Saint Louis, MO

stlpublicradio.org

Vivian Gibson named Missouri author of the year for memoir detailing Mill Creek Valley

Vivian Gibson, who documented life in the former Mill Creek Valley neighborhood of St. Louis has been named author of the year by the Missouri Library Association. In “The Last Children of Mill Creek,” Gibson describes the lives of herself, her parents and siblings in their Mill Creek home in the 1950s. The neighborhood, which encompassed parts of midtown and downtown St. Louis, was demolished in 1959 as part of an urban renewal campaign. The effort displaced about 20,000 Black residents. Gibson said this week that she hopes the memoir shines a light on her former community.
stlpublicradio.org

Regional workforce training centers receive a $5.8 million grant to fund apprenticeships

The Madison County Employment and Training center and five other workforce agencies in the St. Louis region have received a four-year, $5.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to fund bioscience, health care and education apprenticeships. The Gateway Registered Apprenticeship Programs Hub includes workforce development agencies from St....
stlpublicradio.org

Doin’ It Our Way

For years, Black parents frustrated by traditional schools have been pulling their children out of classrooms to educate them at home — and that decision is becoming more common. The rate of Black families dropping traditional learning for home-schooling in 2020 was five times that of any other racial...
