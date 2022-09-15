Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 22, falls 100ft to her death from Colorado’s Black Wall as fellow climber watched in third fatal plunge in days
A YOUNG climber has tragically plunged 100ft to her death days after two others lost their lives on a mountain just hours away. Maya Humeau, 22, is the third person to lose her life this month while attempting to climb dangerous routes in the harrowing Colorado mountains. The Boulder woman...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0