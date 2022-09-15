Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Woman accused of assaulting security, biting officer at Milford restaurant
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is accused of assaulting security and biting a police officer at a Milford restaurant on Sunday. Police said Stephanie Meckley, 27, of Milford, jumped over the barrier at the Stonebridge restaurant after staff asked her to leave and wait in line. Meckley assaulted...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck. Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery. Police determined that the man was dead. According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died...
Eyewitness News
Bristol police search for missing teen
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
Eyewitness News
Southington police respond to 18 ‘smash and grab’ burglaries throughout town
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Southington asked vehicle owners to be mindful of valuables being left in plain view. They said they recently responded to 18 smash and grab burglaries throughout town. “All have been locked vehicles with valuables left in plain view,” said Lt. Keith Egan, Southington police....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Suspect in custody after pursuit in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Enfield Police say a suspect stole a vehicle on Pearl Street, and led them on a high speed pursuit down 190 eastbound. The suspect was involved in multiple crashes while on the expressway. The first crash took on 190 near the area of Phoenix Ave. The...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury man sought for gas station robbery in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Wolcott police identified a man wanted for a gas station robbery that happened earlier this month. They said they have an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Damian Bond of Waterbury. Bond is accused of robbing the Shell Gas Station at 47 Wolcott Rd. on Sept. 8. The...
Eyewitness News
Woman killed, man seriously hurt in Rocky Hill rollover
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash that happened on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill. State police identified the woman as 32-year-old Eralda Xhaxha of Enfield and the man as 32-year-old Christopher Lizotte of Oxford, MA. The crash...
Eyewitness News
First responders hold motorcycle ride to honor officer killed on duty
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - In 2004, Newington Police Officer Peter Lavery responded to a domestic violence situation. Peter was shot and killed on duty. He was 47 years old. Over the last 18 years, his family and friends have tried to honor him by doing what he loved. Each year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Farmington police officer returns to active duty after recovery
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – It was a very special day for the Farmington Police Department. An officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty returned to work Monday. One year ago, Officer James O’Donnell suffered extensive injuries while responding to a call. After a lengthy recovery...
Eyewitness News
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Naugatuck K9 Indy and Officer Durette
Lamont cutting back on debates in race for governor. NEWS CONFERENCE: Farmington officer returns to active duty after recovery. The Farmington department got together to welcome back Officer James O’Donnell to his first patrol shift. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said showers and storms were possible...
Eyewitness News
Windsor man killed in Route 72 crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Windsor was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened on Route 72 east in Plainville. State police identified the rider as 47-year-old Kendell Alston. The Department of Transportation reported that Route 72 was closed just before 3 p.m. on Sunday as a result...
Eyewitness News
Former New Haven interim chief now deputy chief in Watertown
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A former interim chief in New Haven has taken on the role of deputy chief in Watertown. Renee Dominguez was announced on Monday as a deputy chief for the Watertown Police Department by Chief Josh Berengger. Dominguez was sworn in by Town Clerk Lisa Dalton. Her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
One firefighter injured while battling fire in Hartford
First responders hold motorcycle ride to honor officer killed on duty. In 2004, Newington Police Officer Peter Lavery responded to a domestic violence situation. Police respond to two armed robberies in Terryville. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Two gas stations in Terryville were robbed Saturday night. SCIENCE SUNDAY: Kinetic sculpture.
Eyewitness News
Child injured after possible fall from third floor window
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Just after 5:20PM today, West Hartford Police and Fire Departments responded to an address on Farmington Avenue for a report of an injured child. Police say the cause and severity of the injuries are still under investigation, but preliminary information suggests the child may have suffered a fall from a third floor window.
Eyewitness News
Fire at Hartford apartment complex leaves entire building displaced
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Fire companies responded to Wethersfield Avenue for a report of a fire. Firefighters found a working fire on the second floor of a three story multi-unit apartment complex. They worked quickly to extinguish the fire and contained it to one apartment, according to the department.
Eyewitness News
Serious motorcycle accident shuts down route 72 in Plainville
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3:00pm this evening, Connecticut State Police responded to a motorcycle accident on RT 72 eastbound, in the area of Exit 4, in Plainville. EMS, the local fire department, and the Plainville Police Department responded to the scene, according to state police. Serious injuries have been...
Eyewitness News
Two pedestrians killed on I-395 in Monteville
MONTEVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people died after they were struck by a vehicle in Montville on Friday. A car was broken down on the side of the roadway on I-395 north around 11:24 at night. A second car was parked in front of the down car, and the occupants...
Eyewitness News
Coast Guard: two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling
STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple boating accidents occurred earlier this afternoon in the Stonington area. The Coast Guard responded to a two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling. The Mystic division of TowBoatUS told Channel 3 that a bigger power boat hit a center console boat that was...
Eyewitness News
Local families concerned for loved ones in Puerto Rico after hurricane
(WFSB) - Most of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona barreled into the island over the weekend. It comes nearly five years to the day since Hurricane Maria caused widespread devastation and flooding. That hurricane prompted many families to move to Connecticut to rebuild their lives. Eyewitness...
Eyewitness News
Groups in Waterbury plan to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits island
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - As Hurricane Fiona’s destructive path continues into the Dominican Republic, many in Puerto Rico are still dealing with the hurricane’s wrath. For locals with family still there, it’s been a rough couple of days. Puerto Ricans are still reeling from when Hurricane Maria...
Comments / 0