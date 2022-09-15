Read full article on original website
Related
Grandfather, 81, ‘left bloodied and bruised by arrest’ after police go to wrong address
Police have been accused of leaving an 81-year-old grandfather bruised and bloody after mistakenly approaching his house in the early hours of Friday morning.Pictures of an elderly man covered in dark bruises and wound dressings were shared on Twitter by a woman who said Bedfordshire Police left her grandfather in the cells “confused and bruised trying to defend himself”.“He was terrified, ill and it took 10 officers/6 vehicles to arrest him. Maybe his heart attack gave him superpowers?” she said.Bedfordshire Police said officers arrived at a house in the village of Potton around 5am on Friday to investigate reports of...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Police issue pictures of man after woman is raped in her own flat in 'horrific attack'
Police are urgently searching for a man who they want to question after a woman was raped in a 'horrific attack' in her own home. Police were called to the woman's flat in Beckenham, south London, at 4.35am on August 20 after she reported that a man had entered her flat and raped her.
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown
Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Killer clown' sparks police investigation after boy, 17, was 'followed along a pier by creepy costumed stranger' - sparking fears bizarre trend has returned
Two teenagers have said they were stalked by a 'killer clown', sparking fears the creepy trend has returned. Police are investigating after a 17-year-old and his friend claimed they had been followed by a clown hiding behind the sea wall at Hampton Pier in Kent on Monday night. Speaking on...
Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station
A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
Arrests made in biggest police operation in Met’s history for Queen’s funeral
More than 30 arrests have been made so far as part of the biggest policing operation in the Met’s history in the lead-up to the Queen’s funeral.Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said by Friday morning 34 people had been arrested for a “range of offences” but described this as “relatively few”, adding that none had been for protesting.Scotland Yard has not yet been able to provide a breakdown of the offences involved.The senior officer told reporters the “hugely complex” policing operation is the biggest in the force’s history, surpassing the London 2012 Olympics which saw up to 10,000...
Serial moaner who bombarded council with 366 complaints triggers external audit - which will cost every house in the village £500
A serial complainer who attempted to 'bring a parish council to its knees' and landed every household in a tiny village with a £500 bill has been identified as a former councillor. Gerry Woodhouse, 64, bombarded Potto Parish Council, in North Yorkshire, with 366 pedantic complaints and freedom of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Three men sentenced for South Bristol drug line
Three Bristol men who admitted being part of an operation selling Class A drugs have been sentenced. Shomari Kondwani, 32, of Linnell Close, Kemar Watson, 20, of Selbrooke Crescent and Hines-Hastings, 20, of Cottrell Road were given prison sentences at the city's crown court. Insp Chris Green from Avon and...
BBC
Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls
Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
BBC
Marnie Clayton's harasser Abid Khan jailed for longer after weapons found
A man in prison for a campaign of harassment against a woman will spend more time inside after he was found with weapons and mobile phones. Abid Khan, 22, was jailed for 40 months in June after he admitted harassing Marnie Clayton, who went missing in January and was found the next day.
Chris Kaba’s cousin says police watchdog response lacks urgency
Jefferson Bosela, family spokesperson, says IOPC’s timeline for homicide investigation too long
BBC
Telford taxi driver who murdered family in fire refused parole again
A taxi driver who murdered two teenagers and their mother has for a second time been denied parole. Azhar Ali Mehmood, then 26, killed 16-year-old Lucy Lowe, the mother of his child, as well as her 17-year-old sister and mother Eileen Linda Lowe, 49. He was jailed for life in...
BBC
French police nab first-class wig gang suspects
A suspected gang of thieves who allegedly stole items worth €300,000 (£260,000) from first-class passengers on French trains has been captured. It is thought they stole luggage from passengers after sitting beside them on high-speed trains crossing the country. One man, aged 57, is said to have posed...
Comments / 0