ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

UW-Stevens Point offers staged readings of murder mystery

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9g8S_0hx7M8Oq00
The UW-Stevens Point Department of Theatre and Dance starts its “What Lies Beneath” season with a staged reading of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” performed at the campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau. Photo courtesy UWSP.

A classic story of murder, mystery and mayhem will be shared by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Department of Theatre and Dance this fall with staged readings at the campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau.

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” will be performed at UWSP at Wausau at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; at UW-Stevens Point at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1; and at UWSP at Marshfield at 2 p.m. Oct. 2.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online at tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100 or by visiting the Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center in Stevens Point. Tickets are also available at each venue starting one hour prior to each performance.

Set on the Orient Express train between Istanbul and Paris in 1934, the play finds a group of travelers stuck on a track blocked by a snowdrift. When an American tycoon is murdered inside his locked compartment, the passengers rely on famed Detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer before they strike again.

There is no set with a staged reading, rather actors read the play and stand as they perform. Stage directions are also read out loud. This allows the show to travel and offers audiences and actors a new experience in theater that focuses on the words rather than blocking, lights and movement.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Sixth annual Book Festival returns to central Wisconsin

WAUSAU – The sixth annual Central Wisconsin Book Festival is back for another year, with a schedule full of writer talks, workshops and interactive events. This year’s festival will be held from Sept. 21 through Sept. 25 at various locations throughout Marathon, Portage and Wood counties, as well as virtually via the Zoom app.
WAUSAU, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Marshfield marks 30th Maple Fall Fest

MARSHFIELD — Visit Marshfield will celebrate 30 years of “all things Maple” at the Annual Maple Fall Fest, Saturday and Sunday, September 17-18, at Wildwood Park. The annual event will feature 150 vendors with original artwork, handmade arts and crafts, entertainment, Amish specialties, The Maple Village, your favorite food vendors, and beer garden. The festival will also bring back crowd favorites Mad Dog and Merrill, “Grillin’ Buddies,” and family-focused fun for all ages. There’s also the legendary potato pancake breakfast served each day.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs

Sept. 1-30 Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Nature Weaving. From Sept. 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a woven nature loom in which they can display interesting things they find outdoors, like feathers, dried flowers, leaves and more. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Wausau, WI
Entertainment
City
Marshfield, WI
Stevens Point, WI
Entertainment
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Marshfield, WI
Entertainment
WSAW

Well-known Wausau restaurant set to close Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge will close its doors after almost 50 years as part of the Wausau community. In a Facebook post Wednesday, owner Adam Jamgochian shared that Friday will be their last day. He invited people to join them for one last fish fry and stay for half-priced drinks after 10 p.m. He also said to stay tuned for new and exciting things happening on Grant Street.
WAUSAU, WI
marquettecountytribune.com

The Montello Movie Theater comes alive again

In an interview for the Marquette County Tribune in 2005, just two years after Dave and Dawn Anderson bought the Montello Movie Theater, Dawn said, “We knew nothing about the business. We had to learn the equipment, how to book movies, everything about it. But the previous owners were very helpful and stayed with us until we learned it all.”
MONTELLO, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 14, 2022

Janice Lorraine Voigt, 76, of Wausau, passed away in her daughter’s arms on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in Cypress, Texas after losing her long fought battle with Alzheimer’s. Jan was born on March 29, 1946 at the Wausau Hospital to Gilbert and Lorna (Voigt) Graveen of Hamburg where...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Video captures fight between Wausau East student and teacher

Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School. In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said. As...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
WausauPilot

NTC to celebrate 110 years of community impact

Employees of Northcentral Technical College will give back to communities they serve across central Wisconsin through a day of service on Sept. 16. The second annual Day of Service event is part of NTC’s celebration of positively impacting the community for the past 110 years. Employees will volunteer from...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

BOW program to host shooting sports workshop

The Wisconsin Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program will offer an Introduction to Shooting Sports workshop Sept. 24 at the Bill Cook Izaak Walton League property east of Stevens Point. The course introduces participants to recreational shooting with a variety of firearms. Participants will learn hands-on firearm safety handling and principles from...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WJFW-TV

Kelly Castle opens its doors for the Fall Ride

TOMAHAWK - Area attraction Kelley Castle has opened its doors to the public, but only for the weekend. Coinciding with Fall Ride, the authentic castle is open through Sunday. Built by Northwoods resident Pete Kelley, the castle has been an ongoing project since 1987. The castle is located on Rice Road in Tomahawk and expects to see several hundred visitors.
TOMAHAWK, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A person of interest is in custody after a shooting overnight in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at 12:12 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple gunshots fired in a residential neighborhood.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Uw Stevens Point#Performing#Musical Theater#Orient Express#American
WausauPilot

Merrill gears up for annual Barleyfest

MERRILL – Attention beer and wine connoisseurs. It’s time to get your tickets and raise a glass to the 14th annual Lincoln Lager Barleyfest. This annual beer sampling and fundraising event for local charities will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Smith Center, 1100 Marc Drive in Merrill.
MERRILL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WausauPilot

Garden planted at raft sculpture at RiverLife Park

WAUSAU – The garden installation around the Vertical Log Raft sculpture at RiverLife Park has been completed. The city of Wausau and Monk Botanical Gardens’ staff members and volunteers joined forces to plant a variety of greenery, including Russian sage, liatris, hydrangea, shasta daisy, allium, silvermound and sedums.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Camp American Legion donation

(WAUSAU) George Mosher, Finance Officer at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 met with Jim Klement, Director of the Camp American Legion in Lake Tomahawk on July 15, 2022. George presented a Post 10 donation to Jim which included three sets of tables and chairs for the camp lodge and a large amount of Kwik Trip gift cards to be used at the camp for food and gasoline.
LAKE TOMAHAWK, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy