79-year-old man falls 65 feet to his death at Purling Brook Falls during hike with daughters

A father has plunged 65 feet to his death in front of his horrified daughters.

The 79-year-old man and his two daughters were hiking at Purling Brook Falls in Springbrook, Australia, when he slipped and fell at around midday on Thursday.

One of his daughters clambered down a cliff to try to save him, but he could not be revived.

A rescue helicopter later winched the woman to safety.

The father was on holiday in Queensland from Victoria to see one of his daughters, 9 New s reported.

One of the man’s daughters climbed down a cliff to try to save him.
The track the trio were hiking on is known to be dangerous.

“DANGER: Sheer cliffs and waterfalls. One slip could be fatal—serious injury or death may result from walking near the edge. Keep to the track. Supervise children closely,” an official warning reads.

ACCIDENTS
