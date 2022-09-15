Read full article on original website
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
Bills' Josh Allen wins GMFB's 'Angry Run' of Week 1 (video)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen won 2022’s first “Angry Runs” award from the NFL Network show Good Morning Football. Following the Bills’ 31-10 win over the Rams, Allen said he didn’t take any “big hits.”. He handed some out, though. Allen had another outrageous stiff...
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets
Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Jets vs Browns: Dawg Pound Opening Game
Week one was not flashy, Jacoby Brissett looked slow and out of sorts, but the Browns were able to grind out a win with Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb! It does not have to be pretty, but a win is a win! The Jets are coming off a 24-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens where Joe Flacco took over for Jets injured star quarterback Zach Wilson. After last week neither team looked dominant so this could be a real snooze of a game unless the Browns defense wakes up the old sleeping giant of Joe Flacco. Joe Flacco is known to be a Browns killer!
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
Colts' Michael Pittman: Out against Jacksonville
Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
Bob Glauber: Browns are catching the Jets at a good time; complicated equation for their playoff chances
Bob Glauber talks about the Browns’ matchup with the Jets, why he thinks the Browns’ chance at a playoff berth is a complicated matter, Brian Daboll’s win in his coaching debut with the Giants, the biggest overreactions in Week 1 and more.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win
Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos
Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
NFL insider provides key Bucs-Saints injury updates
Sunday’s NFC South clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints has injury statuses to several star players in question. Late on Saturday night (or, technically Sunday morning on the east coast), ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided more details on those injury statuses. The biggest update from...
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Ruled out Sunday
Perryman (ankle) will be sidelined for the Raiders' Week 2 game against the Cardinals, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Perryman injured his ankle in the team's Week 1 loss to the Chargers. As a result, he was sidelined at practice all week. In his absence, Darien Butler figures to be the likely candidate to fill in at middle linebacker.
Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report
Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
Colts' Michael Pittman: Not partaking in practice
Pittman (quadriceps) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Pittman's lack of involvement in practices comes one day after he appeared on the Colts' initial Week 2 injury report as a limited participant on account of the quad issue. It's possible that his absence from the field Thursday is more maintenance-based rather than the result of a setback from Wednesday's session, but Friday's practice report will shed more light on Pittman's status heading into Sunday's game in Jacksonville. Pittman was the clear top target for quarterback Matt Ryan in the Colts' Week 1 tie with the Texans, with the wideout turning his 13 targets into nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Jets' Injury at Tight End Opens Door For Rookie's Debut
Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns, nursing a hamstring injury that popped up during practice this week. "He was at practice and just felt something, so we’ll see," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday. If Uzomah can't play—Saleh said...
Cleveland Browns fans are already tailgating ahead of New York Jets game
The Cleveland Browns have not started 2-0 in 29 years, and had not started 1-0 since 1994. Yet tomorrow the Browns have the chance to reach the feat of consecutive wins to start the season as the New York Jets come to First Energy Stadium tomorrow afternoon. Not only that, but superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett has the chance to pass Clay Matthews Jr. as the franchise’s career sack leader this week.
