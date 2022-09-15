ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Excessive parental involvement in youth sports can increase child stress levels: Psychologists

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05uVQy_0hx7LnH300

Many American kids are participating in multiple team sports today. Yet they’re not only navigating packed daily schedules, they’re dealing with high stress levels.

While participation in team sports has been associated with better mental health in children, parents must take care to avoid becoming critical or over-involved in their children’s sports experience, according to findings from the University of Italy published last year in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

“Our findings suggest that excessive parental involvement can cause pressure on children who would prefer parental participation characterized by praise and understanding,” the study indicated.

“A balance between a [supportive] involvement without putting too much pressure is needed by the parents,” it added.

Jason Sacks, president of Positive Coaching Alliance in San Francisco, said this pressure on kids can be blamed in part on today’s “win-at-all-costs” culture.

“The most important thing about sports is becoming the results, not the experience,” he told Fox News Digital in a recent phone interview.

Kids are now forced to ponder, he said, on a regular basis questions such as: “Are we number one? Who’s the best player? How am I stacking up against someone next to me? What does this mean for my future in sports?”

Said Sacks, “If you’re in elementary school, the goal is to get on the varsity team once you’re in high school. And when the kid is in high school, it’s, ‘I want that college scholarship.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbdW8_0hx7LnH300
Apparently, excessive parental involvement can cause pressure on children who would prefer parental participation by praise.
Shutterstock

He added, “There needs to be a lot more education for parents around the investments of both time and money that they’re making in youth sports, and the odds that their child is actually going to get those college scholarships.”

Parents should ask: ‘Whose experience is this — my child’s, or mine?’

One 24-year-old former high school athlete from New Hampshire said that a kid who’s struggling during a game “already knows he’s not playing well — he doesn’t need the “crushing pressure” of a dad yelling from the stands to ‘Come on, get going, fight for it!’”

This athlete continued, “I think it is funny and ironic that parents are always telling us to ‘de-stress’ and worrying constantly about our mental health — but those same parents will have no problem absolutely losing it on their kid during a game.”

The young athlete added, “My parents were never like that. Win or lose, I knew I was supported, and they loved me and were proud of me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32BeNP_0hx7LnH300
Children are focused on winning their games over enjoying the experience.
Shutterstock

Sacks said that parents need to examine their motives and their approaches when they involve themselves in a child’s game performance.

The young athlete added, “My parents were never like that. Win or lose, I knew I was supported, and they loved me and were proud of me.”

Sacks said that parents need to examine their motives and their approaches when they involve themselves in a child’s game performance.

Parents should ask: ‘Are we giving our kids a chance to be social with other children?’

Sacks offered a few theories about why kids are under so much performance pressure today.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxwK0_0hx7LnH300
Why youth sports have gotten so out of control

“It may be a combination of parents having access to more things like private coaches — and also seeing what other people are doing [on social media] or a fear of missing out, a ‘keeping up with the Joneses,’” he said.

“Also, many parents genuinely want to make sure their child has access to the best opportunities.”

Sacks drew a comparison to earlier times.

“Thirty or 40 years ago, we were a little bit more disconnected from others. We were focused on what our own family was doing,” he said.

“Today,” he continued, “if a kid isn’t playing two sports a season, or isn’t playing 70 games in the summer, then [the child is] getting left behind.”

Many kids today say, “You know what? I’m good. I’m done.”

Sacks said that the growth and commercialization of youth sports today means that there’s “always yet another opportunity for them to play.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25lqHD_0hx7LnH300 City official ‘optimistic’ that vax mandate for student athletes will go

He said another important question that parents need to ask themselves is, “Are we giving [our kids] the opportunity to just be social with their friends?”

Many kids around the age of 13 or so — after experiencing the mental and physical demands of their sports plus the parental pressure — say, “’You know what? I’m good. I’m done,’” noted Sacks.

The experience that parents themselves may have had in the past “sometimes dictates positively or negatively what type of experience the child has,” he added.

Parents should encourage “effort-based goals” rather than “results-oriented goals,” Sacks pointed out.

“Winning is important. We join teams to compete hard, and to win,” Sacks said.

“But if a kid is saying, ’I can’t wait [to play] because I’m on the same team as my friends and it’s going to be a fun season’ — that’s different than, ‘I hope we win a championship.’”

Parents should remember that kids need downtime

Dr. Joanne Broder, Ph.D, a psychologist in the Philadelphia area, said that “kids really need downtime.”

“A lot of kids are really over-scheduled — there is a bad trend today of having kids signed up for multiple activities,” she told Fox News Digital in a phone interview about the actions of families and parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgJfN_0hx7LnH300
“If a kid knows that their father or grandfather played at the same school they play for, that can lead to stress,” Dr. Joanne Broder said.
Shutterstock

There are “great lessons and values to be learned” from playing on a team, said Broder, including “group dynamics, learning to pay attention and handling pressure.”

She continued, “While these are all great lessons, we have to remember: They’re just kids.”

“They’re going to remember those snarky parents saying negative things to kids or even booing kids,” she also said.

