UW-Stevens Point offers staged readings of murder mystery

The UW-Stevens Point Department of Theatre and Dance starts its “What Lies Beneath” season with a staged reading of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” performed at the campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau. Photo courtesy UWSP.

A classic story of murder, mystery and mayhem will be shared by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Department of Theatre and Dance this fall with staged readings at the campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau.

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” will be performed at UWSP at Wausau at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; at UW-Stevens Point at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1; and at UWSP at Marshfield at 2 p.m. Oct. 2.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online at tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100 or by visiting the Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center in Stevens Point. Tickets are also available at each venue starting one hour prior to each performance.

Set on the Orient Express train between Istanbul and Paris in 1934, the play finds a group of travelers stuck on a track blocked by a snowdrift. When an American tycoon is murdered inside his locked compartment, the passengers rely on famed Detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer before they strike again.

There is no set with a staged reading, rather actors read the play and stand as they perform. Stage directions are also read out loud. This allows the show to travel and offers audiences and actors a new experience in theater that focuses on the words rather than blocking, lights and movement.