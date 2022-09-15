Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
WLBT
Emergency officials respond to chlorine leak at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees were evacuated from the chemical building at Jackson’s main water treatment facility Monday morning following a chlorine leak there, according to a news release from the State Emergency Operations Center. The incident occurred around 9:04 a.m. Officials identified a chlorine leak in the chemical...
theclintoncourier.net
Mississippi, The Next Tech Hotspot? Plus What This Means For The Local Economy
Technology accounts for around 3.5% of the Mississippi state economy, at an estimated $3.5 billion. Mississippi is taking steps to support the tech industry’s growth and could be the next tech hotspot in the US. Tech employment is strongest in states like New York and Texas, but you should...
wnav.com
Cruise Ship Crew Member Rescued this Past Friday from Chesapeake Bay
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command on Friday rescued a crew member who was having a medical emergency aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the Easton Section, Trooper 6, responded to the Chesapeake Bay off of the shores of Kent Island around 7 p.m. on Friday. The United States Coast Guard – Sector Baltimore called advising that the Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship was requesting immediate aerial evacuation of one of its crew members who was experiencing a serious medical event.
WTOK-TV
Water distributions in Jackson still popular even after boil water notice lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Free water distribution events continued in the Capital City last weekend. A long line of cars waited for the free donations at Siwell Middle School on Sunday. Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell and State Representative Stephanie Foster hosted the giveaway. “Residents are still kind of cautious,”...
WAPT
Capitol police jurisdiction reaches farther than you might think
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police officers are being seen more and more around the city of Jackson. "So far, the feedback has been very positive. People are happy to see us. People feel safer because they see us more often," said Capitol police Chief Bo Luckey. In less than...
wnav.com
Northrup-Grumman Cuts Ribbon on Expansion of Linthicum Research Faciity
Business reporters couldn't get the cost of the new facility that was added to Northrup Grumman's original $20-million facility that was opened in 2014. But dignitaries were there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Anne Arundel County Executive Stueart Pittman and Congressman John Sarbanes. The new 25,000-foot center, company officials reportedly say is needed to help the US Defense industry giant compete with competitors from Russia and China. The numbers of new employees that will work in the facility have yet to be disclosed. But, Mr. Pittman says the company is taking advantage of a county tax break. He hopes that the new workers added to the facility will increase the housing industry in the area.
WLBT
Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, September 9, along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
Two men arrested for illegally harvesting paddlefish and paddlefish roe in Mississippi lake. The eggs are similar to some of the world’s finest caviar.
Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
mississippifreepress.org
Class Action Suit Targets Private Companies Using Cameras for Vehicle Insurance Fees
Amy Divine, a Madison, Miss., resident, opened a mail envelope on July 1, 2022, and discovered an official-looking ticket from the Ocean Springs Police Department claiming she owned a vehicle that passed through the city on March 22, 2022, “without vehicle insurance.”. The letter, dated April 4, 2022, indicated...
Pedestrian killed by car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after he was struck by a car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County on Sunday, September 18. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Jeffrey Allen, 39, of Madison, was driving south on the highway around 8:00 p.m. in a 2017 Honda Civic when his […]
MEMA chooses project manager for O.B. Curtis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The project manager that was chosen for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility was announced on Monday, September 19. Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said Hemphill Construction Company was selected. The Florence company was chosen over Fortis Construction of Pearl and The Lemoine Company of Lafayette, Louisiana. According […]
buzzfeednews.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made fun of the ongoing water crisis in Jackson on Friday, just a day after the state lifted a weeks-long boil water advisory, that left more than 150,000 people in the capital city without clean water in their homes. “I’ve got to tell you it is...
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves' announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi's capital came as welcome news.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana
ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
clayconews.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD (September 17, 2022) — The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon September 17, 2022 on the inner loop of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County. Just before 4:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon, Troopers from the Maryland State...
WLBT
Authorities: Membrane plant sets new record at Jackson’s main water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson released a press release on Saturday providing an update on Jackson’s main water treatment plant. The City says that the membrane plant set a new record of 19.4 million gallons in a day, and the conventional plant increased production to 14.4 million gallons per day.
Out-of-state drivers rack up millions in unpaid Maryland tolls
The clock is ticking on Marylanders who have unpaid video tolls. All civil late fees are waived until midnight on Nov. 30.
WAPT
City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code
JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
One Green Planet
Petition: Tell Mississippi to End Blatantly Racist Voting Restrictions
Recently, a Mississippi Appeals Court purposefully decided to keep a racist, Jim Crow-era voting restriction in the state’s constitution. The restriction keeps people that are convicted of felonies from being allowed to exercise their right to vote along with the rest of the state. Source: MSNBC/YouTube. This law has...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Resorts in Mississippi For a Getaway
Are you looking for some of the best resorts in Mississippi for a getaway? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with some of the best Mississippi resorts. We promise you won’t be disappointed, and you may even be a little surprised at some of the luxury that is out there in this wonderful rural state!
