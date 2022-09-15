Read full article on original website
Alabama school bus driver accused of DUI while transporting 40 students
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama school bus driver is facing dozens of charges after being arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence while 40 students were on board. The driver, 58-year-old Rhonda Barksdale, was also charged with 40 counts of reckless endangerment, AL.com reported. According to...
Woman jumps from stolen car during police chase, Alabama man arrested
An Albertville man was arrested on Thursday after authorities say a woman jumped out of his car during a police chase in Boaz.
WAAY-TV
TIMELINE: Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting family at 14 years old
On Sept. 2, 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office received a report about a shooting on Ridge Road in Elkmont. When deputies arrived, they found 14-year-old Mason Sisk outside the home. Inside were his 38-year-old father, John Wayne Sisk; 35-year-old stepmother, Mary Sisk; 6-year-old brother, Kane; 5-year-old sister Aurora, also known as "Rorrie"; and 6-month-old brother, Colson.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered purple fentanyl and other drugs while executing a search warrant on Sept. 15. According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Kirkman St. in Florence. Agents discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl powder, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills, marijuana and cocaine.
WAAY-TV
33-year-old man dead following Limestone County crash
An Elkmont man has died following a crash in Limestone County. ALEA says 33-year-old Edgar Vega was fatally injured when the truck he was driving went off the road and struck a tree. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, on Harvest Road, approximately three miles north...
Elkmont man killed in Athens wreck
The troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a wreck outside of Athens on Saturday afternoon.
Woman arrested after 9-year-old boy was attacked by dogs in north Alabama
A woman was arrested Wednesday after a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old child last weekend in Lawrence County.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia. McClung, Brandon C; 39. disorderly conduct. resisting arrest. Miller, Holli D; 28. unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession...
Sheriff: Alabama inmate Casey White shared 949 phone calls with guard Vicky White before jail escape
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself in Indiana shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout, news outlets reported. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, may have planned his […]
‘Disruptive’ student detained at Brindlee Mountain School
Authorities in Marshall County say that a "disruptive student" was detained on Thursday as the school went on lockdown.
WAAY-TV
Athens Police: Man shot while riding his motorcycle
A 32-year-old man says he was shot in his side while riding on his motorcycle in Athens, according to the Athens Police Department. Officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruitt Street around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The man was taken, by ambulance, to the hospital where he...
WAAY-TV
Leighton man charged with assault after cast iron skillet lid attack
A Leighton man is in the Colbert County Jail after investigators say he attacked a man with a cast iron skillet lid. According to online court records filed by investigators, 39-year-old Bryan Dewayne Hankins was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a man in the head and hand with a cast iron skillet lid multiple times.
wbrc.com
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
WAFF
Franklin Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 children on board
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County Schools bus driver was arrested Friday morning on 40 counts of reckless endangerment after investigators say she was driving under the influence while taking 40 students to school. Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about a school bus...
Woman faces $120K bond, identity theft charges
A Birmingham woman is facing a $120,000 bond after police say she committed identity theft at multiple Decatur banks.
Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in Thursday crash
A Madison County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in an early morning crash in Madison, according to the department's spokesman Brent Patterson.
4 arrested after man crashes car in yard, woman hides behind hutch
Four people were arrested after Morgan County Sheriff Deputies tried to serve a felony arrest warrant at a home in Somerville.
Madison woman injured in burglary, 2 men arrested
Two men are facing several charges after a Madison woman was injured during a burglary Monday.
WAAY-TV
Student detained, no weapon found in morning lockdown at Brindlee Mountain School
A disruptive student prompted a campus-wide lockdown at Brindlee Mountain School on Thursday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says the student was detained, and the lockdown was "for security reasons." However, they emphasized, social media rumors about the student being armed were not true. The student did not have...
Photos: Decatur is 5-0 after beating Hazel Green in Alabama football showdown
DECATUR, Ala. — Ellis Dickman threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help lead Decatur to a 48-14 win over Hazel Green on Friday night. With the victory Decatur improved to 5-0 on the season. Dayton Swoopes added two touchdown runs for Decatur, while Armond Caldwell had two rushing TDs ...
