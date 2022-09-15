Read full article on original website
Eldo Pete Kroeker
Eldo Pete Kroeker was born September 9, 1929 to parents Pete and Sara Kroeker in McPherson, KS and. was sibling to Ernest, Ella, Amanda and John. He lived in Inman, Kansas all his childhood days. One of. Eldo’s favorite memories was walking home along the Rock-Island railroad throwing rocks. I...
Michael Godwin
Michael Lee Godwin, 46, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 3:15 p.m, Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. Michael was born in McPherson, Kansas on August 20, 1976, a son of Allen Ray Brown and Judith Diane (Hill) Godwin and was adopted in 1980. Michael...
McPherson First Reponders Night Event Happening Thursday
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson First Responders, the U.S. Army National Guard, and LifeSafe will be hosting a First Responders Night Thursday, Sept. 15 in Lakeside Park from 6 to 8 p.m. As far as what attendees can expect?. “They can expect to have a whole lot of fun,” Sgt....
Hutchinson Priests Defend Goat Milking Title at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson’s goat milking priests retain their title as the goat milking champion of the known world – or this part of it anyway. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including priests from Holy Cross, St Teresa’s, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches, held off some strong challenges in the early rounds before out milking the Hutchinson Fire Department in the finals of the Kansas State Fair Celebrity Goat Milking Contest. Friday afternoon.
Buhler Golf 4th at McPherson Behind Solid Play from Cooper, Gover
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Buhler golf put together its best week of the season so far. Coming off a third-place finish Tuesday, the Lady Crusaders grabbed fourth place Thursday at Turkey Creek in McPherson on Thursday. “This was our first 18-hole tournament of the year on a tough golf course,”...
Buhler Falls Behind Early in Losing at Great Bend
GREAT BEND, Kan. – Great Bend was mired in a 19-game losing streak headed to Friday’s game against Buhler. The streak ended with an emphatic 31-6 win. It’s been a season of lengthy losing streaks snapped. Two weeks prior, Topeka-Highland Park ended a 65-game losing streak. Turnovers...
Final Weekend of the Kansas State Fair; Here are Few Highlights
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Only three days remain to enjoy the 2022 version of the Kansas State Fair. Here’s a look at a few weekend highlights. ALL DAY: Gate admission is only $2 for members of the PlayOn app (Not a member? Join for free at kslottery.com) 1 PM:...
Maher Hat Trick Highlights Dragon Win over Dodge City
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Several Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer players produced career single-game highs as the No. 20-ranked Blue Dragons posted their fourth-straight shutout on Wednesday night at the Salthawk Sports Complex. Led by sophomore Aimee Maher‘s first career hat trick, the Blue Dragons rolled to a 6-0...
Pups Take 5th in First Annual McPherson Varsity Girls Golf Invitational
McPHERSON, Kan. – All 19 Bullpup Girls were able to participate in the 1st Annual McPherson Varsity Girls Golf Invitational on Thursday, battling windy conditions to finish 5th at Turkey Creek Golf Course out of 9 teams. Head Coach Treg Fawl said, “It was the first time a majority of our girls have played 18 holes before. I am very proud of them as this was a big step for our program. We all gained a lot of good experience.”
Scott Boulevard Bridge in South Hutchinson Reopened This Week
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Scott Boulevard bridge in South Hutchinson reopened this week after being closed to all traffic for nearly nine weeks. The bridge has been off-limits to heavy trucks and equipment for more than four years. That forced Reno County Public Works to find an alternate route to access K-61 highway.
Trinity Catholic Uses Defense in Topping Marion
MARION, Kan. – Trinity Catholic was held to its fewest points of the season Friday, but the Celtics’ defense made sure it was more than enough, as Trinity downed Marion 21-8 on Friday in Marion. Trinity scored 72 points in its first two games but found Marion’s defense...
Salthawks’ Ground Game Gashes Maize South
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson High express train-like backfield kept its early-season dominance going Friday at Gowans Stadium. The Salthawks rushed for 383 yards and doubled up Maize South’s time of possession in a 35-21 win. The win improved the Salthawks to 3-0, and they are one of two remaining undefeated teams – along with Maize – in the Class 5A West district.
Thursday Marks the 50th Anniversary of the Death of Officer Ken Kennedy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Thursday, Sept. 15 marks the 50th anniversary of the slaying of the last Hutchinson Police Officer to die in the line of duty. Officer Kenneth Kennedy and Reserve Officer Michael Coldren went to Robert E. Lee, a chicken restaurant in the 900 block of South Plum in plain clothes in an attempt to purchase liquor in violation of the law.
Pups Come Up Short in Home Opener Against Salina South
McPHERSON, Kan. – On Thursday, a handful of Bullpup Soccer supporters collected their lawn chairs, and made their way to McPherson High School, as the boys hosted Salina South on their grass field for their first home game of the season. The Pups found themselves down 1-0 early, and...
Third Thursday Kicks Off a Busy Weekend for Activities through Hutch Rec
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A busy weekend for Hutch Rec activities gets underway Thursday evening with Third Thursday’s ‘Farewell to Summer’ event in Downtown Hutchinson. Activities include numerous artists and musicians positioned along Main Street. “There’s going to be lots of artists’ booths,” Hutch Rec Marketing Manager...
Bullpup Girls Take 5th, Boys 7th in Buhler Cross Country Invitational Thursday
BUHLER, Kan. – The Bullpup Cross Country team traveled to Buhler for an invitational on Thursday, where four athletes from the JV and varsity finished with medals, as the Girls would finish 5th, and the boys would take 8th. Chloe Clevenger led the girls, as she finished fifth. Ethan...
Thursday is Governor’s Day at the State Fair; Pub Crawl, Great White & Quiet Riot Concert Highlight Activities
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Although there are still some numbers to finalize connected with the Grand Drive and other livestock shows from last weekend, Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz told State Fair Board members at their meeting Wednesday that the rough estimate is that 150 thousand people attended the fair during the first four days.
Tigers on the Road at Tabor
HILLSBORO, Kan. (ccctigers.com) – The Central Christian College women’s soccer team was back on the pitch Wednesday evening, making the short trip over to Hillsboro, Kansas, to take on the Tabor College Bluejays. The Tigers were coming off of a weekend forfeit from Texas College, and were itching to get back on the field.
Buhler Tennis All Smiles after Winning Thursday’s Home Invitational
BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler tennis has continued to build momentum as the season has gone on, with a first and several second-place finishes on the resume. Success continued Thursday, as the Crusaders won their home (open draw) invitational the Balzer Tennis Courts. Buhler had seven entries in the field...
