Disney's Pinocchio has a a Rotten Tomatoes score as the movie released on Disney+ Day. Right now, the Tom Hanks picture sits at 37% on the Tomatometer and audience score for the film is hovering at 49%. Some of this may be due to the fact there are two Pinocchio projects out there in the wild. But, maybe people weren't as enchanted as Disney might have hoped. At any rate, there's going to be a lot of Disney+ content sharing the spotlight this weekend. Thor: Love and Thunder is actually on Disney+ today as a part of the celebration. Also taking a lot of eyeballs away from the small puppet is the surprise BTS concert film that launched on the streaming platform today. So, there's just a really crowded landscape on Disney+ alone. (That's before even getting to other streamers like Netflix or HBO Max for the weekend.)

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO