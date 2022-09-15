Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Tropical Storm Fiona heads west, expected to turn north by next week
MIAMI - The latest computer models have Tropical Storm Fiona continuing to head west and then turning north by next week. The storm is lumbering towards the west, packing winds up to 50 miles per hour near Guadeloupe in the Atlantic.According to the National Hurricane Center's Friday afternoon update, the storm was located about near Guadeloupe in and moving westward at 15 miles per hour.The National Weather Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Northern Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.The storm is...
Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance
Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.
Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
Tropical storm warning in effect for south Texas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of South Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The Weather Channel's Dr. Rick Knabb has the latest.
I’m a physicist – there’s two things you should never do in your home during a thunderstorm
EXPERTS have advised against certain risky behaviors during a lightning storm. The chances of being struck by lightning are astronomically high, but some actions can tee up a connecting strike. Lightning is a product of moisture and hot air meeting each other in the atmosphere. A strike will surge toward...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Monday due to flood threat
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day is being declared for Sunday and Monday due to the possibility of flooding as heavy rain moves into North Texas.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and more rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.Showers and a few storms will start pushing from the north on Sunday morning.On Monday, rain is expected to be widespread and could linger for hours.By Wednesday, rainfall totals in some areas could reach over five inches. The parts of the Metroplex north of I-20 and east of I-35W are likely to see the most rain.Stick with CBS 11 for the latest updates.
'Triple dip' La Niña is on the way. Here's what it means for weather in the US
Meteorologists say that for the third straight year, La Niña will persist throughout the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
Aerial footage shows devastation from deadly flooding in Italy
Torrential rains overwhelmed roads and farmland in the central Italian region of Marche as people clung to trees and sought refuge on rooftops to escape the dangerous rushing floodwaters. At least 10 people have been killed and several others are still missing after a sudden rainstorm dumped more than a...
Tropical Storm Fiona could bring impacts to U.S. next week
Tropical Storm Fiona will unleash life-threatening rain for several Caribbean islands in the coming days and could later impact the United States, meteorologists warned Saturday.
More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
natureworldnews.com
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
Comments / 0