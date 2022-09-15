Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
metroparent.com
Animal Shelters in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
Are you an animal lover looking to volunteer your time, donate pet items or even foster or adopt an animal? Maybe you want to do this as a family and get the kids involved in something philanthropic that they will enjoy. Here is a list of shelters for animals in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
fox2detroit.com
Find horror memorabilia, Halloween decorations at the Haunted Garage Sale in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Add to your Halloween collection at the Haunted Garage Sale on Oct. 1 in Dearborn. Vendors at the sale will have handmade items, as well as new and used decorations, horror memorabilia, and more. Entry is free, and attending the event gets you a raffle...
Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer
EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
Take A Look Around This Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park
A place that once held tons of laughter and the sounds of running, screaming, and joy, is now sitting abandoned here in Michigan. Abandoned amusement parks aren't very hard to find, and if you can't find one, you may not be looking hard enough. Look At This Abandoned Michigan Amusement...
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for county music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
Last weekend of summer event guide
(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for things to do around town this weekend, we have you covered in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties. There's boats, art, music, fireworks, and pumpkins to help fill your itinerary.Macomb countyWhat: Metro Boat ShowWhen: Sept. 15-18 Where: Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metropolitan Parkway, Harrison Township Cost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult) Visit websiteOakland countyWhat: Common Ground Art FairWhen: Sept. 17- 18Where: Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., Birmingham Downtown BirminghamCost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult)https://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Troy Family DazeWhen: Sept. 15-18Where: Troy Civic Center CampusCost: Adults- $5, free for kids 10 and underhttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWashtenaw countyWhat: Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest When: Sept. 16-17 Where: Saline Main Street, 109 W. Michigan Ave., Saline Cost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWayne countyWhat: Flat Rock RiverfestWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Huroc Park , 28700 Arsenal Road, FlatCost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Northville Victorian Heritage Festival When: Sept. 16-17Where: Downtown Northville Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Romulus Pumpkin FestivalWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Historical Park, 11147 Hunt St., Romulus Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit website
wdet.org
Subaru, Michigan Humane offering pet adoptions at Detroit Auto Show
The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public today at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, the first since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees may notice things are a bit different from previous editions, but one element returning isn’t even car-related: it’s adoptable dogs.
Extremely Rare White 'Spirit Bear' Spotted In Michigan For The First Time
It is a one-in-a-million bear genetically.
lansingcitypulse.com
And the winners are ... best Michigan Roads for color
FRIDAY, Sept. 16 — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors are predicted to start Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association of Michigan compiled the statewide list of “don’t miss” local roads.
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin Patch
The fall season in Michigan always brings beautiful foliage, corn mazes, and plenty of fun attractions. If you're looking for one of the best and biggest pumpkin patches in the entire state, look no further than DeBuck's, a family farm that makes for the perfect fall day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close
Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press. ...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Thousands of lobsters heading to Royal Oak
Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. Holiday Market is expecting to sell more than 2,000 lobsters. It’s best to order early. Last year, Lobsterfest had record sales, Tom Violante, co-owner of Holiday Market said. ...
See complete ‘don’t miss’ list of Michigan roads to travel for stunning fall color tours
LANSING, MI – Michigan’s fall colors are coming. An annual tradition beloved by both residents and visitors, Michigan in the fall is like a scene out of a painting. It’s such a draw that many people schedule fall road trips, or fall color tours, and there’s no better place to do that on a scenic country road.
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
WILX-TV
STUDY: People have rare chance of catching disease found in Michigan deer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has found that people could possibly contract a disease that spreads through deer. Early Antlerless firearms hunting season starts Sunday and Monday in Michigan. On Friday, a new study out of Canada suggested people, although not likely, could get Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is a deadly neurological condition that can be spread from deer to deer.
