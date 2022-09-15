ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

WAAY-TV

TIMELINE: Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting family at 14 years old

On Sept. 2, 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office received a report about a shooting on Ridge Road in Elkmont. When deputies arrived, they found 14-year-old Mason Sisk outside the home. Inside were his 38-year-old father, John Wayne Sisk; 35-year-old stepmother, Mary Sisk; 6-year-old brother, Kane; 5-year-old sister Aurora, also known as "Rorrie"; and 6-month-old brother, Colson.
ELKMONT, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered purple fentanyl and other drugs while executing a search warrant on Sept. 15. According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Kirkman St. in Florence. Agents discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl powder, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills, marijuana and cocaine.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

33-year-old man dead following Limestone County crash

An Elkmont man has died following a crash in Limestone County. ALEA says 33-year-old Edgar Vega was fatally injured when the truck he was driving went off the road and struck a tree. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, on Harvest Road, approximately three miles north...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia. McClung, Brandon C; 39. disorderly conduct. resisting arrest. Miller, Holli D; 28. unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Sheriff: Alabama inmate Casey White shared 949 phone calls with guard Vicky White before jail escape

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself in Indiana shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout, news outlets reported. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, may have planned his […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens Police: Man shot while riding his motorcycle

A 32-year-old man says he was shot in his side while riding on his motorcycle in Athens, according to the Athens Police Department. Officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruitt Street around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The man was taken, by ambulance, to the hospital where he...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Leighton man charged with assault after cast iron skillet lid attack

A Leighton man is in the Colbert County Jail after investigators say he attacked a man with a cast iron skillet lid. According to online court records filed by investigators, 39-year-old Bryan Dewayne Hankins was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a man in the head and hand with a cast iron skillet lid multiple times.
LEIGHTON, AL
wbrc.com

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Franklin Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 children on board

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County Schools bus driver was arrested Friday morning on 40 counts of reckless endangerment after investigators say she was driving under the influence while taking 40 students to school. Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about a school bus...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Public Safety

