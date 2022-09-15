Vivian Gibson, who documented life in the former Mill Creek Valley neighborhood of St. Louis has been named author of the year by the Missouri Library Association. In “The Last Children of Mill Creek,” Gibson describes the lives of herself, her parents and siblings in their Mill Creek home in the 1950s. The neighborhood, which encompassed parts of midtown and downtown St. Louis, was demolished in 1959 as part of an urban renewal campaign. The effort displaced about 20,000 Black residents. Gibson said this week that she hopes the memoir shines a light on her former community.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO