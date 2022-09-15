ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets

Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Can The New York Giants Win Vs The Carolina Panthers In Week 2?

I always try to tell myself that I'm not going to drink the Kool-Aid when it comes to the New York Giants. My pre season prediction was that I had the Giants getting six wins and that's it. But now after an impressive week one win over the Tennessee Titans and a favorable matchup hosting the Panthers on Sunday, I like the Giants to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Gmen then host Dallas and the Bears in weeks three and four but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves before we try to say that the Giants will be 4-0 entering week five. It's been only one week. Here is my quick take on this form The Times Union:
NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur needs to make one big change in Week 2

Mike LaFleur must atone for a head-scratching decision in the New York Jets’ opener. While there are a few criticisms that can be directed at New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for his role in the team’s bad season-opening offensive performance, I thought LaFleur did a decent job overall. Most of the team’s struggles had to do with poor execution by the players.
