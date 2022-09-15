ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Preston, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
dakotanewsnow.com

Preparations underway for South Dakota Governor’s Inauguration in January

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the guest of honor has not been decided upon, preparations are being made for the inauguration of South Dakota’s Governor in January. Matt and Stephanie Judson are the chairpersons for the event. Matt told the DRG Media Group that the organizing...
POLITICS
theshelbyreport.com

Dakota Provisions Emerging As ‘Funky, Fresh Turkey Company’

Dakota Provisions is a vertically integrated company that takes turkeys “all the way to the market,” said Renee Robertson, head of marketing for the Huron, South Dakota-based business. Dakota Provisions owns the entire process, which aids in controlling costs and helping with the supply chain. “By being vertically...
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Enterprise Truck Rental opens first South Dakota location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ continued growth has brought another new offering to South Dakota for the first time. It’s a familiar brand many people know from their travels. “The company has been around for 65 years,” Enterprise Truck Rental Corporate Vice President Mike Pugh...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Preston, SD
State
South Dakota State
kotatv.com

Skilled laborers needed to fill vacant South Dakota jobs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Tradesmen’s Day and without these skilled laborers our lives would look extremely different. South Dakota’s 2.3% unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country and, because the rate is low, certain businesses are struggling to find workers. According...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
farmforum.net

'Terrible' drought, pests plague corn growers in northeastern, southeast South Dakota

Generally speaking, South Dakota's corn harvest is shaping up to be a bit below average. According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service's latest crop production report, the state's crop yield is estimated at 138 bushels per acre – a number nowhere near the record-breaking harvest of 2020, when farmers gathered a staggering 162 bushels per acre.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Rhoden
KELOLAND TV

State loan may total $12.8M for Watertown project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A partnership between a state program, a developer and the city of Watertown resulted in a workforce housing project that otherwise would likely not have been completed, a state official said. The first of three workforce housing apartments opened in Watertown this week. The...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Where South Dakota stands in a growing labor movement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From striking teachers and nurses to a threatened railroad strike, labor negotiations have taken center stage for Americans over the past week. Thursday, President Joe Biden said a tentative deal was reached in ongoing railroad negotiations to divert a strike from taking place that would have upset the American supply-chain. Kooper Caraway, a Sioux Falls labor leader, explained that while a tentative agreement has been reached, all unions must agree otherwise the negotiation process begins again.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Investment#Biofuels#Linus Business#Pierre
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in...
REAL ESTATE
hubcityradio.com

Zebra mussels a major concern in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The state can’t do much more than slow the spread of zebra mussels and other invasive species. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department Wildlife Division Director Tom Kirschenmann says they are relying on information and education. Kirschenmann told the Government Operations and Audit Committee that they...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KELOLAND TV

Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy