Soccer

The Independent

Lionel Messi makes more Champions League history with goal against Maccabi Haifa

Lionel Messi created Champions League history by scoring for the 18th consecutive season in the competition.Messi was on target as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to win 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa to make it two victories from two games.Tjaronn Chery hinted at an upset by giving the hosts the lead after 24 minutes.But Messi equalised before the break, scoring against a 39th different opponent in the competition – another record.Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored second-half goals as PSG punished their Israeli hosts with some clinical finishing.Benfica also have two wins in Group H following a 2-1 victory at Juventus.Arkadiusz...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Grealish, Son silence critics with their first EPL goals

Jack Grealish and Son Heung-min, two of the English Premier League’s most high-profile players, have been facing growing criticism for their failure to score this season. They silenced the doubters on Saturday. With a strike after 55 seconds, Grealish — the England international with the 100 million pound ($139 million) price tag — set Manchester City on its way to a 3-0 win at Wolverhampton and first place in the standings, at least for 24 hours. With a hat trick after coming off the bench, Son — the joint-top scorer in the league last season — rounded off Tottenham’s 6-2 victory over last-placed Leicester, whose manager Brendan Rodgers will head into the international break with his job under serious threat after six straight league defeats.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Report: Bournemouth in takeover talks with Vegas Golden Knights owner

Reports state that an American billionaire is leading a group who are in exclusive talks to buy Premier League side Bournemouth. Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Bournemouth’s current owner Maxim Demin is in ‘advanced talks’ with a group led by Bill Foley, who owns the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Bournemouth: Las Vegas consortium hopes to buy Premier League club

A Las Vegas-led consortium is aiming to complete a takeover of Premier League club Bournemouth by the end of October. It is believed that Bill Foley, owner of the National Hockey League (NHL) team Las Vegas Golden Knights, is leading the bid. The consortium has entered a period of exclusivity...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Inter Milan looking to make January move for Manchester United star

Inter Milan are looking to make a January move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. Since joining Manchester United, Van de Beek has struggled to cement a regular place in the side. When Erik ten Hag arrived at the club, many expected Van de Beek to be given more of a chance, due to their history together with Ajax.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Argentina calls up Juventus stars for international games

Lionel Scaloni has named Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes in the Argentina squad for their latest matches. The pair moved to Juventus in the last transfer window, and they have been important members of the Bianconeri squad. Paredes has been an ever-present since he joined, however, Di Maria has...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Italian broadcaster says Juventus needs Del Piero to return to the club

The Italian broadcaster Fabio Caressa believes Juventus needs to bring Alessandro Del Piero back to the club in some capacity because he understands what they need. The former striker left the Allianz Stadium in 2012 after nearly two decades at the club. When he left Juve, it was big news...
SOCCER

