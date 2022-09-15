ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

North Mecklenburg obituaries – Week of Sept. 12

HUNTERSVILLE – Nancy Hull Scott Kittle, 80, formerly of Beckley, W.Va., died Sept. 11, 2022. She was born Nov. 14, 1942, in Raleigh County, W.Va., to the late Hal McGinnis and Jo Willis Scott. She was a teacher in West Virginia, retiring from Shady Spring Elementary, and was a...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Sept. 12

DENVER – Leila Ann Wilkinson Hager, 95, of Denver died Sept. 11, 2022. She was born Jan. 16, 1927, in Lincoln County to the late Everette and Zanie Wilkinson. She retired from Smith Financial Group as an office manager. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; brothers,...
DENVER, NC
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Troutman, NC
City
Statesville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Obituaries
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County jail officer dies in motorcycle crash in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers after an off-duty crash in Shelby on Thursday. The office said 35-year-old Ofc. Brandon Thomas was involved in a motorcycle crash along Mount Sinai Church Road just before 2:40 p.m. The office reports North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thomas was the only driver involved in the crash and no other cars were involved.
SHELBY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

PHOTOS: North Lincoln comes up short against Statesville on new turf

PUMPKIN CENTER – North Lincoln finally played its first home game of the season with its new artificial surface but fell to Statesville 15-9 Friday, Sept. 16., in the Western Foothills 3A conference opener. The Knights (0-4) only mustered 107 yards of offense, led by running backs Liam Sutton and Connor Carson. Immanuel Mayner scored North's lone touchdown. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
STATESVILLE, NC
#Paul Benjamin#Catholic Church#Memorials
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville chase down Interstate 85 ends with PIT maneuver in Rowan County: RCSO

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged following a police chase that began in Thomasville, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Thomasville police officers were in pursuit of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado whose occupants were wanted for allegedly passing $100 counterfeit bills in Thomasville. Investigators say that the Chevrolet Silverado was a […]
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
WBTV

CMPD: Arrest made in fatal southwest Charlotte double shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting last month in southwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at Rose Ridge Place the night of Aug. 30. They found 18-year-old Joe Bay Galicia dead at the scene from an apparent shooting. A second man...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
LANCASTER, SC
lakenormanpublications.com

Games to Watch: Mooresville, Hough, East Lincoln with pivotal early conference games

Breakdown: The first week of Greater Metro 4 games has a critical showdown between 2-1 Mooresville and Cox Mill (3-1). Mooresville had a pair of impressive wins outside of its loss to Hough where they kept the Huskies mostly in check after the first quarter. Blue Devils’ running backs Jawarn Howell and Kyjuan Westmoreland have combined for 600 yards in three games, with the latter averaging 8 yards per carry. Cox Mill will have to regroup quickly after a blowout against Hough and will look to get back to their previous high-scoring ways.
MOORESVILLE, NC

