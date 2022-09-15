ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alvin Kamara, Mike Evans downgraded on Week 2 injury report vs. Buccaneers

That isn’t what you want to see. The New Orleans Saints downgraded star running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) on Thursday’s Week 2 injury report, making him and Paulson Adebo (ankle) their only two non-participants at Thursday’s practice session. Safety Marcus Maye (ankle) and guard Calvin Throckmorton (illness) were upgraded to full participation, while everyone else saw their statuses remain the same.
numberfire.com

Chargers' Justin Herbert undergoes X-rays on midsection

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays on his midsection following Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Justin Herbert is "dealing with something in his abdomen," but he added that the quarterback is "ok" and a lingering issue is unlikely. Herbert will benefit from the extra days off heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the X-ray results should provide a clearer sense of his status moving forward.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Colts Injury News

Thursday's injury report delivered troubling news for the Indianapolis Colts. While star linebacker Shaquille Leonard practiced for the second straight day, other key players are now in danger of missing their Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Michael Pittman, a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, did not go at...
AthlonSports.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Very Clear

Odell Beckham Jr. went from player in 2021 to fan in 2022. The former NFL star is currently a free agent as he recovers from a significant injury he suffered during the Super Bowl. With all his free time, OBJ is spending it watching as much football that he can.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, D’Andre Swift, Lions, Packers

Bears OC Luke Getsy was pleased with Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick rotating at right guard in Week 1 but wouldn’t say whether the trend will continue: “Fortunately, we don’t have to make that decision yet. We’ll keep going with whatever we feel is best each week, and we’ll take it 1 day at a time.” (Brad Biggs)
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette logged a second consecutive limited practice on Thursday after picking up a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fournette's continued practice participation appears to indicate that he will be available on Sunday. Friday's practice report and game status will provide additional information. If Fournette is ruled out, rookie Rachaad White could be in for a busy day for a potentially short-handed Tampa Bay offense.
The Spun

D'Andre Swift Announces His Playing Status For Sunday

The Detroit Lions will be favorites in an NFL game for the first time in two seasons when they take on the Washington Commanders this weekend. And star running back D'Andre Swift hopes to be a part of it. Swift missed his second straight practice with an ankle injury but...
numberfire.com

NFL Betting Guide: Week 2

Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information, advanced stats, and people attempting, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correctly. It's essentially flipping a coin.
Yardbarker

NFL Week 2: Picks and preview

Week 2 has long been one of my favorites on the NFL calendar. Week 1 creates a requisite amount of chaos, so we are always treated to a smorgasbord of compelling matchups the following week. Teams that were supposed to be 1-0 are 0-1, teams that were supposed to be 0-1 are 1-0, and in one case, two teams are 0-0-1 and feel vastly different about it. Thursday night gives us a heavyweight AFC West slugfest, while Sunday night features the league’s oldest rivalry. Then Monday night, we get a double dip of intriguing games. In between, we see if the Commanders are for real, how bad the Patriots’ offensive struggles will get, and whether or not the Buccaneers can finally beat the Saints in the regular season. Let’s get to the games.
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Damien Williams (ribs) ruled out in Week 2

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (ribs) will not play in Week Two's contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Williams will sit out on Sunday after missing most of Week One's game with a ribs injury. Expect Cordarrelle Patterson to play a feature role versus a Rams' defense rated 29th by numberFire's power rankings.
numberfire.com

Patrick Mahomes (wrist) cleared for Chiefs on Thursday night

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (wrist) has been cleared to play in Thursday night's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes turned in back-to-back full practices and was removed from the injury report, but it's not like there was any concern to begin with. The Chiefs' star quarterback went off for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns in Week 1 while completing 30-of-39 passes. He will have a great chance to turn in another fantastic performance on Thursday night in a game that has the highest over/under of the week (53.5, per numberFire's NFL Heat Map).
numberfire.com

C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) doubful for Jets in Week 2

New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's WEek 2 game against the Cleveland Browns. Uzomah practiced in full on Wednesday, which indicated he was 100 percent. On Thursday he received a limited tag due to a hamstring ailment, and on Friday he sat out entirely. Now, the 8th-year pro will likely miss Sunday's contest. Uzomah's absence would lead to an unquestioned lead role for Tyler Conklin, and rookie Jeremy Ruckert could see some more work.