“They’re going to remember it and they’re going to have to heal from it.”

“Downtime together as a family is so important … You’re not going to get this time back.”

Kids can get “very anxious” if they’re on a “highly competitive team” and “their skills aren’t up to par with the rest,” she said.

It is during this situation that parents can offer support and encouragement, not more pressure, she indicated.

“As a kid, if your parents are super-invested in your success, what does that mean for you if you let them down?”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjUaf_0hx7LnH300 The solution to obnoxious sports parents? Duct tape

“Legacy sports” also offer unique challenges for kids who are trying to make their mark on the court, field or ice: “If a kid knows that their father or grandfather played at the same school they play for, that can lead to stress,” she said.

Broder said parents should know “what their kid’s goals are.”

“If you have a highly skilled, gifted athlete who is passionate about the sport, then maybe that kid needs that competitive atmosphere,” she said.

“Just remember,” she added, that “kids don’t have the time to just roll around in the mud and climb trees anymore.”

Broder offered an observation about parents’ words versus their actions when it comes to their children.

“One important thing we took from the COVID pandemic is that we’re honoring our self-care,” she said. “We’re taking a few minutes to put our feet up and read , or do our yoga every day.”

Kids need and deserve the same, she said. They need to “play with friends, and have downtime every day.”

“Downtime together as a family is so important, too,” she added. “You’re not going to get this time back.”

She also said that when a child has to choose one sport over another to allow for more downtime and more time with friends — that carries its own valuable lessons.

“Life is about hard choices,” she said. “Kids will learn that by choosing what sport or sports mean the most to them.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Back-to-school anxiety is real. Here are signs to watch out for and tips to help your kids manage their fears

If it seems like today’s youth are struggling with anxiety and depression more than ever, that’s because they are: According to research, both have increased in kids ages 3 to 17 over the past five-plus years. And while the beginning of a school year is already fraught with garden variety worries of being away from parents, learning about a new place, fitting in, or keeping up with schoolwork, the COVID-19 pandemic has raised the stakes on back-to-school distress.
KIDS
The Jewish Press

Rebbetzin Via Kimche: EFT Tapping-Helps Kids/Teens/Adults With Trauma, Weight Loss, Anxiety & More

Rebbetzin Via Kimche discusses EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique), also known as tapping. Energy gets stuck in the body, which can result in physical and emotional illnesses. EFT helps to rebalance the energy inside of a person, so that the body can heal itself. This technique can be done with kids, teens and adults with the help of an EFT practitioner. EFT is great for helping people deal with anxiety, depression, trauma, weight loss, addictions, and other emotional maladies.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?

Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
MENTAL HEALTH
ahchealthenews.com

The dangerous condition on the rise among adolescents

It is no surprise that children and adolescents faced extreme difficulties academically, socially and emotionally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what many people don’t realize is that the pandemic took a toll on the physical health of this age group, as well. I, like so many...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Sports#Psychologists#Stress#Team Sports#American#The University Of Italy#Fox News Digital
News-Medical.net

Children become more skeptical of what adults tell them, study says

Children learn on their own through observation and experimentation. They also learn from what other people tell them, especially adults and authority figures like their parents and teachers. When children learn something surprising, they seek out additional information by asking questions or by testing claims. Prior research shows that whether children explore adults' surprising claims varies by age, with children over six years of age more likely to seek out additional information than four- and five-year-olds. However, there is limited research about why children seek information in response to being told something surprising from adults. A new study published in Child Development by researchers at the University of Toronto and Harvard University aims to answer this question.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Focusing: A Step Beyond Mindfulness Meditation

Mindfulness involves learning to accept distressing thoughts and emotions non-judgmentally and compassionately, and also letting go of them. Focusing brings a special kind of interested and compassionate listening to our distressed inner states. What we least like about ourselves can change more easily when we listen to our troubled inner...
FITNESS
WebMD

Lack of Sleep in Teens May Lead to Obesity

Sept. 14, 2022 – Like many parents of teens, LaToya S. worries about her son’s sleep habits. In the early weeks of the pandemic, when her then-13-year-old had no way to connect with friends, she dropped some of her typical rules about screen time. It didn’t take long before her son’s bedtime began creeping later and later, he began playing video games with friends until the wee hours, and quality overnight sleep went out the window. Two years later, LaToya is still working to restore him to normal sleep patterns.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
momcollective.com

Calm the Storm: Kid-Friendly Mindfulness Activities

I struggled with anxiety and depression, especially as a teenager, and would have benefited from learning some grounding skills earlier on. I wish I’d known what to do when I felt my body tighten, my mind race, and my breath shorten. Emotions can feel like a cloudy storm, and we scramble to find our calm.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
msn.com

Proven Strategies to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Now

What if I said the wrong thing? How will I ever finish the assignment in time? Why aren't they responding to my text? Thoughts like these make us human, says Julie Pike, a clinical psychologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. “That’s what the brain is designed to do – to think our way out of problems and away from predators,” she says.
MENTAL HEALTH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy