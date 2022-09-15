ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
metroparent.com

Animal Shelters in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Are you an animal lover looking to volunteer your time, donate pet items or even foster or adopt an animal? Maybe you want to do this as a family and get the kids involved in something philanthropic that they will enjoy. Here is a list of shelters for animals in...
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
The Ann Arbor News

Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer

EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
CBS Detroit

Last weekend of summer event guide

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for things to do around town this weekend, we have you covered in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties. There's boats, art, music, fireworks, and pumpkins to help fill your itinerary.Macomb countyWhat: Metro Boat ShowWhen: Sept. 15-18 Where: Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metropolitan Parkway, Harrison Township Cost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult) Visit websiteOakland countyWhat: Common Ground Art FairWhen: Sept. 17- 18Where:  Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., Birmingham Downtown BirminghamCost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult)https://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Troy Family DazeWhen: Sept. 15-18Where: Troy Civic Center CampusCost: Adults- $5, free for kids 10 and underhttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWashtenaw countyWhat: Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest When: Sept. 16-17 Where: Saline Main Street, 109 W. Michigan Ave., Saline Cost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWayne countyWhat: Flat Rock RiverfestWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Huroc Park , 28700 Arsenal Road, FlatCost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Northville Victorian Heritage Festival When: Sept. 16-17Where: Downtown Northville Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Romulus Pumpkin FestivalWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Historical Park, 11147 Hunt St., Romulus Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit website
wdet.org

Subaru, Michigan Humane offering pet adoptions at Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public today at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, the first since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees may notice things are a bit different from previous editions, but one element returning isn’t even car-related: it’s adoptable dogs.
lansingcitypulse.com

And the winners are ... best Michigan Roads for color

FRIDAY, Sept. 16 — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors are predicted to start Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association of Michigan compiled the statewide list of “don’t miss” local roads.
Travel Maven

Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin Patch

The fall season in Michigan always brings beautiful foliage, corn mazes, and plenty of fun attractions. If you're looking for one of the best and biggest pumpkin patches in the entire state, look no further than DeBuck's, a family farm that makes for the perfect fall day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
The Detroit Free Press

5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close

Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press. ...
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
wcsx.com

Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
WILX-TV

STUDY: People have rare chance of catching disease found in Michigan deer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has found that people could possibly contract a disease that spreads through deer. Early Antlerless firearms hunting season starts Sunday and Monday in Michigan. On Friday, a new study out of Canada suggested people, although not likely, could get Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is a deadly neurological condition that can be spread from deer to deer.
