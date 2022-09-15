Now primarily in LA, Christina Ricci lists Brooklyn townhouse

You’ve watched her in everything from the ’90s “Casper” movie to the currently buzzy “Yellowjackets” series — and now, you can own her Brooklyn home.

Actress Christina Ricci has listed her two-family townhouse in the chic Fort Greene neighborhood for $2.4 million, according to Dirt . The outlet notes that she’s primarily based in Los Angeles these days with her husband Mark Hampton — and seemingly cutting some ties with her Big Apple real estate.

Ricci purchased the 1901-built home in 2015 for $1.99 million. Remodeled, the three-story residence stands 22 feet wide and 30 feet deep on a 25-by-100-foot lot.

Being a two-family dwelling, the property has a garden-level apartment, accessed via its own entrance — a typical feature in city townhouses. That unit has one bedroom, one bathroom, an open-concept kitchen and living area, a new windowed bathroom and access to, yes, a private garden.

Above, there’s a duplex with two bedrooms — as well as a flexible third bedroom-slash-home office — and a deck with access to that same garden. The kitchen in this end of the townhouse has two sinks and an island, the listing notes, while the living room boasts an original fireplace. Each floor has its own renovated and windowed bathroom.

Listing images show handsome hardwood floors, moldings, airy ceilings, exposed brick and a floral-patterned stained glass dome perched over the staircase.

John Carapella, of Compass, has the listing. He declined to comment for this story.