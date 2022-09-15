Read full article on original website
Disney shares first look at 'Little Mermaid' Halle Bailey singing, 'Lion King' prequel 'Mufasa'
Disney released the first trailer Friday for "The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey, and shared a first look at "Lion King" prequel "Mufasa."
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing
Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill is still bitter ‘Star Wars’ sequels didn’t let him have a scene with Harrison Ford
Like anything else related to Star Wars, the sequel trilogy will be debated and discussed until the end of time. It had high highs, low lows, creamy middles, and, for Mark Hamill, one negative still stuck in his craw today is the lack of time with Ford’s Solo. Hamill...
Collider
Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, & More Join Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie
More grim grinning ghosts are coming to socialize: at this year's D23 showcase, it was announced that a number of new stars are joining Disney's live-action Haunted Mansion movie. Joining previously announced stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, and Owen Wilson are a number of veteran actors, including Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Jared Leto, and the iconic final girl herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, as Madame Leota. Who the rest of the stars will play is currently being kept under wraps, as is the plot of the film.
Mark Hamill Hypes Awesome Harrison Ford Reunion That Had Nothing To Do With Star Wars
Mark Hamill hyped up a reunion Harrison Ford recently had that had nothing to do with Star Wars.
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
IGN
The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022
Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
Michael Keaton Weighs in on Future of His 'Batman' Following 'Batgirl' Cancellation
Danny DeVito’s favorite Batman spoke with press at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, where he addressed the cancellation of his would-be return to the franchise. In the Emmy’s press room, TVLine asked Dopesick winner Michael Keaton—which is his first ever Emmy award—for his reaction to the “unceremonious” post-production cancelation of Batgirl, which was slated to premiere on HBO Max.
Brendan Fraser says he was 'disappointed' that Batgirl movie was shelved ... as he played villain Firefly in motion picture
Brendan Fraser was 'disappointed' that the Batgirl movie was shelved. Fraser, 53, spoke with Variety at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival about Warner Bros. Discovery last month shelving the film, in which he portrayed the supervillain Firefly. Fraser said that 'the fans really wanted to see this film made,'...
ComicBook
Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Disney's Pinocchio has a a Rotten Tomatoes score as the movie released on Disney+ Day. Right now, the Tom Hanks picture sits at 37% on the Tomatometer and audience score for the film is hovering at 49%. Some of this may be due to the fact there are two Pinocchio projects out there in the wild. But, maybe people weren't as enchanted as Disney might have hoped. At any rate, there's going to be a lot of Disney+ content sharing the spotlight this weekend. Thor: Love and Thunder is actually on Disney+ today as a part of the celebration. Also taking a lot of eyeballs away from the small puppet is the surprise BTS concert film that launched on the streaming platform today. So, there's just a really crowded landscape on Disney+ alone. (That's before even getting to other streamers like Netflix or HBO Max for the weekend.)
Cinema Blend
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
ComicBook
Warner Bros Has Found Surprising Candidate to Take Over DC Films
DC Films might have just found its newest executive. On Thursday, reports indicated that former Warner Bros. executive-turned-producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the top spot at DC, overseeing both film and television projects for the brand. This news comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to some surprising decisions being made at DC, including the shocking cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie, which was already in post-production but is instead being shelved for a tax write-down. After the Batgirl news was announced, it was confirmed that current DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted to transition out of the role, but would hypothetically be on board through the October release of Black Adam.
Tom Hanks Confirms He Almost Had A Secret Cameo In Solo: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars has had some awesome cameos, but unfortunately Tom Hanks' role in Solo didn't pan out.
ComicBook
Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Addresses Becoming the First Disney Princess for Remake
Snow White star Rachel Zegler addressed how she became the first Disney Princess in the live-action remake. D23 Expo brought some more news about the wave of Disney live-action remakes. The Little Mermaid got a teaser trailer, but Snow White's cast appeared on-stage to talk about the film. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Zegler about her experience with the movie. It's a lot of pressure being Disney's first princess, but the actress is ready for that challenge. There's something surreal about putting on the iconic dress and being tasked with something that means so much to so many fans across the world. Zegler openly admitted that she was one of those starstruck little girls in her youth. She's hoping to deliver a version fo the Disney Princess that younger audiences will really love and cherish themselves like their parents or grandparents did.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds Want a Stranger Things Crossover in New Film
Shawn Levy hit box office gold with Free Guy, his 2021 blockbuster featuring Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds -- and it opened up a door to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for him. As director of the planned Deadpool 3, the filmmaker will get to bring the Merc With a Mouth into a much more PG-13 setting. Along the way, he's hoping that the meta-humor that Deadpool is famous for might open up another possibility: a crossover with Stranger Things, the Netflix series Levy serves as an executive producer on. While the two properties come from different corporate parents, that didn't stop the first two films form having little winks and nods to Green Lantern, which starred Reynolds along with his Free Guy co-star Taika Waititi.
Cinema Blend
Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Says Batgirl Cancellation Was Blown Out Of Proportion, Doesn't Mention Director Responses
Going into this past August, the plan remained for the Leslie Grace-led Batgirl movie, which had already completed principal photography, to be released to HBO Max subscribers at some point in the future. Then came the announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped Batgirl, which not only rocked the world of DC movies, but Hollywood as a whole. Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels is now saying that the Batgirl cancellation was blown out of proportion, although he didn’t mention how directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, nor Grace, felt about this decision.
