Rumor has it that Apple will soon be announcing more countries for its emergency satellite SOS feature for the iPhone 14, which was revealed at Apple’s “Far Out” showcase in September. During the showcase, Apple announced that it would be launching exclusively in the U.S. and Canada in November, with other parts of the world to follow in 2023. According to Swiss outlet MacPrime, however, it’s possible that we could be getting an update featuring more countries being added to Apple’s satellite network later this year.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO