WATCH: Secretary of State Blinken signs strategic economic agreement with Jordan prime minister
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi signed the fourth Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership (MOU) between the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Friday, providing $1.45 billion per year in U.S. bilateral foreign assistance to Jordan extending to 2029. Watch the...
WATCH: Hate-fueled violence ‘has no place in America,’ Biden says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A grocery store in Buffalo. A nightclub in Orlando. A Walmart in El Paso: All sites of hate-fueled violence against Black, Hispanic or LGBTQ Americans over the past five years. And all somber symbols of a “through line” of hate that must be rooted out, President Joe Biden said Thursday.
Biden approval up ahead of midterms, AP-NORC poll shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July...
WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing on migrant flights, Ukraine atrocities
For a second day, the White House hammered the Republican governors of Texas and Florida for arranging for the transport of migrants to Democratic strongholds in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Watch the briefing in the player above. The governors of Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants on buses...
WATCH: White House says Griner, Whelan families to meet President Biden amid U.S.-Russia talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, the White House announced Friday. Watch the briefing in the player above.
WATCH: Biden announces tentative railway labor agreement has been reached
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. President...
WATCH: 2022 United Nations General Assembly – Day 1
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.
U.S. would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion, Biden says
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government on Monday criticized President Joe Biden’s statement that American forces would defend Taiwan if Beijing tries to invade as a violation of U.S. commitments about the self-ruled island, but gave no indication of possible retaliation. Biden said “yes” when asked during an...
Trump begins openly embracing and amplifying false fringe QAnon conspiracy theory
After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to it grows. On Tuesday, using his Truth Social platform, the Republican former president reposted an image of himself wearing a Q lapel pin overlaid with the words “The Storm is Coming.” In QAnon lore, the “storm” refers to Trump’s final victory, when supposedly he will regain power and his opponents will be tried, and potentially executed, on live television.
Iranian president’s remarks on the Holocaust spark outcry in Israel
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Iranian president’s comment that “there are some signs” that the Holocaust happened but that the issue required more research sparked an outcry on Monday from Israeli officials, who denounced the remarks as antisemitic Holocaust denial. Hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi made the comment...
WATCH: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday slapped sanctions on dozens of Russian and Ukrainian officials and a number of Russian companies for human rights abuses and the theft of Ukrainian grain. Watch the briefing in the player above. The State Department said it had imposed sanctions on...
WATCH: Blinken urges global effort to expand LGBTQ rights
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the United Nations LGBTI Core Group on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting Monday. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above. Blinken said the event was occurring “at a time when the movement for equality is showing some encouraging momentum”...
Veteran New York judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. In her order, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon refused a Justice...
Florida flies migrants to ‘sanctuary destination’ of Martha’s Vineyard
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration’s failed border policies. Flights to the upscale island enclave in Massachusetts...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs strict abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill...
Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams, 47,...
Turkey President Erdoğan on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the future of NATO
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
Adnan Syed’s attorney talks about his release what it says about criminal justice system
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Letters: Donald Trump's actions indefensible; Ohio teacher pensions; Barberton volunteers
Duty to uphold Constitution, national security When I was commissioned as an Air Force officer in 1972 I took the same oath that Donald Trump took and the same as the one I administered to numerous enlisted personnel who were "re-upping" to continue their service. That oath contained the words "to promise to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies both foreign and domestic." In repeating falsehoods about the 2020 election...
Prisoners will soon be eligible for federal grants, opening new educational opportunities
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
