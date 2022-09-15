Read full article on original website
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab
It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies for one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration on Tuesday night...
Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity
If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
Bridge Demolition to Disrupt I-229 Traffic in Sioux Falls
If you're driving on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls late at night this week, there's a detour in your future. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that demolition of the 60th Street North bridge I-229 will begin Tuesday (September 20). The work will commence from 8:00 PM to...
Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts
If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
Sioux Falls Receiving Votes, Augie Stays at #13 in AFCA Top 25
Both the USF Cougars and Augustana Vikings continue to pile up wins in the early portion the season, as both programs enter Week 4 with perfect 3-0 records. In this week's AFCA Top 25, USF is in the others receiving votes category, while there wasn't much change in the top of the rankings, leaving Augie staying pat at #13.
5 Minnesota Towns With Absolutely Terrible Nicknames
Minnesota is often referred to as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes", but it also has around ten thousand nicknames for some of its most historic towns. Take a look at just five of these not so "Minnesota Nice" nicknames. 5 MN Towns With Terrible Nicknames. Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon...
Six Specific Ways Your Cure Kids Cancer Donation Helps Sioux Falls Kids
Once a year all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls take a couple of days to tell you about the amazing work at the Sanford Castle of Care and the fight against childhood cancer. We also ask you to join us in supporting that work and the kids involved.
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends
Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules
WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: “Win Cash” “Sweepstakes”) Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station(s): KYBB-FM B1027 (the "Station") Station Address: 5100 S Tennis Ln. Station City, State, Zip Code: Sioux Falls, SD 57108. Station Telephone: (605) 361-0300. Townsquare...
Portions of Sioux Falls Were Literally a Dumpster Fire on Tuesday Night
It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now. On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
USD, SDSU, USF and Augustana With a Sweep on the Football Field Saturday
It was a great weekend for the local universities in and around the Sioux Empire as all four of them won on Saturday. USD, SDSU, Augustana, and USF all picked up wins on Saturday on the football field. The University of South Dakota picked up their first win of the...
Which Countries Import the Most South Dakota Products?
It's a very big number for a state with a very small population. Estimates put exports of South Dakota products at well over $1 billion dollars annually and it's not just in agriculture. Things like beverages, spirits, and vinegar; nuclear reactors, boilers, and machinery; and optic, photo, medical, and surgical...
Dining for Kids: Fight Childhood Cancer by Going Out to Eat in Sioux Falls
The Results Radio Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon is on September 29 and 30. And one way you can help battle childhood cancer is just by going out to eat!. Thursday, September 22 is Dining for Kids. Some very generous restaurants in the Sioux Empire (see below) will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Cure Kids Cancer that day.
Health Connect South Dakota Can Change Your Life On One Saturday
You may have seen or heard the term Health Connect of South Dakota somewhere and wondered what it's all about. It just happens to be an integral part of our healthcare community. Health Connect of South Dakota is located at 2011 W. 26th Street (Suite 203) in Sioux Falls. It...
Suspect Shoots at Victim in Attempted Sioux Falls Carjacking
Police say the victim of an attempted carjacking over the weekend in Sioux Falls survived the ordeal with no injuries. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident occurred around 6:00 PM on Sunday (September 11) at a store in northeast Sioux Falls. Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department...
VIDEO: Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus Will Look Like A Small Town
It's a place that you wouldn't think twice about in your daily life, but you'll be glad it's there if you ever need it. The Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus currently under construction will consolidate training and first responder facilities for the city and county in one location. The $50...
Are Sioux Falls Women Joining the ‘Puddle Pants’ Trend?
If you're a vertically-challenged woman, like me, the answer to the above question is another question. "What trend? I've been wearing 'puddle pants' all my life!" In case you're wondering, "Puddle Pants" have become a new trend according to the lifestyle website Pure Wow. In fact, a trend being embraced by multiple fashion houses/clothing manufacturers and celebrities- like the newly-installed "Princess of Wales", Kate Middleton.
