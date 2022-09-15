Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Critic: Limiting opioid prescriptions would worsen overdose crisis
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania deals with an opioid overdose crisis that has caused more than 5,200 deaths in 2021, some proposed solutions may do more harm than good. A plan to cut down on addiction may simply push more people to illicit, and less-safe, drugs. House Bill...
Pa. House committee discusses possible impeachment of Schuylkill County commissioner
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania House sub-committee met Thursday to discuss the possible impeachment of a Schuylkill County Commissioner. Four women who work in the county courthouse accuse Commissioner George Halcovage of sexual harassment. They filed a lawsuit in federal court last year. Much of Thursday's meeting in Harrisburg was...
Police: Inmate stole tractor, damaged fields of crops
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — A man who has a criminal history that spans decades has added even more charges to his record. Robert Linkchorst, an inmate at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in Lower Heidelberg Township, burglarized a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, according to the police. They said...
Fire spreads through Northampton Crossings Burger King in Lower Nazareth
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – Smoke was billowing from a Burger King in Lower Nazareth Township Thursday night, but it wasn't from the fast-food restaurant's signature flame-grilled burgers. A fire spread through the eatery in the Northampton Crossings shopping center. Crews were called to the scene at 3706 Nazareth...
South Whitehall planners hear sketch plan for tractor-trailer parking area
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A company is looking to create a parking area for tractor-trailers in South Whitehall Township, but planners already expressed some initial concerns at their Thursday night meeting. Triple Net Investments CI LLC came before the South Whitehall Township Planning Commission to share a sketch...
State police investigate deadly crash in Lynn Twp.
LYNN TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating a deadly crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The coroner was called to the scene about 9 p.m. Gabriel R. Whitesell, age 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there's no details on what...
Upper Mount Bethel crash
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Upper Mount Bethel Twp. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Mount Bethel Highway near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
