Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

The Regional Roundup: September 19, 2022

Political tension is rising as the Pennsylvania House investigates a possible impeachment of Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner. After a bipartisan vote in the legislature, Krasner was found in contempt for noncompliance with a subpoena issued by the newly formed GOP Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. Billy Penn reporter Jordan Levy will break down what’s happening in Harrisburg, as astonishing rates of gun violence in the city fuel increased criticism of the district attorney.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘Festival Hispano’ kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month in Wilmington

Hundreds of people from Delaware and the surrounding area donned capes made of a variety of flags representing the Latino community as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The 46th annual Festival Hispano was held in Wilmington last Sunday, with big crowds taking in a parade down Fourth Street before the event. A second celebration is on tap this Sunday in southern Delaware’s Georgetown.
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

Philadelphia unveils ‘21st Century’ workforce initiative at three high schools

Starting next year, students at three neighborhood Philadelphia high schools will be able to pursue workforce training in specific fields related to local needs and interests. Students at Overbrook High School will be able to get certifications and internships in the entertainment industry. At nearby West Philadelphia High School, the focus will be urban development and real estate. And at Bartram High School in southwest, an area of the city lined with car dealerships and repair centers on the main road to Philadelphia’s airport, students will concentrate on the automotive, logistics, and transportation industries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Bethlehemites are ‘Starstruck’ by an art film about their own history

The 281-year-old story of Bethlehem has been condensed into a 19-minute art film and sculptural installation at Lehigh University. Called “Starstruck: An American Tale,” by artist Shimon Attie, the two-channel projection inside the university’s Art Gallery uses six local performers portraying different historical layers of their hometown: from its founding by Moravian Christians in the 18th century, to the dominance and deflation of the steel industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, to the rise of a gambling economy.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee

A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’

Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

XPoNential Music Festival, Coatesville Grand Prix, Diamond State Film Fest, Roxy Music, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in the area with two festivals, the Mexican Independence Day Festival and Media’s Latin Music Festival. The XPoNential Music Festival comes to Camden, N.J. with popular Philly-made acts Chill Moody and SNACKTIME on the bill. In Wilmington, the Diamond State Black Film Festival highlights independent Black films, including an Emmy-winner by students from Delaware State University. And Roxy Music commemorates the 50th anniversary of their debut on tour.
COATESVILLE, PA
WHYY

Drexel reduces tuition for community college transfers

Beginning in fall 2023, Drexel University will make its bachelor’s degree programs more affordable by cutting the tuition cost in half for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The initiative is through a new program called Drexel Promise, which aims to attract community college student transfers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

North Philly’s Fotterall Square gets $3.5 million dollar upgrade

A historic North Philadelphia park is getting a $3.5 million overhaul as part of the city’s Rebuild initiative. Fotterall Square Park in the Fairhill neighborhood along the 2400 block of North 11th Street hasn’t been given a major facelift in more than a half century, according to Rebuild head Kyra Strong. She said plans call for everything from new benches to a mini soccer pitch as part of the overhaul. Other upgrades include a brand new basketball court, new playground, and even new trees.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

