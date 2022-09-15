Inspired by the red cardinal, designer Omar Salam latest collection emanates loyalty and truth to oneself. A sea of red juxtaposed on black mannequins is the first thing you see when you walk into Sukeina’s Spring/Summer 2023 presentation at the Ritz Carlton Nomad Hotel. Founder and designer Omar ​​Salam was inspired by the red cardinal hence the collection’s name. When asked how he conceptualized the inspiration from the red cardinal, Salam stated, “Many animals are known to adapt to their surroundings. The red cardinal is loyal to itself, not its environment—it has no desire to try and fit in. It’s truly inspiring because we, as a people, are all uniquely created. If we could radically accept ourselves, we could start to build and become a great gift to the world and ourselves. This collection is a story of radical acceptance.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO