ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

The Rock’s deal with UFC isn’t going well: ‘F–k these shoes’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t92Lf_0hx7LTZP00

Luckily for Nate Diaz, these shoes aren’t his problem anymore.

Ahead of UFC 279 last week , Diaz slammed the new footwear that fighters have to wear after a deal with the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s company.

“These shoes f–kng suck,” Diaz said during an interview with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi, while flashing his orange-colored shoe in the camera. “Look at these shoes, they made me put this s–t on. F–k these shoes!”

The now-viral footage, which was cut from the broadcast, was posted to Twitter by someone who wrote, “What they didn’t show in the interview.”

Diaz was wearing sneakers by the UFC’s current shoe sponsor, Project Rock, which is a partnership with Johnson and Under Armour. The multi-year deal was signed in January 2022.

It was revealed on Thursday that fighters would not see any of the proceeds from UFC’s deal with the action movie star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOxSJ_0hx7LTZP00
Nate Diaz
Zuffa LLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYCtc_0hx7LTZP00
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Rams-Bills game earlier this month.
USA TODAY Sports

The agreement will put Project Rock footwear on male and female UFC athletes and corner teams for fight-week events, workouts, weigh-ins and in the locker room, according to Bloomberg. Fighters will also wear the shoes as they walk out to the ring before taking them off for the actual match.

“Sponsors, you don’t hear that! Guys back to you,” Olivi yelled, while appearing completely caught off guard by Diaz’s comments.

“I thought you said it was good because they’re The Rock’s shoes, I was like, ‘Yeah!'” she said, laughing.

What they didn’t show in the interview pic.twitter.com/QdpwmMkizn

— Mokoflama (@mokoflama) September 10, 2022

Diaz, footwear issues and all, defeated Tony Ferguson by submission on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was Diaz’s final fight under his UFC contract and he is expected to pursue new opportunities.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
PWMania

Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral

Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
WWE
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Teasing Big News

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport with a massive following on social media. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. She was back at it on Wednesday night with a message for her fans.
UFC
The US Sun

Chuck Liddell makes bold prediction for Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul

UFC HALL OF FAMER Chuck Liddell doesn't expect Jake Paul to remain undefeated much longer. Ahead of Paul's much-publicized bout with 48-year-old Anderson Silva, Liddell told Fight Hub TV he thinks this is "a dangerous fight for (Paul)." Liddell believes that Paul, 25, "has nothing to lose" against former UFC...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Tony Ferguson
Daily Mail

Conor McGregor has not been tested once by USADA this year as doubts emerge over whether 'Notorious' is still enrolled in the UFC's anti-doping program ahead of his planned return in early 2023

Conor McGregor has not been tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency since the third quarter of 2021. The Irishman, who last competed in July last year against Dustin Poirier, has been on the sidelines ever since and is working his way back from a broken leg. In the meantime,...
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch

By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Georges St-Pierre names two fighters he wished he could have faced before retiring

Former two division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has named two fighters that he wishes he could have faced before retiring. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA), a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, faced a plethora of high profile names throughout his storied mixed martial arts career. His list of prior opponents includes legends such as Matt Hughes, BJ Penn, Jake Shields, Michael Bisping and Matt Serra, just to name a few.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Under Armour#Combat#Project Rock#Rams Bills
mmanews.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights

The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin will finally take place tonight, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, tonight on Sep. 17. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Gilbert Melendez Thinks Khamzat Chimaev Did Not Try To Make Weight, ‘Looks Like He Just Had A Steak Dinner’

Nate Diaz’s teammate, Gilbert Melendez reacts to Khamzat Chimaev failing to make weight at UFC 279. The scene that went down leading up to UFC 279 has drawn reactions from many people in the MMA world. Fans, other fighters, and the media have all been talking about the days before and after this massive pay-per-view card. When Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his bout with Nate Diaz things began to unravel. Luckily, the UFC was able to shuffle up the top three fights on the card and the event went off without a hitch.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell wants to fight 1 notable athlete next

Adrian Peterson put up little resistance against Le’Veon Bell in the ring this past weekend, so now Bell is hoping for a bigger challenge. Appearing this week on “BS w/ Jake Paul,” the former NFL running back Bell called out the opponent that he would like to box next.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Shares Video From Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones: "There Is A Tyrannical Organization Calling Itself The New World Order"

Kyrie Irving is one of the most outspoken players in the game together. Irving rarely holds his tongue if he feels like there is something unfair or unjust happening to him, as he showed last season by sitting out most of the year because of the vaccination mandate. He ended up being right as New York lifted the mandate, and Irving could return to playing without getting the shot.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy