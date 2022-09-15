ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Fiona heads west, expected to turn north by next week

MIAMI - The latest computer models have Tropical Storm Fiona continuing to head west and then turning north by next week. The storm is lumbering towards the west, packing winds up to 50 miles per hour near Guadeloupe in the Atlantic.According to the National Hurricane Center's Friday afternoon update, the storm was located about near Guadeloupe in and moving westward at 15 miles per hour.The National Weather Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Northern Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.The storm is...
Tampa Bay Times

Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance

Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Monday due to flood threat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day is being declared for Sunday and Monday due to the possibility of flooding as heavy rain moves into North Texas.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and more rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.Showers and a few storms will start pushing from the north on Sunday morning.On Monday, rain is expected to be widespread and could linger for hours.By Wednesday, rainfall totals in some areas could reach over five inches. The parts of the Metroplex north of I-20 and east of I-35W are likely to see the most rain.Stick with CBS 11 for the latest updates.
CBS Denver

More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
natureworldnews.com

Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico

There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
