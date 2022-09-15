Read full article on original website
San Jose mayoral candidates spar over policies
The debate between the San Jose mayoral candidates is more than just business versus labor. Voters in November will decide if they want a freshman councilmember looking to shake things up or a longtime politician with institutional knowledge. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez are battling it out for the... The post San Jose mayoral candidates spar over policies appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Rodriguez: How the San Jose Downtown Association was actually founded
In 1986, a family from the Pacific Islands converted downtown’s notorious Five Star Bar into a venue that would go on to showcase an unknown band from Seattle: Nirvana. They had trouble, however, getting the city to approve an awning over its front window, a key piece needed to complete the renovation. The red tape they faced was emblematic of the powerlessness of downtown’s small businesses—and the need for an advocate.
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
Editorial: Our lawsuit could defend democracy in San Jose—and beyond
This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy and what action is needed to protect it. Why would a small local news organization sue the 10th largest city in the country? What could it possibly gain? The legal costs are... The post Editorial: Our lawsuit could defend democracy in San Jose—and beyond appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Details emerge on Menlo Park council's failed attempt to keep Measure V off the ballot
The Menlo Park City Council failed to reach a compromise on a teacher housing proposal at the former Flood School site at a closed session meeting on Aug. 4. As a result, backers did not agree to pull a contentious citywide initiative from the Nov. 8 ballot. The meeting agenda...
San Jose resident sues city, developer over hotel plans
An Alviso man is suing San Jose over its approval of a developer’s plans to build a hotel in the neighborhood. An attorney for resident Mark Espinoza—who has been part of multiple lawsuits pushing back against development in the North San Jose community—filed a lawsuit against the city and Terra Development Partners in Santa Clara County Superior Court last week.
Santa Clara’s El Camino Real Station Area Plan Triples in Density With Karen Hardy’s Key Vote
At Tuesday’s Santa Clara City Council meeting, the Santa Clara City Council tripled the density of the El Camino Real Station Area Plan. Councilwoman Karen Hardy who represents neighborhoods near El Camino was a key vote on the issue. Approximately one year ago, Hardy supported lower heights to respect...
Sent to Silicon: A Masters Man Leads a Church Plant in One of America’s Most Secular Cities
When Chris Gee joined the pastoral team at Hillside Church in San Jose, California three years ago, he knew from day one that his days there were limited. “When I first talked to the pastor at Hillside about me coming there to serve as a college/young adult pastor, the goal was always to send me out to plant a church in three years,” Chris said. “The Covid-19 pandemic almost threw a wrench in it, but we’ve stuck to that timeline and we are eager to see what the Lord does in Santa Clara.”
Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees in San Francisco
"It is our priority to maintain a safe environment for everyone attending the event," a Salesforce spokesperson said.
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
Invasive fruit fly prompts treatments in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara
SUNNYVALE – State agriculture officials will place pesticide in parts of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara starting this weekend, in an emergency effort to eradicate invasive fruit flies from Asia.Santa Clara County officials announced Friday that beginning on Saturday, crews with the California Department of Food and Agriculture will begin placing treatments in a 17-square mile area where the flies were trapped last month. "It would be disastrous for the oriental fruit fly to get established in Santa Clara County and California," Agricultural Commissioner Joe Deviney said in a statement. "We all need to be vigilant in protecting our agricultural and...
San Francisco airport workers 'arrested and cited' after 'civil disobedience'
A food workers union at San Francisco International Airport says 41 protesters were arrested and cited for blocking traffic. The union, Unite Here Local 2, said in a Friday press release that the group intended to practice "civil disobedience" with the potential to "block traffic" in protest for higher wages.
Newsom signs landmark mental health bill in San Jose
Eight months ago Gov. Gavin Newsom came to San Jose to explain his vision for changing the mental health care system, and how the sickest of the sick would receive treatment for severe mental illness and substance use disorders. Today, Newsom came back to sign the Community Assistance, Recovery and...
Traffic Headlines Santa Clara Weekend
Traffic could become a problem in Santa Clara this weekend because there are some major events around town. The Santa Clara Art & Wine Festival, the move-in weekend at Santa Clara University (SCU), a parade hosted by the SES Portuguese Hall and the 49ers v. Seahawks game at Levi’s Stadium headline this weekend’s happenings in Mission City.
San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.
San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
UPDATE: Dozens of condos proposed in West San Jose
A potentially historic West San Jose barn and cottage built near the turn of the 20th century should be demolished to make way for condominiums and ground floor businesses, the city’s Planning Commission recommended Wednesday. The vote was 8-1, with Commissioner Sylvia Ornelas-Wise dissenting, saying she thought the decision should be deferred until a plan... The post UPDATE: Dozens of condos proposed in West San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Jenkins's campaign poll shows her with large lead
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released a new poll Wednesday that her opponents would love you to read with an enormous grain of salt. The poll shows Jenkins with a large lead over her challengers — including in favorability and name recognition — ahead of the November election for district attorney. The contest will determine who completes the final year of the term originally won by former District Attorney...
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
Dish N Dash to Move to New Location
Dish N Dash Milpitas is early in the permitting process for a new location that they hope to open in 2023.
