Durden says. Durden clarified again that this bedroom was not Mason’s. “The scale and baggies are often associated with drug sales, or [occasionally] jewelry.”

The next photo shown is of a downstairs bedroom drawer. Durden tells the court that there is ammo in this bottom, “catch-all” drawer. Photos of the inside of the top drawer show a clear baggie and a syringe. Durden clarifies that these things are “significant” to drug use.

The next photo is inside the garage. The court is shown an axe with barbed wire wrapped around it. The handle reads “Dub’s Act Right Stick.” John Sisk was known as “Dub” by his friends Gator and Angela who testified earlier this week.

The defense questions Durden about the surveillance video. He says that he cannot make out who was driving, how many people were in the car or the make/model of the car.

They return to the photo of the bedroom where the scale and baggies were found. There is a large illustration of a dream catcher, with the name “Lance” written with two other names. Earlier in the testimony, it was said that Lance is John’s brother.

The court is also shown a photo of a lot of patches from a motorcycle club and bandanas. The patches depict a number of different things. A skull with a knife through it with a halo on top. One says “Dub” and the other says “SFFS,” which Durden interpreted as “saints forever, forever saints.”

Other patches that are shown say things like “Saints Alabama,” and “Outlaws Memphis.” Durden says that these patches are from Outlaw motorcycle groups. He says at least one of the patches contains Nazi imagery. The court is also shown a book called “One Percenter Revolution,” which Durden agrees is about the top one percent of outlaws.

In one of the photos Durden took, a person is calling the phone featured on the evidence table. The caller ID says “Saint Basha.”

The defense asks Durden whether the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received any information about people traveling behind the Sisk home. There is a trail behind the house that leads into downtown Elkmont. Durden says he wasn’t sure.

According to Durden, six shell casings were taken from the home, including one that was recovered in a downstairs bedroom. He says he interviewed a few neighbors in his investigation within a few days of the killings.

The defense redirects and asks about the “Dub’s Act Right Stick.” Durden says Mason was checked for marks and injured, but not by him personally.

The state called on former Limestone County Sheriff’s investigator Kristin King. She now works as an investigator for the DA’s office. King logged, bagged and label evidence at the Sisk home the night of the murders.

The court is shown more crime scene photos. The majority are images of shell casings found in the home. King says one black fingerless glove was found in Aurora Sisk’s room, and the other was found in Mason’s room near the Xbox.

While reviewing the different locations of shell casings and fragments, King begins to cry on the stand. The next photo is of a black handgun. It is a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield, which holds 8 rounds. There is also a photo of an unspent 9mm round. King testified that she unloaded the firearm, zip-tied the gun in a box and labeled it to be shipped off to forensics.

Several documents were also taken from the home, including birth certificates and paperwork from when Mary formally adopted Mason. The defense began their cross-examination with Shay Golden asking to see the chain of custody log for the phones seized by the case. However, King does not have the log for the phones’ chain of custody.

In earlier testimony, Durden said that Mason’s Xbox was on, but the TV was off. However, King says the Xbox was also off. She is excused from the stand.

The prosecution has called Leslie Ramsey to the stand. She was a Limestone County Sheriff’s investigator at the time of the crimes.

She spoke to the court about the chain of custody for some of the evidence collected at the scene. She says that she spoke with John’s friend Gato and he brought her the box for his gun. The gun had the same serial number as the gun she says Mason pointed them to. She has been excused from the witness stand.

The state called Brandon Best, an employee of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, He works in firearms and tool marks analysis and gunshot residue.

Best identified a box containing the gun, and a clip sent to forensics by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The court was shown photos of bullets and casings, as Best identified each one. He had test fired the Smith & Wesson and compared the test round to the evidence sent by the sheriff’s office. Best has been excused from the witness stand.

The prosecution calls Greg Bartlett with Combine Public Communications (CPC), which provides inmate phone/video visitation software to county jails. Barlett says messages are saved on the software so that the jail can review messages. Data is saved as a PDF and is stored on a server in Kentucky.

Bartlet is reviewing message records from Mason’s account. However, there is no word yet of what the messages say. Barlett says inmates should be aware that anything on the software can be used against them. They have to acknowledge those terms in or to activate the service.

Greg Barlett was recently in the news for being arrested over jail food issues. He has been excused from the stand.

The next witness called is 17-year-old Lola Holiday from Huntsville. Holiday was Mason’s girlfriend, they met in seventh grade at Madison County Middle School. She said that she was at a friend’s house in Gurley the night of the crimes. She had received a call from an unknown number, it was Mason.

Holiday said that Mason was crying over the phone saying that “they [his family] were all dead, he was downstairs playing video games and he heard gunshots.” He told her he was going to leave and come t her house, but she told him not to because “police would think he did it.”

She and her mother, whom Holiday had called, advised him to stay put and call the police. She stated that she told Mason to park the car at the end of the driveway. She told the friend’s parents in Gurley about what was happening and they took her home.

Holiday said that Sheriff Mike Blakely called her at 1:00 a.m. the night of the murders. She said the sheriff asked if she knew about any guns in the Sisk home. She told him Mason had a broken BB gun and some sort of long gun that was broken.

The prosecution provided Holiday with copies of the messages sent between the two. “I did it because I was held at gunpoint,” Sisk says whoever did it threatened to kill him as well. However, later he tells her that he wants to be a contract killer, but she says no. He responded with, “I am good with a gun, I killed my family in less than four seconds. All head shots.”

It was said during the defense’s cross-examination that “he was loving and always put everybody before himself.” Holiday said that she had observed Mason being bullied in school on several occasions.

Holiday spoke of a time when John had gotten upset with Mason while she and her mother were at the Sisk house. She said that John grabbed Mason between the legs until he fell onto the floor. She also said there was a time that they were FaceTiming and Mason came back to the camera with a rag on his nose after a fight broke out with John.

She also recounted a time when she witnessed John pull Mason out of a car and hit him in the back of the head. Holiday said she had witnessed so much verbal abuse that her parents stopped allowing her to visit Mason at the Sisk home. She testified that Mason would always watch his siblings, but mostly during the day when his parents were away.

Holiday said that Mason had been in solitary confinement for 18 months before the message “I did it because I was held at gunpoint” came to her phone.

The prosecution asked Holiday what kind of games Mason enjoyed playing. She said that he played “Call of Duty and he really liked racing games.” Her parents allowed her to continue to communicate with Mason after his arrest.

The state called the last witness of the evening, 16-year-old Katlin V. She also went to middle school with Mason at Madison County Middle School. They had stayed in contact over the phone after he moved to Elkmont. In a message from Katlin to Mason on November 19, 2020, she asks “did you do it?” He responded “yes.”

A message to his friend from Mason on January 6, 2021, says “Ok basically I’m going to escape. But that means I’m going to be on the run for the rest of my life. It’s a fool-proof plan but don’t tell anybody.”

On January 27, 2021, Katlin asked him why he did it. She told him she was tired of worrying if he’s okay in jail. Mason responded, “I did it because I was forced to. I was held at gunpoint and if I didn’t I would die.” He also said that “he [the suspect] had a mask on.”

In another message, Sisk’s friend said that she “hated her little brother because he’s being annoying.” Mason asks, “what are little brothers for?” After a little while, he sends a second message that said, “is it weird that I want to be a contract killer?” The witness has been excused.

Court will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

You can follow Thursday’s proceeding’s down below. App users can click here to view the blog.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.