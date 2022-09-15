Read full article on original website
Suicide awareness in Luzerne County
HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — An event in Luzerne County brought awareness to suicide and ways to prevent it. Nearby business 'Buy Under the Sun' hosted the event at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek. There were vendors, raffles, and games plus community resources available for those who might be...
New dental clinic comes to Towanda
Towanda, Pa. — After months of dedicated hard work, Laurel Health has successfully opened its new dental clinic: Laurel Dental – Towanda. Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care. Laurel Health acquired his former practice earlier this year and has been hard at work updating the space and preparing a new dental team. ...
Hometown Hero: Pa. Optometric Association
Geisinger hospitals in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton certified as Comprehensive Heart Attack Centers
Designation comes from Joint Commission/American Heart Association. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (GWV) and Geisinger Community Medical Center (GCMC) recently became the second and third hospitals in the country to earn The Joint Commission/American Heart Association (AHA) Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification, joining Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) in Danville in establishing a national precedent for coordination among care teams who treat patients on the heart attack spectrum.
Emergency department closed for services in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A sign on the emergency room entrance reads closed at Berwick Hospital Center. "I think it's a shame. I really do there are a lot of people who depend on the Berwick hospital," said Keith Knight, Mifflin. The sign at the hospital owned by Priyam Sharma...
Pike County Children and Youth Services in need of resource parents
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pike County Children and Youth Services (C&Y) is seeking resource parents, formerly known as foster parents, to provide some family life for children temporarily unable to return to their homes. Resource parents can help provide a safe and nurturing environment for a child where they can grow and develop. All […]
Seniors can benefit from PA's food box program
Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year, but the option remains underused. In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the program decreased—as it was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking...
Geisinger offering Super Saturday drive-through and walk-in flu shot clinics
Danville, Pa. — Geisinger is once again making better health easier by hosting Super Saturday flu vaccine events now through November. Simply drive up to one of 22 locations and receive a shot without leaving your vehicle — no appointment needed. At locations without drive-in shots, walk-in shots are available. The first Super Saturday event will be tomorrow. All Super Saturday events run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two...
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)
Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
‘Family Promise’ recognized at Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A non-profit in the Poconos is being recognized for its work supporting families battling homelessness. ‘Family Promise of Monroe County’ is one of the recipients receiving a donation from the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser. The non-profit has been around for nearly 20 years. It provides shelter and resources to help […]
Governor Wolf and First Lady announce Women’s Reentry Services Initiative
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Governor Wolf and First Lady Frances announced a brand new program aimed a giving women the best possible opportunity to successfully transition back into their community following incarceration. The $2 million Women’s Reentry Services Initiative Program is aimed at giving women the best opportunities...
Providing a 'piece of home' for the Hispanic community
ASHLEY, Pa. — Turn your radio to 95.3 in Wilkes-Barre, and you'll likely hear Barbara Morales's voice. One of many for the La Mega radio station. Barbara and her husband, Jonathan Alcantara, started the radio station in December of 2020, after moving here from New England. "When we got...
Wilkes-Barre holds annual Multicultural Festival and Parade
WILKES-BARRE — People from all different backgrounds, cultures and walks of life, joined together in celebration of what makes them all so unique. That’s what the city of Wilkes-Barre is all about, and that’s what the city’s annual Multicultural Festival and Parade highlights each year. With...
Community rallies against local hospital closures
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Protesting the closure of hospitals across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. That’s what people did Thursday in Luzerne County in front of a fated mental health and psychiatric facility. Access to healthcare has been impacted at five facilities in our region due to closures, mergers and furloughs. It’s inspired local groups […]
