Read full article on original website
Related
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
hypebeast.com
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are Reportedly Not An Item
Earlier this week, it was reported that Larsa Pippen was in Miami over the weekend and she had spent time with a peculiar individual. This person just so happened to be Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son Marcus, who is also the man behind Trophy Room. TMZ reported that the two were actually on some sort of double date, which led to plenty of reactions on social media.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Officially Revealed: Photos
With the year beginning to wind down, it has become extremely clear that Jordan Brand still has a lot to offer all of its fans out there. The brand has come through with some incredible sneakers this year, and even more, are supposedly on the horizon. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold," which just got hit with some official images from Nike.
Steph Curry’s $1 Billion Deal With Under Armour Could Include a Signature Sneaker
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is reportedly on the verge of locking down one of the most lucrative apparel contracts in NBA history. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the four-time NBA champion revealed that he’s in the final stages of inking a lifetime agreement deal with Under Armour, a deal potentially worth more than $1 billion. This will serve as an extension of his current $20 million annual deal with the athleisure brand, initially slated to wrap in 2024. Under the new endorsement partnership, the 34-year-old athlete will also receive his own subsidiary brand, parallel to Nike’s revolutionary deals...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos
The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 14 "Laney" Drops Next Summer: First Look
Michael Jordan went to Laney High School, which had team colors of blue and yellow. Over the years, Jordan Brand used the school as inspiration for various colorways, and as you can expect, they were all called "Laney." The "Laney" color scheme has made it to the Air Jordan 1 and 5, but it seems like it will also be coming to the Air Jordan 14 next year.
Amidst Last Dance Feud, Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Was Spotted On A 'Double Date' With Michael Jordan's Son
The (one-sided) feud between Chicago Bulls legends Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan has been well-documented by this point. Through the memoir that he released last year, Pippen didn’t mince words when discussing his displeasure with ESPN’s backlash-inducing docuseries The Last Dance and more. The drama between the two has mostly settled down as of late, though there’s been a new development that may or may not draw a response from Pippen. Apparently, the former player’s ex-wife was spotted with Jordan’s son – during what appeared to be a “double date.”
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Home”
Despite not having his own label under the Swoosh’s conglomerate, Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway has one of the most celebrated signature sneaker lines of all-time. As the brand celebrates 35 years of its revolutionary Air Max technology, the original Air Max Penny has been on a retro run. Collaborators the likes of Stussy and Social Status have taken a stab at the mid-1990s basketball silhouette, but fans keep favoring the styles #1 laced up on court during his time in the NBA. Following up the inaugural “Orlando” colorway, the design is set to return in a clean “Home” option that couples a predominantly “White” arrangement with “Varsity Royal” flair. Visible Air underfoot takes on the titular blue tone, faithfully recreating a look that captured attention over 25 years ago. Making the sneaker that much more special is the fact that this month’s return marks the first time the shoe ever retros.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Reportedly Has A Release Date: Details
Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991. During that time, Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 6. Since that time, the AJ6 has become one of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes, and it is even a top 5 Jordan in the eyes of many. With that in mind, Jumpman has made the solid business decision to continue dropping some new offerings. 2023 is on the horizon, and all throughout next year, fans should expect some truly dope offerings.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
The “Triple Black” Air Jordan 1 Mid Returns September 27th
Since joining the brand’s lineup of products, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has favored experimental styles. Over the years, however, the off-shoot of Michael Jordan’s original signature sneaker has captivated savvy and casual consumers alike for its subtler and heritage-inspired colorways, with a “Triple Black” take belonging to the former category.
TMZ.com
Michael Jordan Game-Worn '98 Finals Jersey Fetches Staggering $10 Mil At Auction
Some rich person just coughed up an unprecedented amount of money to cop a rare Michael Jordan jersey -- unloading over $10 MILLION to acquire some of His Airness' former threads!!. The MJ jersey -- one that the Chicago Bulls legend wore during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals...
Rosario ends marathon vs. Twins in the 15th
Austin Hedges scored on an error on a ball hit by Amed Rosario in the 15th inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 win over the Minnesota Twins in extra innings in Game 2 of a day-night doubleheader.
Complex
Mitchell & Ness Unveil Their Latest UNC Jordan Jersey
NBA jersey juggernaut Mitchell & Ness have just unveiled their latest UNC Jordan jersey. Doused in the famed school colours of the University of North Carolina—Michael Jordan’s alma mater—the blue and white jersey is set to turn heads wherever you choose to wear it. It comes with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Angel City loses at San Diego's new stadium, a venue that's a sign of hope for NWSL
The San Diego Wave won 1-0 over Angel City on Saturday night at the new Snapdragon Stadium before a sellout crowd announced at 32,000, an NWSL record.
Backdoor 7’s?: Air Jordan 7 Gets Trophy Room Remix Treatment, Set To Drop In October
For a while now Marcus Jordan‘s Trophy Room sneaker boutique has been known to release some exclusive versions of popular retro Air Jordans, and while the shop has gotten much backlash for backdooring their exclusive releases, that’s not keeping them from continuing to remix the grails that we hold near and dear to our hearts. […] The post Backdoor 7’s?: Air Jordan 7 Gets Trophy Room Remix Treatment, Set To Drop In October appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Comments / 0