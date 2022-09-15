ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone

Ready to use all the new features arriving with iOS 16 like customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more? Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone. Brought to you by Mosyle,...
Apple wants you to spend upwards of $429 on an iPhone to avoid green bubbles

If you want to get rid of iMessage’s green bubbles when you’re texting with someone on Android then Tim Cook has the solution: buy them an iPhone. Following Apple’s Far Out event – where the company announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2 – Tim Cook attended Vox Media’s Code 2022 event (opens in new tab). There, Cook was asked about the possibility of iMessage adopting RCS messaging – the new standard text-messaging system used by Android smartphones.
9 Best iPhone Lock Screen Widgets

Your usual, bland iPhone lock screen is getting a big improvement starting with iOS 16. Using lock screen widgets, you can add information from a wide variety of apps to see at a glance. And with the iPhone 14 lineup, the widgets are part of the always-on screen. We’re highlighting...
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which One Should You Buy?

If you're looking to buy a new flagship phone, you might be wondering whether to buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The former starts at $1,099, while the latter launched in early 2022 with a starting price of $1,199, and given your priorities, one might turn out to be better than the other.
5 Advantages of Using Apple HomeKit Over Other Smart Home Ecosystems

Of the three major smart home ecosystem, Apple's HomeKit has the smallest adoption rate. However, this does not in any way reflect on its abilities as a smart home ecosystem. Apple's HomeKit is one of the best smart home systems to build a smart home. If it's your first time...
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. From the outside, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max don’t look dramatically different from their predecessors, aside...
4 Reasons You Should Buy the Mac Studio

The Mac Studio is an entirely new product line in Apple's Mac lineup. It's targeted at professionals in a studio environment and provides flexibility that content creators can appreciate. Like the Mac mini, the Mac Studio is a compact computer that packs stellar performance for its price, and there are...
How to edit your iPhone lock screen on iOS 16

IOS 16 has a new way to customize your lock screen. Well, we say new, but it's more of an expansion of what was previously there. You can still change your wallpaper from the Photos app or the Settings app as in previous years. This guide will focus on what was just added: direct customization from the lock screen itself.
iPhone 14 Preorders 'Worse' Than For iPhone 13, Analyst Says

Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled last week, with preorders kicking off on Sept. 9 ahead of the iPhone 14 going on sale Sept. 16. But preorders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are lower than preorders for the previous iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
How to Turn Off iCloud Music Library on Any Device

Apple's iCloud Music Library is a nifty feature that lets you store your entire Apple Music library on iCloud. This means all your songs, albums, and playlists stay in sync across all your Apple devices, and you can access your library from any of them as long as you're signed in with the same Apple ID.
iPhone 14’s satellite feature may expand a lot sooner than we thought

Rumor has it that Apple will soon be announcing more countries for its emergency satellite SOS feature for the iPhone 14, which was revealed at Apple’s “Far Out” showcase in September. During the showcase, Apple announced that it would be launching exclusively in the U.S. and Canada in November, with other parts of the world to follow in 2023. According to Swiss outlet MacPrime, however, it’s possible that we could be getting an update featuring more countries being added to Apple’s satellite network later this year.
What Is a HEDT CPU? Everything You Need to Know

The high-end space of desktop computers can occasionally have confusing terminology. If you're looking at the spec sheet of some premium CPUs, the term "HEDT" might occasionally come up alongside workstations and servers. The line that separates a HEDT computer from something like a workstation could be blurry. They're both...
iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown gives us a first look at the phone’s internal components

Apple this week announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups. Pre-orders began last Friday and the first orders are set to arrive to customers on September 16. However, some lucky people have already gotten their hands on the iPhone 14 models. Thanks to that, we now have a teardown with a first look at the internal components of an iPhone 14 Pro Max.
