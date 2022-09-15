The Rock’s deal with UFC isn’t going well: ‘F–k these shoes’

Luckily for Nate Diaz, these shoes aren’t his problem anymore.

Ahead of UFC 279 last week , Diaz slammed the new footwear that fighters have to wear after a deal with the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s company.

“These shoes f–kng suck,” Diaz said during an interview with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi, while flashing his orange-colored shoe in the camera. “Look at these shoes, they made me put this s–t on. F–k these shoes!”

The now-viral footage, which was cut from the broadcast, was posted to Twitter by someone who wrote, “What they didn’t show in the interview.”

Diaz was wearing sneakers by the UFC’s current shoe sponsor, Project Rock, which is a partnership with Johnson and Under Armour. The multi-year deal was signed in January 2022.

It was revealed on Thursday that fighters would not see any of the proceeds from UFC’s deal with the action movie star.

Nate Diaz Zuffa LLC

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Rams-Bills game earlier this month. USA TODAY Sports

The agreement will put Project Rock footwear on male and female UFC athletes and corner teams for fight-week events, workouts, weigh-ins and in the locker room, according to Bloomberg. Fighters will also wear the shoes as they walk out to the ring before taking them off for the actual match.

“Sponsors, you don’t hear that! Guys back to you,” Olivi yelled, while appearing completely caught off guard by Diaz’s comments.

“I thought you said it was good because they’re The Rock’s shoes, I was like, ‘Yeah!'” she said, laughing.

What they didn’t show in the interview pic.twitter.com/QdpwmMkizn — Mokoflama (@mokoflama) September 10, 2022

Diaz, footwear issues and all, defeated Tony Ferguson by submission on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was Diaz’s final fight under his UFC contract and he is expected to pursue new opportunities.