Read full article on original website
Related
Nearly 200 employees walk off job at Philadelphia Museum of Art
The Philadelphia Museum of Art remained open Friday as nearly 200 workers walked off the job for what they’re calling a one-day warning strike. Art museum employee Juliet Vinegra led the way on the bullhorn outside one of the main entrances Friday morning. “I’m loud and proud to be...
The Regional Roundup: September 19, 2022
Political tension is rising as the Pennsylvania House investigates a possible impeachment of Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner. After a bipartisan vote in the legislature, Krasner was found in contempt for noncompliance with a subpoena issued by the newly formed GOP Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. Billy Penn reporter Jordan Levy will break down what’s happening in Harrisburg, as astonishing rates of gun violence in the city fuel increased criticism of the district attorney.
‘Festival Hispano’ kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month in Wilmington
Hundreds of people from Delaware and the surrounding area donned capes made of a variety of flags representing the Latino community as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The 46th annual Festival Hispano was held in Wilmington last Sunday, with big crowds taking in a parade down Fourth Street before the event. A second celebration is on tap this Sunday in southern Delaware’s Georgetown.
Philadelphia unveils ‘21st Century’ workforce initiative at three high schools
Starting next year, students at three neighborhood Philadelphia high schools will be able to pursue workforce training in specific fields related to local needs and interests. Students at Overbrook High School will be able to get certifications and internships in the entertainment industry. At nearby West Philadelphia High School, the focus will be urban development and real estate. And at Bartram High School in southwest, an area of the city lined with car dealerships and repair centers on the main road to Philadelphia’s airport, students will concentrate on the automotive, logistics, and transportation industries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehemites are ‘Starstruck’ by an art film about their own history
The 281-year-old story of Bethlehem has been condensed into a 19-minute art film and sculptural installation at Lehigh University. Called “Starstruck: An American Tale,” by artist Shimon Attie, the two-channel projection inside the university’s Art Gallery uses six local performers portraying different historical layers of their hometown: from its founding by Moravian Christians in the 18th century, to the dominance and deflation of the steel industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, to the rise of a gambling economy.
‘La Guagua 47’ is a love letter to Philly’s Latino community
Inspired by her own life-changing journey on SEPTA’s 47 bus, Alba Martínez’s short film, “La Guagua 47,” showcases the magic and joy found in Philadelphia’s vibrant Latino community. Martínez believes that “when we come together, our culture is richer,” and hopes the film will...
City Council seeks to extend Philly’s eviction diversion program past December
The Philadelphia City Council is weighing legislation that would extend the life of the city’s eviction diversion program, a pandemic-inspired alternative to landlord-tenant court that’s being credited with keeping thousands of residents in their homes. The heralded program is set to expire at the end of the year.
Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee
A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Animal sculptures, poems, and QR codes: Juniata Park’s new River Alive! Trail teaches families about nature
Tacony Creek Park in Northeast Philadelphia’s Juniata Park neighborhood is home to a new bilingual and outdoor exhibit that offers families unique ways to learn about the natural environment. The public art project from Philadelphia-based artist Miguel Horn was unveiled Wednesday near Ferko Playground along Cayuga Street. The exhibit,...
Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’
Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
Philly Art Commission continues to challenge Cobbs Creek Golf Course renovation
Plans to renovate the Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia are still stuck before the city’s Art Commission. The group refused to vote on part of the plan Wednesday, asking the development team to return later with more information. It’s the third time redevelopers have presented plans for...
XPoNential Music Festival, Coatesville Grand Prix, Diamond State Film Fest, Roxy Music, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in the area with two festivals, the Mexican Independence Day Festival and Media’s Latin Music Festival. The XPoNential Music Festival comes to Camden, N.J. with popular Philly-made acts Chill Moody and SNACKTIME on the bill. In Wilmington, the Diamond State Black Film Festival highlights independent Black films, including an Emmy-winner by students from Delaware State University. And Roxy Music commemorates the 50th anniversary of their debut on tour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia drag community mourns drag queen who collapsed on stage
Valencia Prime was a fixture on the Philadelphia drag scene, hosting her own live showcase called “Prime Time.”. It was while hosting that show Monday night that she collapsed and later died. “It happened so fast,” said friend and fellow drag performer Nikita Sinnn Monroe, who was preparing to...
After fatal rec center shooting, Philly lawmaker seeks to limit truck parking
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A resolution banning truck parking in the 4th District for blocks surrounding churches, recreation centers, and playgrounds is designed to eliminate hiding spaces for shooters.
Drexel reduces tuition for community college transfers
Beginning in fall 2023, Drexel University will make its bachelor’s degree programs more affordable by cutting the tuition cost in half for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The initiative is through a new program called Drexel Promise, which aims to attract community college student transfers and...
Philly City Council at-large seats will be filled by special election in November
Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke has decided to fill the two at-large seats that were vacated by Alan Domb and Derek Green. It’s a bit of a turnaround for Clarke, who only issued Writs of Election on September 9 to fill the seats left vacant by Maria Quiñones Sanchez and Cherelle Parker. Those two seats represent the Seventh and Ninth districts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Philadelphia high school first: Black men teaching all freshman core subjects
Ninth graders at Philadelphia’s Martin Luther King High School are beginning their high school careers with a set of teachers who look like them. That’s something Principal Keisha Wilkins thinks will give the students a boost as they prepare for the future. In fact, Martin Luther King, where...
Catholic nuns seek damages against pipeline company, citing religious freedom
A group of Catholic nuns argued Thursday in federal court in Philadelphia that the Transco Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline, which runs through land the company took from them through eminent domain, violates their religious beliefs and commitment to care for the Earth. “Every day since October 2018 when the...
After 50 Brutalist years, the Annenberg Center plans to stretch out, open up
For the first time in its 51-year history, Penn Live Arts plans to expand the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Pennsylvania, adding a new performance space to the campus. Built in 1971, the Annenberg is the home of the campus arts presenting organization that renamed...
North Philly’s Fotterall Square gets $3.5 million dollar upgrade
A historic North Philadelphia park is getting a $3.5 million overhaul as part of the city’s Rebuild initiative. Fotterall Square Park in the Fairhill neighborhood along the 2400 block of North 11th Street hasn’t been given a major facelift in more than a half century, according to Rebuild head Kyra Strong. She said plans call for everything from new benches to a mini soccer pitch as part of the overhaul. Other upgrades include a brand new basketball court, new playground, and even new trees.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0