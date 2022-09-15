ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Eye on the Enemy: Can the Eagles stop the Vikings?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings have a long and tumultuous history as NFC rivals. The two teams have met four times in the playoffs, but have faced off 29 total times. Some of the Eagles’ biggest historical victories have come against the Vikings as well. The playoff...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Rookie Jahan Dotson already has earned trust in Washington

The Jacksonville Jaguars sent seven men at Carson Wentz on the critical play of the game Sunday, yet nobody was really open. The Washington Commanders quarterback had to get rid of the ball, so Wentz flung it toward the end zone, trusting his well-covered receiver would somehow make a play.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Dotson named NFL Rookie of the Week after 2 TD performance

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson was named the NFL Rookie of the Week on Thursday. Dotson burst onto the scene with 40 receiving yards in Sunday’s win over Jacksonville, to go along with a pair of touchdowns. As the Pepsi Rookie of the Week, Dotson’s likeness will be...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
numberfire.com

D'Andre Swift (ankle) returns for Lions, questionable Week 2

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) returned to practice on Friday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Swift is officially listed as questionable, but Friday's return is a positive sign after two missed sessions to start the week. Jamaal Williams will benefit if Swift is ruled out or suffers a setback during the game. Swift rushed 15 times for 144 yards and a touchdown, and added 3 catches for 31 yards, in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy