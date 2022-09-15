Jack Grealish and Son Heung-min, two of the English Premier League’s most high-profile players, have been facing growing criticism for their failure to score this season. They silenced the doubters on Saturday. With a strike after 55 seconds, Grealish — the England international with the 100 million pound ($139 million) price tag — set Manchester City on its way to a 3-0 win at Wolverhampton and first place in the standings, at least for 24 hours. With a hat trick after coming off the bench, Son — the joint-top scorer in the league last season — rounded off Tottenham’s 6-2 victory over last-placed Leicester, whose manager Brendan Rodgers will head into the international break with his job under serious threat after six straight league defeats.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO