Read full article on original website
Related
lakenormanpublications.com
North Mecklenburg obituaries – Week of Sept. 12
HUNTERSVILLE – Nancy Hull Scott Kittle, 80, formerly of Beckley, W.Va., died Sept. 11, 2022. She was born Nov. 14, 1942, in Raleigh County, W.Va., to the late Hal McGinnis and Jo Willis Scott. She was a teacher in West Virginia, retiring from Shady Spring Elementary, and was a...
lakenormanpublications.com
Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Sept. 12
DENVER – Leila Ann Wilkinson Hager, 95, of Denver died Sept. 11, 2022. She was born Jan. 16, 1927, in Lincoln County to the late Everette and Zanie Wilkinson. She retired from Smith Financial Group as an office manager. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; brothers,...
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
Mecklenburg County jail officer dies in motorcycle crash in Shelby
SHELBY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers after an off-duty crash in Shelby on Thursday. The office said 35-year-old Ofc. Brandon Thomas was involved in a motorcycle crash along Mount Sinai Church Road just before 2:40 p.m. The office reports North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thomas was the only driver involved in the crash and no other cars were involved.
lakenormanpublications.com
PHOTOS: North Lincoln comes up short against Statesville on new turf
PUMPKIN CENTER – North Lincoln finally played its first home game of the season with its new artificial surface but fell to Statesville 15-9 Friday, Sept. 16., in the Western Foothills 3A conference opener. The Knights (0-4) only mustered 107 yards of offense, led by running backs Liam Sutton and Connor Carson. Immanuel Mayner scored North's lone touchdown. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
Thomasville chase down Interstate 85 ends with PIT maneuver in Rowan County: RCSO
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged following a police chase that began in Thomasville, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Thomasville police officers were in pursuit of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado whose occupants were wanted for allegedly passing $100 counterfeit bills in Thomasville. Investigators say that the Chevrolet Silverado was a […]
Winston-Salem woman falls in massive sinkhole in parking lot
Winston-Salem, N.C. — A North Carolina woman escaped with just minor injuries Monday after falling into a sinkhole at a used car dealership. Kia Long-Gyant said the ground collapsed beneath her in the parking lot as she came out of the back door of Frank Myers Auto Maxx, where she was getting her car detailed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
CMPD: Arrest made in fatal southwest Charlotte double shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting last month in southwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at Rose Ridge Place the night of Aug. 30. They found 18-year-old Joe Bay Galicia dead at the scene from an apparent shooting. A second man...
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
Bojangles moving corporate headquarters in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The headquarters for Bojangles Restaurant is making a move, but it won’t be going far. Executives and leaders will relocate from its current location on Southern Pine Boulevard to new arrangements just a few blocks away on Forest Point Circle in south Charlotte. In an announcement...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell Memorial adjusting to being lone full-service hospital in Statesville
The morning of July 19 was already planned to be a busy one at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Representatives from the state were already on campus to complete reviews of the hospital’s skilled nursing facility and acute care center, so it was all hands on deck to make sure those went off without a hitch.
Nearly 50 lbs of meth, conversion laboratory, and AR-15 rifle seized from North Carolina home: Sheriff
Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August when detectives identified a home in the 1600 block of Tom Boyd Road in Monroe as a potential source of meth production.
lakenormanpublications.com
Games to Watch: Mooresville, Hough, East Lincoln with pivotal early conference games
Breakdown: The first week of Greater Metro 4 games has a critical showdown between 2-1 Mooresville and Cox Mill (3-1). Mooresville had a pair of impressive wins outside of its loss to Hough where they kept the Huskies mostly in check after the first quarter. Blue Devils’ running backs Jawarn Howell and Kyjuan Westmoreland have combined for 600 yards in three games, with the latter averaging 8 yards per carry. Cox Mill will have to regroup quickly after a blowout against Hough and will look to get back to their previous high-scoring ways.
Woman wins $200,000 after buying lottery ticket at Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman bought a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket and won $200,000, N.C. Lottery officials said. Celise Redmon bought her Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize Monday at lottery headquarters and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
Florida flight carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard made stop in NC
The chartered flight originated in San Antonio, Texas, and made a stop in Crestview, Florida, before arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday. The jet then departed for Massachusetts at 1:49 p.m.
Comments / 0