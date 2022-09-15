Join us for a day filled with great music, good food and wonderful neighborhood vibes as we COME TOGETHER to celebrate Jacksonville in the spirit of community unity. We’ll feature DJ La’Nick and the musical powerhouse The Katz Downstairz throughout the day. A variety of food trucks will be on hand with a wide array of things to each and plenty of vendors will be on hand selling arts, crafts and gifts. And lots of Ndani Villages members will be there showing and selling their wares. No gate admission. Just come and enjoy!

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO