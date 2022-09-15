Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
Steelers signing LB from Titans practice squad
According to NFL reporter Field Yates, the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to sign linebacker David Anenih to their 53-man roster from the Tennessee Titans practice squad. Anenih is an edge rusher from the University of Houston who joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent. Anenih has that short, squatty build the Steelers like in edge guys and plays with a nice burst. He’s not much of a run defender but could be effective as a situation pass rusher.
Giants vs. Panthers: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets
Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Is the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade the best in Steelers history?
On September 17, 2019 the Pittsburgh Steelers season was on the ropes. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was out for the season and the team was 0-2. But the front office didn’t panic. Instead they looked to make their strength stronger and made a trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
Report: Don't expect Chester Rogers as the Browns return man in Week 2
It was an easy connection and speculation to make. When the Browns signed wide receiver Chester Rogers to the practice squad this week, it was pretty clear the move was related to special teams and not the Cleveland offense. Rogers finished in the top 10 in the NFL in 2021 in both punt and kick returns while with the Tennessee Titans.
Yardbarker
Jets vs Browns: Dawg Pound Opening Game
Week one was not flashy, Jacoby Brissett looked slow and out of sorts, but the Browns were able to grind out a win with Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb! It does not have to be pretty, but a win is a win! The Jets are coming off a 24-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens where Joe Flacco took over for Jets injured star quarterback Zach Wilson. After last week neither team looked dominant so this could be a real snooze of a game unless the Browns defense wakes up the old sleeping giant of Joe Flacco. Joe Flacco is known to be a Browns killer!
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
Patrick Mahomes uses NY Jets QB’s name as audible call
A New York Jets signal-caller is the namesake of a Patrick Mahomes audible. On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers paid a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs for a battle between two high-powered Super Bowl contenders that promised to be incredibly exciting. The New York Jets found a way...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
CBS Sports
Colts' Michael Pittman: Out against Jacksonville
Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win
Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
3 Browns poised for stand-out performances vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns will look to stay undefeated in Week 2 when they take on the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Building on their success against the Carolina Panthers on the NFL’s opening weekend, the Browns seem primed to make something special happen against the lowly Jets, and have their revitalized offense ready to prove that their Week 1 performance wasn’t a fluke.
Yardbarker
Revisiting Jets' Disastrous 2020 NFL Draft Class
Coming away from the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jets and their fan base had to feel encouraged about the future. Under new general manager Joe Douglas, New York added a new franchise left tackle and a stud wide receiver in the first two rounds, mixing in contributors at several key positions the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Heads to active roster
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Browns. Yeboah didn't make the initial 53-man roster but inked a practice-squad deal at the beginning of September. He'll get his first look on the active roster, but it's unclear what his role will be. C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is unlikely to play and Jeremy Ruckert was a healthy scratch for Week 1, but Tyler Conklin and Lawrence Cager are still expected to garner the majority of the tight-end snaps.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
Chris Hubbard out, Jack Conklin questionable for Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets
The Cleveland Browns will be out at least one offensive tackle when the New York Jets come to town on Sunday. Veteran tackle Chris Hubbard will miss the game against the Jets, while starting right tackle Jack Conklin’s status remains up in the air this week. Should the Browns...
Comments / 0