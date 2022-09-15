Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi created Champions League history by scoring for the 18th consecutive season in the competition.Messi was on target as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to win 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa to make it two victories from two games.Tjaronn Chery hinted at an upset by giving the hosts the lead after 24 minutes.But Messi equalised before the break, scoring against a 39th different opponent in the competition – another record.Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored second-half goals as PSG punished their Israeli hosts with some clinical finishing.Benfica also have two wins in Group H following a 2-1 victory at Juventus.Arkadiusz...
Jack Grealish and Son Heung-min, two of the English Premier League’s most high-profile players, have been facing growing criticism for their failure to score this season. They silenced the doubters on Saturday. With a strike after 55 seconds, Grealish — the England international with the 100 million pound ($139 million) price tag — set Manchester City on its way to a 3-0 win at Wolverhampton and first place in the standings, at least for 24 hours. With a hat trick after coming off the bench, Son — the joint-top scorer in the league last season — rounded off Tottenham’s 6-2 victory over last-placed Leicester, whose manager Brendan Rodgers will head into the international break with his job under serious threat after six straight league defeats.
Reports state that an American billionaire is leading a group who are in exclusive talks to buy Premier League side Bournemouth. Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Bournemouth’s current owner Maxim Demin is in ‘advanced talks’ with a group led by Bill Foley, who owns the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL.
Manchester City have joined Tottenham and Chelsea in monitoring Inter Milan's Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, 27. (Sun) Barcelona are considering a move for Chelsea star Jorginho next summer, when the 30-year-old Italy midfielder could be available on a free transfer. (Mirror) Manchester City will wait until after the World Cup...
Tottenham vs Leicester: Spurs will try to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when the Foxes visit north London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). Spurs’ unbeaten start in the Premier League remains intact at six games, though, even after...
ASTON VILLA welcome Southampton for a Premier League encounter with Steven Gerrard's side looking to turn their season around. Villa had just one point from five games before they beat Everton and are keen to keep up the upswing in form. Southampton have had a mixed start to the season...
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far. Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered. Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to...
It’s Matchday and City have the early kickoff slot. Grab some caffeine and get your morning dose of headlines before the match gets underway. Pep Guardiola gives Man City injury update on Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker - Daniel Murphy - Manchester Evening News. Great news from the boss....
All the action from Gameweek 7 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
A Las Vegas-led consortium is aiming to complete a takeover of Premier League club Bournemouth by the end of October. It is believed that Bill Foley, owner of the National Hockey League (NHL) team Las Vegas Golden Knights, is leading the bid. The consortium has entered a period of exclusivity...
Premier League predictions for Gameweek 8, including Tottenham vs Leicester and Brentford vs Arsenal.
Inter Milan are looking to make a January move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. Since joining Manchester United, Van de Beek has struggled to cement a regular place in the side. When Erik ten Hag arrived at the club, many expected Van de Beek to be given more of a chance, due to their history together with Ajax.
Lionel Scaloni has named Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes in the Argentina squad for their latest matches. The pair moved to Juventus in the last transfer window, and they have been important members of the Bianconeri squad. Paredes has been an ever-present since he joined, however, Di Maria has...
The Italian broadcaster Fabio Caressa believes Juventus needs to bring Alessandro Del Piero back to the club in some capacity because he understands what they need. The former striker left the Allianz Stadium in 2012 after nearly two decades at the club. When he left Juve, it was big news...
MILAN (AP) — Thiago Motta’s first match in charge of Bologna ended in disappointment as his team hit the woodwork twice in a 1-0 defeat at home to fellow struggler Empoli in Serie A on Saturday. Filippo Bandinelli’s second goal in as many matches was enough to give...
