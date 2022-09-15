ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Elections
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: 2022 United Nations General Assembly – Day 1

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.
JOE BIDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
PBS NewsHour

Trump begins openly embracing and amplifying false fringe QAnon conspiracy theory

After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to it grows. On Tuesday, using his Truth Social platform, the Republican former president reposted an image of himself wearing a Q lapel pin overlaid with the words “The Storm is Coming.” In QAnon lore, the “storm” refers to Trump’s final victory, when supposedly he will regain power and his opponents will be tried, and potentially executed, on live television.
POTUS
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Blinken urges global effort to expand LGBTQ rights

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the United Nations LGBTI Core Group on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting Monday. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above. Blinken said the event was occurring “at a time when the movement for equality is showing some encouraging momentum”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Economy#Ne White House#Gas Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Hispanic Americans#American#Latino#Democratic#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Akron Beacon Journal

Letters: Donald Trump's actions indefensible; Ohio teacher pensions; Barberton volunteers

Duty to uphold Constitution, national security When I was commissioned as an Air Force officer in 1972 I took the same oath that Donald Trump took and the same as the one I administered to numerous enlisted personnel who were "re-upping" to continue their service. That oath contained the words "to promise to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies both foreign and domestic." In repeating falsehoods about the 2020 election...
OHIO STATE
PBS NewsHour

Prisoners will soon be eligible for federal grants, opening new educational opportunities

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
EDUCATION
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy