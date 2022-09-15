Read full article on original website
Giants vs. Panthers: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets
Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Cleveland Browns: Jets HC Robert Saleh hilariously describes Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett will be in the news quite a bit leading up to the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. First it was his own position coach Chris Kiffin who commented on how locked in Garrett was, and now the opposing head coach even recognizes the player he is going against.
Can The New York Giants Win Vs The Carolina Panthers In Week 2?
I always try to tell myself that I'm not going to drink the Kool-Aid when it comes to the New York Giants. My pre season prediction was that I had the Giants getting six wins and that's it. But now after an impressive week one win over the Tennessee Titans and a favorable matchup hosting the Panthers on Sunday, I like the Giants to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Gmen then host Dallas and the Bears in weeks three and four but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves before we try to say that the Giants will be 4-0 entering week five. It's been only one week. Here is my quick take on this form The Times Union:
Cleveland Browns and New York Jets share similar schematic identities
The Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets are as close to schematic mirrors of each other as you can find. When the teams face on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, both sides of the ball will be very familiar with what the other side normally runs at its core level.
Player Prowl: Panthers lift Giants' 2022 1st-round pick
Would the Carolina Panthers have taken University of Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux this past spring had he not been selected right before their sixth overall pick?. Probably not. The actual selection—North Carolina State University offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu—was general manager Scott Fitterer’s top prospect since March.
1 Knicks player poised for major role increase next season?
One New York Knicks player may be graduating to a full-time cast member next season. Ian Begley of SNY reported this week that there is an expectation that Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley will get an increased role early on in the 2022-23 campaign. The 23-year-old will be entering his third NBA season.
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
After a wild opening week of the NFL season, the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns should provide plenty of fireworks ahead of their Week 2 matchup that is scheduled to take place at the Dog Pound. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Jets-Browns prediction and pick will be made.
NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur needs to make one big change in Week 2
Mike LaFleur must atone for a head-scratching decision in the New York Jets’ opener. While there are a few criticisms that can be directed at New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for his role in the team’s bad season-opening offensive performance, I thought LaFleur did a decent job overall. Most of the team’s struggles had to do with poor execution by the players.
New York Giants Mailbag: The "Quick and Easy" Edition
It's a light mailbag this week, but let's see what's inside.
'Bad Attitude'? Knicks' Cam Reddish Trade Idea to Mavs Hits A Snag
The GM source thinks the “bad attitude” of Cam Reddish is problematic - for a trade from the Knicks to the Mavs, or anywhere else.
