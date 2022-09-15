Read full article on original website
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts
All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
Free Agent Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Reportedly Has "Multiple" Offers
Since being released by the Buffalo Bills in March, wide receiver Cole Beasley has had a devil of a time finding a new NFL team. But he could be on the verge of finally signing a contract. According to ProFootballNetwork, Beasley is drawing "serious interest and contract offers from multiple...
ESPN
Cooper Rush says Dallas Cowboys 'ready to roll' as he steps in for injured Dak Prescott
FRISCO, Texas -- When Cooper Rush made the first start of his career last October against the Minnesota Vikings, replacing an injured Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys were 5-1 and rolling. On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rush will make the second start of his career with Prescott out following...
CBS Sports
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
NBC Sports
Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott
Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team. It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.
Cowboys star QB Dak Prescott’s target return date from injury, per Ian Rapoport
More than a few folks have counted out the Dallas Cowboys already. This is after losing star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will require surgery during their 19-3 Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Amid their problems, however, the Cowboys may have...
CBS Sports
Chargers' Justin Herbert suffered fracture to rib cartilage in loss to Chiefs, considered day-to-day
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did his best to pull off a Thursday night comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but ultimately fell 27-24. With about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Herbert was injured after being hit by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, and he exited the game for one play.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
fantasypros.com
Tee Higgins deemed questionable versus Cowboys
According to ESPN's Field Yates, WR Tee Higgins (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for the Cincinnati Bengals' Sunday game versus the Dallas Cowboys. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Bengals have a fortunate road matchup versus a now-undermanned Cowboys team missing QB Dak Prescott. With a potential lopsided...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win
Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
Yardbarker
Week Two Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals: What To Watch For
The Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals would love to have their season openers back. Both teams got off to rough starts and will be looking to change their fortune this Sunday. The Cowboys lost starting QB Dak Prescott against the Buccaneers in game one and will be without him for...
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos
Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Puts in full practice
Berrios (heel) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios had been limited in the Jets' first Week 2 session Wednesday due to the heel issue, but his upgrade to full activity a day later puts him in the clear for Sunday's game in Cleveland. Though he faces more competition for reps at receiver in 2022 with the addition of rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson and with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore healthy again after injury-plagued 2021 campaigns, Berrios still saw a decent amount of involvement in the Jets' Week 1 loss to Baltimore. He played 47 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps and finished with five receptions for 37 yards on six targets.
Why Cowboys not placing Dak Prescott on injured reserve is key
Bryan Broaddus of Audacy’s “Love of the Star Podcast” explained the importance of the Dallas Cowboys not placing Dak Prescott on injured reserve beyond the chance that he returns to play sooner than expected.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Absent again Thursday
Isabella (back) is not practicing Thursday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports. Isabella could be facing increased opportunities if he manages to suit up against the Raiders in Week 2, with Rondale Moore (hamstring) not practicing and DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) still absent. However, unless he can significantly upgrade his status Friday, it looks like Isabella is trending in the wrong direction.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Will Grier: Bumped up to active roster
The Cowboys elevated Grier from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Cooper Rush is expected to draw the start in place of Dak Prescott (thumb), and Grier will operate as the primary backup. However, Grier may get a chance to showcase his abilities if Rush struggles early on. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that Rush separated from Grier at the end of the preseason due to Grier's hamstring injury, but he would trust either one of them to lead Dallas on Sunday. "We'll be evaluating all options," Jones said. "Those guys know the offense well. They've had a lot of reps in it, and consequently give us our best shot."
CBS Sports
Bills' Dane Jackson: Unable to practice
Jackson (knee) did not practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's injury appears to be a new one, as he was seen wearing a sleeve over his left leg on the sidelines. The third-year pro was a standout in camp and earned a starting job at corner, at least while Tre'Davious White (knee) is out of action. If Jackson is unable to go Sunday against the Titans, it could lead to rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford both getting the start.
