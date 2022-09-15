Read full article on original website
Vivian Gibson named Missouri author of the year for memoir detailing Mill Creek Valley
Vivian Gibson, who documented life in the former Mill Creek Valley neighborhood of St. Louis has been named author of the year by the Missouri Library Association. In “The Last Children of Mill Creek,” Gibson describes the lives of herself, her parents and siblings in their Mill Creek home in the 1950s. The neighborhood, which encompassed parts of midtown and downtown St. Louis, was demolished in 1959 as part of an urban renewal campaign. The effort displaced about 20,000 Black residents. Gibson said this week that she hopes the memoir shines a light on her former community.
Introducing ‘Doin’ It Our Way’, a podcast about the growing number of Black families homeschooling
In this three-episode limited podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Marissanne Lewis-Thompson explores why more Black families are choosing to homeschool, what it’s like behind the scenes, and what the kids really think!. At the start of the pandemic, Black families chose to homeschool nearly five times more than...
Regional workforce training centers receive a $5.8 million grant to fund apprenticeships
The Madison County Employment and Training center and five other workforce agencies in the St. Louis region have received a four-year, $5.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to fund bioscience, health care and education apprenticeships. The Gateway Registered Apprenticeship Programs Hub includes workforce development agencies from St....
Doin’ It Our Way
For years, Black parents frustrated by traditional schools have been pulling their children out of classrooms to educate them at home — and that decision is becoming more common. The rate of Black families dropping traditional learning for home-schooling in 2020 was five times that of any other racial...
George Hruza says concerns over economy and crime could catapult him to Missouri Senate
Republican George Hruza is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about his bid for the 24th state Senate District. Hruza is seeking to represent the St. Louis County-based district that includes Fenton, Maryland Heights and Kirkwood. He’s running against...
