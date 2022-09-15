An employee at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A served up a side of whoop-ass on Wednesday to an armed carjacker stealing car keys from a woman carrying her baby. Video of the altercation went viral, showing the fast-food worker — identified as Mykel Gordon — taking the carjacker to the ground and putting him in a headlock as other employees and bystanders came to help.

