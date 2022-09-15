Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel Maven
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
lakenormanpublications.com
North Mecklenburg obituaries – Week of Sept. 12
HUNTERSVILLE – Nancy Hull Scott Kittle, 80, formerly of Beckley, W.Va., died Sept. 11, 2022. She was born Nov. 14, 1942, in Raleigh County, W.Va., to the late Hal McGinnis and Jo Willis Scott. She was a teacher in West Virginia, retiring from Shady Spring Elementary, and was a...
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville obituaries – Week of Sept. 12
MOORESVILLE – Paul Benjamin DeSouza, 85, of Mooresville died Sept. 10, 2022. at Atrium Health Cabarrus. He was born Aug. 18, 1937, in Somerville, Mass., to the late Joseph and Mary Rose-DeSouza. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Haskins DeSouza; and brothers, William and James DeSouza.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
lakenormanpublications.com
PHOTOS: North Lincoln comes up short against Statesville on new turf
PUMPKIN CENTER – North Lincoln finally played its first home game of the season with its new artificial surface but fell to Statesville 15-9 Friday, Sept. 16., in the Western Foothills 3A conference opener. The Knights (0-4) only mustered 107 yards of offense, led by running backs Liam Sutton and Connor Carson. Immanuel Mayner scored North's lone touchdown. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakenormanpublications.com
Denver brewery shows ‘Gratitude’ with $2,000 donation to business association
As the East Lincoln Betterment Association leadership, we are always impressed by the support of the local community in all its forms. In our day to day lives, it seems far too easy to see all the negative items as the media tends to reinforce that approach to point where we often overlook or simply don’t see all the great things going on around.
lakenormanpublications.com
Games to Watch: Mooresville, Hough, East Lincoln with pivotal early conference games
Breakdown: The first week of Greater Metro 4 games has a critical showdown between 2-1 Mooresville and Cox Mill (3-1). Mooresville had a pair of impressive wins outside of its loss to Hough where they kept the Huskies mostly in check after the first quarter. Blue Devils’ running backs Jawarn Howell and Kyjuan Westmoreland have combined for 600 yards in three games, with the latter averaging 8 yards per carry. Cox Mill will have to regroup quickly after a blowout against Hough and will look to get back to their previous high-scoring ways.
lakenormanpublications.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hough offense balanced in rout of North Meck
CORNELIUS – Senior receiver Markell Quick caught two first-half touchdown passes, as Hough buried North Meck 52-0 in the first Queen City 3A/4A conference game of the season Friday night. Quick got the Huskies (4-1) on the board early with a catch, and following a long J.T. Smith touchdown...
