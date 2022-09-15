ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Now primarily in LA, Christina Ricci lists Brooklyn townhouse

By Zachary Kussin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNwAF_0hx7Lanc00

You’ve watched her in everything from the ’90s “Casper” movie to the currently buzzy “Yellowjackets” series — and now, you can own her Brooklyn home.

Actress Christina Ricci has listed her two-family townhouse in the chic Fort Greene neighborhood for $2.4 million, according to Dirt . The outlet notes that she’s primarily based in Los Angeles these days with her husband Mark Hampton — and seemingly cutting some ties with her Big Apple real estate.

Ricci purchased the 1901-built home in 2015 for $1.99 million. Remodeled, the three-story residence stands 22 feet wide and 30 feet deep on a 25-by-100-foot lot.

Being a two-family dwelling, the property has a garden-level apartment, accessed via its own entrance — a typical feature in city townhouses. That unit has one bedroom, one bathroom, an open-concept kitchen and living area, a new windowed bathroom and access to, yes, a private garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PID7j_0hx7Lanc00
Ricci bought the property in 2015.
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxprD_0hx7Lanc00
The home stands in Fort Greene.
Compass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eh7D5_0hx7Lanc00
Features include high ceilings hovering over handsome hardwood floors.
Compass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WIMO0_0hx7Lanc00
Touches also include moldings.
Compass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ReDla_0hx7Lanc00
The kitchen.
Compass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47r5AB_0hx7Lanc00
Inside a dining area.
Compass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TO0p2_0hx7Lanc00
A stained glass dome above the stairs.
Compass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6rNV_0hx7Lanc00
There’s room for a home office.
Compass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfiDs_0hx7Lanc00
A look at the rear yard.
Compass

Above, there’s a duplex with two bedrooms — as well as a flexible third bedroom-slash-home office — and a deck with access to that same garden. The kitchen in this end of the townhouse has two sinks and an island, the listing notes, while the living room boasts an original fireplace. Each floor has its own renovated and windowed bathroom.

Listing images show handsome hardwood floors, moldings, airy ceilings, exposed brick and a floral-patterned stained glass dome perched over the staircase.

John Carapella, of Compass, has the listing. He declined to comment for this story.

