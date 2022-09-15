Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna Shows Off New Copper Hair In Lacy Top & All-Black Outfit at Tom Ford’s NYFW Show with Daughter Lourdes Leon
Madonna sat front row with her daughter Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show yesterday held at the Skylight in New York, the glamorous display closing out fashion week with a bang. Sat amongst a starry cast of characters, the “Like A Virgin” songstress and Leon dressed in all black looks down to their shoes.
Blondes Have More Fun: The Blonds Close New York Fashion Week with Y2K Club Glamour, Sky-High Heels & Material Girls
If anyone knows the power of glamour, it’s certainly the Blonds. Designer couple Phillipe and David Blond have been mainstays in the fashion industry for years, renowned for their elaborate embellished creations worn by Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Rihanna — to name but a few. In fact, many of these women were on the Blonds’ moodboard this season. While simultaneously designing their Spring 2023 collection and creating photography book “The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy,” the pair rediscovered their own personal archives. A new inspiration ultimately became the duo themselves, reminiscing on their romantic meeting in Manhattan’s nightlife scene in 2000. “We fell...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila storms the Tommy Hilfiger runway as her mum sits in the front row at NYFW
Lila Moss put on a show-stopping display as she took to the catwalk on Sunday during the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show at New York Fashion Week. The 19-year-old had the support of her supermodel mum Kate Moss, who sat in the front row at the show - which was held in Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In theatre.
Kourtney Kardashian Defends Her Boohoo Collaboration After Sustainability Backlash Ahead of NYFW Show
Kourtney Kardashian is speaking out against the online backlash towards her namesake collaboration with British fast fashion brand Boohoo. The star’s statement arrives after her first collection’s launch on Boohoo’s website, and before its New York Fashion Week show on Monday night. Kardashian took to Instagram to discuss her reasoning behind joining Boohoo as the brand’s new sustainability ambassador, specifically in light of backlash towards the collection’s environmental friendliness efforts. Fast fashion traditionally negatively affects the environment from overproduction and consumer waste, which Boohoo’s line attempts to combat from two vintage-sourced styles, as well as composure from recycled textiles, sequins and polyester,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
Lori Harvey Slays In A Fendi Trench Coat At NYFW
Lori Harvey looked fabulous in a Fendi trench coat during New York Fashion Week!
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
La La Anthony Models Ribbed Tank Top & Matching Skirt With Strappy Sandals at Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party
La La Anthony had a standout fashion moment while attending Revolve Gallery during the NYFW at the Hudson Yards last night. To support her longtime friend Ciara, Anthony wore an outfit created by the singer’s clothing brand LITA by Ciara. She was a in fitted square-neck cropped tank top with a mid-length skirt featuring a white button-down slit. She paired the look with white sandals featuring a pointed toe and strappy ankle design. Strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs, especially in warmer months. Anthony accessorized with a striped cream, white, and silver frame bag,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Steps Out in a Highlighter Yellow Co-ord for Dinner in New York City
Rihanna just stepped out in the brightest Balenciaga set, and made it look totally casual. For a dinner date in New York City last night, the singer wore a highlighter yellow co-ord by the fashion house. The look, pulled straight from Demna's fall/winter 2022 runway show (and not yet available to shop online), included an oversized track top with a faux turtleneck and matching baggy joggers. She finished the ensemble with black shoes and skinny black rectangle sunglasses, and also carried a glittery crimson mini bag to match her red lipstick.
Kris Jenner Suits Up in Logomania Pajamas & Boots With Boyfriend Corey Gamble for Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Show
Kris Jenner took a relaxed approach to front row dressing for Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” show — the brand’s first during New York Fashion Week since 2019. Arriving in Brooklyn with boyfriend Corey Gamble and daughter Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday night, Jenner wore a full outfit from Hilfiger’s new collaboration with British designer Richard Quinn. The multi-hyphenate’s ensemble featured a maroon and white silk set of pajamas, composed of a collared shirt and trousers. Each featured navy piping, as well as an overlapping print of Hilfiger’s new “TH” monogram, created with artist Fergus Purcell. Finishing Jenner’s outfit was a matching crossbody bag with oversized gold hardware, as well as silver hoop earrings, a cross necklace and string of pearls.
Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
Lori Harvey Is Ready To Take NYFW By Storm With Her Killer Style
Lori Harvey is on the scene for New York Fashion Week and is already showing off her killer style.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bella Hadid Puts Edgy Spin On Schoolgirl Style In Tube Socks & Heels For Gigi Hadid’s Party With Marc Kalman
Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman are the ultimate coordinated couple. The dynamic duo arrived in black and white style to support Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid who launched her new knitwear label Guest in Residence. Gigi hosted a party to celebrate the new fashion venture at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday night. Bella put an edgy spin on schoolgirl style for the occasion. The runway sensation wore a black cropped cardigan over a white bralette. She teamed the tops with fitted spandex biker shorts that were held up by a thick double-strap black belt. To amp up...
Linda Evangelista Cozies Up With Kate Moss Amid Welcome Return to NYFW After Coolsculpting Lawsuit
Linda Evangelista has been missing from New York Fashion Week for 15 years, but this year, she made her big return to the runway after settling her Coolsculpting lawsuit. She didn’t make her triumphant return alone; fellow supermodel Kate Moss was there to support her at the Fendi show on Tuesday. Evangelista took a hiatus from photoshoots for the last six years because she was dealing with serious complications from her cosmetic surgery procedure. While she still suffers from the side effects, the 57-year-old model looked unbelievably stunning at the Fendi show. Wearing a voluminous turquoise-blue taffeta cape and white satin...
Essence
Sergio Hudson Channels Prince Through Power Dressing
High coiffed hair, veteran industry supermodels, and power shoulders—for SS23, Sergio channels 90s glam. Power dressing will always be paramount in a Sergio Hudson fashion show. Back in February, ahead of his Spring Summer 2022 show, he said, “When I see women, I see them at their finest, and I want to dress them to meet that moment.” This Spring Summer 2023 collection, or “Collection 10,” was no deviation from that sentiment.
Lourdes Leon Channels Pamela Anderson in a Sparkling Dress & Strappy Sandals at Tom Ford’s NYFW Show with Madonna
Lourdes Leon sat front row with her mom Madonna at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show yesterday held at the Skylight in New York, the glamorous display closing out fashion week with a bang. Sat amongst a starry cast of characters, the “Lock&Key” songstress and Madonna dressed in all black looks down to their shoes in sleek fashions. The model wore a simple black tank dress with a plunging neckline and thick shoulder straps. The garment was dotted with silver sparkles that glimmered under the bright camera flashes. The young star carried a structured black chain purse and accessorized with silver stacked...
Nicole Richie Elevates Backless Gown With Metallic Lock Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
Nicole Richie was utterly chic for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in New York City on Wednesday night. The eponymous label closed out New York Fashion Week with a bang. The brand’s new line was an explosion of leather, lurex, and sequins along with thigh-high splits and risky cutouts. Richie looked stunning in an outfit that was fitting for the high-fashion affair. The fashion designer and television personality was a vision in a white dress. The garment had a high mock neck and open back. To further accentuate the moment, Richie accessorized with small diamond stud earrings and a...
Essence
Sukeina's Spring/Summer 2023 Presentation Symbolizes Radical Acceptance
Inspired by the red cardinal, designer Omar Salam latest collection emanates loyalty and truth to oneself. A sea of red juxtaposed on black mannequins is the first thing you see when you walk into Sukeina’s Spring/Summer 2023 presentation at the Ritz Carlton Nomad Hotel. Founder and designer Omar Salam was inspired by the red cardinal hence the collection’s name. When asked how he conceptualized the inspiration from the red cardinal, Salam stated, “Many animals are known to adapt to their surroundings. The red cardinal is loyal to itself, not its environment—it has no desire to try and fit in. It’s truly inspiring because we, as a people, are all uniquely created. If we could radically accept ourselves, we could start to build and become a great gift to the world and ourselves. This collection is a story of radical acceptance.”
The Fashion Credits: Coco Jones Wears Monsoori On Our September ‘Fashion Issue’
Letter From The Editor: There’s something about the air in September that brings a refreshing and transitional vibe. The convivial correlation to back-to-school time, NYFW, and Virgo season all combine for the welcoming of fall, which brings with it new style trends, closet overhauls, and our annual fashion issue. Coco Jones is our “Fashion Issue” […]
Essence
A Roundup Of Emerging Designers’ NYFW SS23 Presentations
Presentations, showrooms, and activations —discover the designers that hosted presentations off the runway. Runway shows are one of the most exciting aspects of New York Fashion Week. Months of planning and perfecting until the final second goes into the moment the first model walks out to the runway for a show that lasts no longer than 10 minutes. Although runway shows can be thrilling and a highly efficient way to get eyes on the designer and their work, it’s not the only way designers can show during NYFW. For emerging and independent designers, curating a showroom or hosting a creative presentation with an intimate cocktail hour is a common alternative to present. While runway shows can be exclusive and finished in a blink, showrooms are a great way for attendees to learn more about the designer and the collection in depth.
Comments / 0