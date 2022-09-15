Breakdown: The first week of Greater Metro 4 games has a critical showdown between 2-1 Mooresville and Cox Mill (3-1). Mooresville had a pair of impressive wins outside of its loss to Hough where they kept the Huskies mostly in check after the first quarter. Blue Devils’ running backs Jawarn Howell and Kyjuan Westmoreland have combined for 600 yards in three games, with the latter averaging 8 yards per carry. Cox Mill will have to regroup quickly after a blowout against Hough and will look to get back to their previous high-scoring ways.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO