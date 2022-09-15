Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson starting Game 2 Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits,...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Aranda starting Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Aranda is getting the nod is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 38 plate appearances this season, Aranda has a .343 batting average...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup
Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
numberfire.com
Miguel Andujar batting fifth for Yankees on Saturday
New York Yankees utility-man Miguel Andujar is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Andujar will take over left field after Aaron Hicks was rested in Milwaukee against right-hander Brandon Woodruff. numberFire's models project Andujar to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Mariners starting Sam Haggerty in right field on Saturday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Haggerty will man right field after Jake Lamb was benched in Seattle versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Haggerty to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Dalton Guthrie not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Dalton Guthrie is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Guthrie is being replaced in right field by Matt Vierling versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 9 plate appearances this season, Guthrie has a .444 batting average with an .889 OPS and 2 RBI.
numberfire.com
Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Javier Baez scratched on Saturday, Ryan Kreidler to start
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Ryan Kreidler will take over the shortstop position and bat seventh after Javier Baez was scratched. In a matchup against right-hander Davis Martin, Kreidler's Saturday FanDue salary stands at $2,100.
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger sitting Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bellinger is being replaced in center field by Trayce Thompson versus Giants starter John Brebbia. In 498 plate appearances this season, Bellinger has a .200 batting average with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Gary Sanchez batting cleanup in Saturday's second game
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is starting in Saturday's second contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Sanchez will catch on Saturday evening after Sandy Leon was rested on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Konnor Pilkington, our models project Sanchez to score 10.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon starting for Twins Saturday afternoon for Game 1
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Leon is gettin the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. In 78 plate appearances this season, Leon has...
numberfire.com
Alek Thomas in lineup Saturday night for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Eugenio Suarez resting on Saturday night
Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez will watch from the bench after Abraham Toro was chosen as Seattle's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 332 batted balls this season, Suarez has recorded a 15.1% barrel rate and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Saturday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch at home after Tomas Nido was rested on Saturday night. numberFire's models project McCann to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Lewis Brinson takes over center field on Saturday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brinson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Brinson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Terrin Vavra starting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vavra is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. Our models project Vavra for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz starting for Colorado on Saturday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Diaz is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski. Our models project Diaz for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Comments / 0