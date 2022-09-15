Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo man arrested, accused of throwing ‘Molotov Cocktail’ at patrol car
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers arrested a man for throwing a “Molotov Cocktail” at one of their patrol cars.
Ionia Co. deputies arrest five suspects after car chase
Five suspects are now in custody following reports of a car and property being stolen from the City of Howell.
1 killed in Kalamazoo shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
Deputies: Over $50K of valuables stolen from home on temple property
Five people took part in a home invasion at the Lao Buddhist Temple property near Holland on Sunday, deputies say.
25-year-old dead after she crashed into tree in Kalamazoo
A 25-year-old woman died after a crash with a tree and light pole in Kalamazoo Saturday, police say.
Man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy had cocaine, marijuana in system, report shows
A Comstock Park man shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy in June had cocaine and marijuana in his system, a state police report shows. Joseph Maverick Nagle, 22, was shot and killed June 16 after a traffic stop in Allegan County’s Monterey Township. Michigan State...
West Michigan man exhibited ‘strange’ behavior on job prior to his fatal shooting by police
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 22-year-old man shot and killed by a police officer in rural Allegan County acted strangely hours earlier while performing his FedEx job, witnesses told police. Joseph Nagle was shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy about 10 p.m. June 16 following a traffic...
WILX-TV
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
Man who led police on chase in stolen U-Haul charged, identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man responsible for leading police on a chase through Kent and Ottawa County last week in a stolen U-Haul has been charged, according to the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Police say 36-year-old Robert Gallup of Kentwood, has been charged with five counts of...
927thevan.com
Charges Filed Against Suspect in Sept. 9 Police Chase Into Jenison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – A 36-year-old Kentwood man is in the Kent County Jail after a violent police chase that crossed the Kent-Ottawa county line last Friday. Robert Gallup has already been arraigned on unrelated charges he was facing before a confrontation with officers at...
Man shot amid chase with stolen U-Haul identified
The man who was shot during a police chase and is accused of stealing a U-Haul during that pursuit now faces multiple charges, authorities say.
WWMTCw
Hit-and-run driver trapped inside vehicle after rollover crash, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A hit-and-run crash happened Friday near Lake Michigan Drive and 24th Avenue in Tallmadge Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A driver of a white Honda Pilot hit a Ford Focus after attempting to make a U-turn in the middle of Lake Michigan Drive, according to deputies.
MSP: Man used drugs, erratic before deputy shot him
A Michigan State Police report into the fatal shooting of a driver by an Allegan County sheriff's deputy shows that the driver was impaired at the time of the shooting.
Kalamazoo man dead after early morning shooting
Officers in Kalamazoo are investigating what led up to a shooting early Saturday morning that left a man dead.
Jury finds man guilty of 2020 deadly shooting in Grand Rapids
A man was convicted of several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Grand Rapids back in 2020.
iheart.com
Police: White powder on scale at mother's apartment where child overdosed
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police in Grand Rapids say a scale loaded with white powder was found at the apartment where a 7-year-old fatally overdosed on fentanyl. Jeremy Thompson was found unresponsive at Briasia Allen's apartment near 32nd Street and Eastern Avenue in June. Allen is Thompson's mother. Thompson was...
Neighbors honor 71-year-old fatally struck in Walker
WALKER, Michigan — Dozens of residents gathered in a sermon-like service at the Grandview Apartments on Saturday morning to pay respect to their fallen neighbor. 71-year-old Laurie Bos died September 1. She was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in Walker while riding her motorized scooter. A speaker from the event said Bos had just passed a tract or religious pamphlet to someone before attempting to make it to Meijer’s on the other side of the street. The speaker later added that Bos did not look both ways and did not have the right-of-way.
MSP arrests Benton Harbor man following drug busts
Michigan State Police says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) conducted a pair of search warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30.
Sheriff: Driver hospitalized after hit-and-run, rollover crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman ended up in the hospital after driving erratically, being involved in a hit-and-run and driving another car off the road before rolling her SUV.
WWMTCw
Police release photos of man accused of robbing Battle Creek bank at gunpoint
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department has released new surveillance camera images in hopes the public can help identify the suspect accused of robbing a bank. The man, described by police as a 6-foot-tall with a slender build, was armed with a gun when he demanded...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
