Business reporters couldn't get the cost of the new facility that was added to Northrup Grumman's original $20-million facility that was opened in 2014. But dignitaries were there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Anne Arundel County Executive Stueart Pittman and Congressman John Sarbanes. The new 25,000-foot center, company officials reportedly say is needed to help the US Defense industry giant compete with competitors from Russia and China. The numbers of new employees that will work in the facility have yet to be disclosed. But, Mr. Pittman says the company is taking advantage of a county tax break. He hopes that the new workers added to the facility will increase the housing industry in the area.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO