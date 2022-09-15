Read full article on original website
Alvin Kamara, Mike Evans downgraded on Week 2 injury report vs. Buccaneers
That isn’t what you want to see. The New Orleans Saints downgraded star running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) on Thursday’s Week 2 injury report, making him and Paulson Adebo (ankle) their only two non-participants at Thursday’s practice session. Safety Marcus Maye (ankle) and guard Calvin Throckmorton (illness) were upgraded to full participation, while everyone else saw their statuses remain the same.
AthlonSports.com
Fans Are Furious With The Los Angeles Chargers' Decision On Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert took a big shot from the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter of tonight's AFC West battle. He was in considerable pain afterwards and even had to leave the field with trainers. Fortunately, the injury wasn't severe enough to keep Herbert out of the action. He reentered...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Justin Herbert undergoes X-rays on midsection
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays on his midsection following Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Justin Herbert is "dealing with something in his abdomen," but he added that the quarterback is "ok" and a lingering issue is unlikely. Herbert will benefit from the extra days off heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the X-ray results should provide a clearer sense of his status moving forward.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Colts Injury News
Thursday's injury report delivered troubling news for the Indianapolis Colts. While star linebacker Shaquille Leonard practiced for the second straight day, other key players are now in danger of missing their Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Michael Pittman, a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, did not go at...
Todd Bowles updates status of Mike Evans ahead of week 2
The Buccaneers star was seen with his ankle taped up during practice this week.
NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 2: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Get ready for Week 2 with Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions. The post NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 2: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AthlonSports.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Very Clear
Odell Beckham Jr. went from player in 2021 to fan in 2022. The former NFL star is currently a free agent as he recovers from a significant injury he suffered during the Super Bowl. With all his free time, OBJ is spending it watching as much football that he can.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, D’Andre Swift, Lions, Packers
Bears OC Luke Getsy was pleased with Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick rotating at right guard in Week 1 but wouldn’t say whether the trend will continue: “Fortunately, we don’t have to make that decision yet. We’ll keep going with whatever we feel is best each week, and we’ll take it 1 day at a time.” (Brad Biggs)
Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette logged a second consecutive limited practice on Thursday after picking up a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fournette's continued practice participation appears to indicate that he will be available on Sunday. Friday's practice report and game status will provide additional information. If Fournette is ruled out, rookie Rachaad White could be in for a busy day for a potentially short-handed Tampa Bay offense.
ESPN
NFL Week 2 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries, stats to know and more
The Week 2 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
D'Andre Swift Announces His Playing Status For Sunday
The Detroit Lions will be favorites in an NFL game for the first time in two seasons when they take on the Washington Commanders this weekend. And star running back D'Andre Swift hopes to be a part of it. Swift missed his second straight practice with an ankle injury but...
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Week 2
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information, advanced stats, and people attempting, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correctly. It's essentially flipping a coin.
Yardbarker
NFL Week 2: Picks and preview
Week 2 has long been one of my favorites on the NFL calendar. Week 1 creates a requisite amount of chaos, so we are always treated to a smorgasbord of compelling matchups the following week. Teams that were supposed to be 1-0 are 0-1, teams that were supposed to be 0-1 are 1-0, and in one case, two teams are 0-0-1 and feel vastly different about it. Thursday night gives us a heavyweight AFC West slugfest, while Sunday night features the league’s oldest rivalry. Then Monday night, we get a double dip of intriguing games. In between, we see if the Commanders are for real, how bad the Patriots’ offensive struggles will get, and whether or not the Buccaneers can finally beat the Saints in the regular season. Let’s get to the games.
Adam Schefter Suggests 1 Player Could Take Over After Elijah Mitchell Injury
The San Francisco 49ers must replace last year's breakout backfield star after placing Elijah Mitchell on the injured reserve with an MCL sprain. Adam Schefter believes another rookie could once again run with an opportunity. Appearing on ESPN's Fantasy Focus, the NFL insider told Field Yates that the 49ers will...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Damien Williams (ribs) ruled out in Week 2
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (ribs) will not play in Week Two's contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Williams will sit out on Sunday after missing most of Week One's game with a ribs injury. Expect Cordarrelle Patterson to play a feature role versus a Rams' defense rated 29th by numberFire's power rankings.
numberfire.com
Patrick Mahomes (wrist) cleared for Chiefs on Thursday night
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (wrist) has been cleared to play in Thursday night's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes turned in back-to-back full practices and was removed from the injury report, but it's not like there was any concern to begin with. The Chiefs' star quarterback went off for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns in Week 1 while completing 30-of-39 passes. He will have a great chance to turn in another fantastic performance on Thursday night in a game that has the highest over/under of the week (53.5, per numberFire's NFL Heat Map).
numberfire.com
C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) doubful for Jets in Week 2
New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's WEek 2 game against the Cleveland Browns. Uzomah practiced in full on Wednesday, which indicated he was 100 percent. On Thursday he received a limited tag due to a hamstring ailment, and on Friday he sat out entirely. Now, the 8th-year pro will likely miss Sunday's contest. Uzomah's absence would lead to an unquestioned lead role for Tyler Conklin, and rookie Jeremy Ruckert could see some more work.
