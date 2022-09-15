When Chris Gee joined the pastoral team at Hillside Church in San Jose, California three years ago, he knew from day one that his days there were limited. “When I first talked to the pastor at Hillside about me coming there to serve as a college/young adult pastor, the goal was always to send me out to plant a church in three years,” Chris said. “The Covid-19 pandemic almost threw a wrench in it, but we’ve stuck to that timeline and we are eager to see what the Lord does in Santa Clara.”

