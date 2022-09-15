ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCI Helps Norwalk Police Investigate Suspicious Death

By Mandy Billings
(Norwalk, IA) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping police in Norwalk handle a suspicious death case. Norwalk officers were dispatched to the scene of a possible stabbing today (Thursday) at about 12:30 a-m. When they got there they took a man into custody on unrelated charges. KCCI/TV reports that when an entry was made to the apartment, they found a woman’s body. Investigators say this could be a domestic violence case because neighbors say the man and woman were dating.

KCCI.com

Suspicious death in Norwalk has been ruled a homicide

NORWALK, Iowa — A suspicious death at a Norwalk apartment early Thursday morning has been ruled a homicide, according to state investigators. It's the first homicide investigation for Norwalk police in over two decades. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping Norwalk police with the investigation. Division of...
NORWALK, IA
WHO 13

Norwalk Police identify homicide victim

NORWALK, Iowa — Norwalk Police say a woman found dead in a home earlier this week suffered multiple stab wounds. The body of 31-year-old Karisa Shendelman was found around 12:30 a.m in the 600 block of Knoll Avenue in Norwalk on Thursday. A male subject was at the scene when officers arrived, but was not […]
NORWALK, IA
KCJJ

21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC

A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Woman found dead after Norwalk police called about stabbing

NORWALK, Iowa – Police in Norwalk are getting help from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in a suspicious death investigation. The Norwalk Police Department said officers were called out on a potential stabbing at 608 Knoll Drive around 12:30 Thursday morning. When officers arrived, they encountered a man who was detained and later arrested […]
NORWALK, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Suspect Apprehended Following Chase Near Stuart Friday Night

Stuart Police are asking for the public’s help with reporting following a chase Friday evening. According to the Stuart Police Department, a chase Friday evening ended west of the city on HIghway 6, or White Pole Road. Following the vehicle chase, the suspect then fled on foot and attempted to enter several other vehicles in the area. The suspect was apprehended a short time later and there’s no danger to the public at this time.
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Kinnick Arrested on Warrant from Alleged December 2020 Incident

A Grand Junction man was arrested for a December 2020 incident. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested 73-year-old Robert Kinnick on a warrant for a Class D Felony for leaving a scene of an accident-resulting in death. The charge stems from an incident that happened on December 15, 2020. The Iowa State Patrol reports that Kinnick was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram truck and was headed northbound on 16th Street North in Grand Junction around 8:10pm.
GRAND JUNCTION, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly shoots at car with woman, child

A West Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with a January incident in which he allegedly confronted a Des Moines man, woman and child with a handgun and discharged the weapon at their car. Frederick Charles Barr II, 41, of 625 87th St.,...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Can you identify these sculpture park vandalism suspects?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who are believed to be involved in two vandalism incidents at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. On August 17 multiple glass panels on the Panoramic Awareness Pavilion piece being shattered, causing more than $300,000 in damage. A window in […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Man Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Columbus Plum Lewis the Third will have to serve a minimum of 21 years before he would be eligible for parole. The 52-year-old Lewis admitted he shot Darrell Merriwether to death last year. He left the scene after the shooting but witnesses told police about his involvement and he was arrested two days later. Lewis told the court he never intended to kill the victim. He apologized to Merriwether’s family.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

2 arrested in connection to car thefts; some near schools

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two arrests have been made in connection to multiple car thefts around the metro. Des Moines police said 42-year-old Robert Malone and 47-year-old Blain Johnson are facing charges. During August, several thefts were reported around metro schools. Both are being held in Polk County Jail.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Police Release Photos of Pappajohn Sculpture Park Vandals

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspects of an August act of vandalism. Police are releasing the following surveillance photos of people they want to identify in the Pappajohn Sculpture Park vandalism on August 17. Several glass panels were damaged on...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police investigating shooting in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after there was an exchange of gunfire in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of 22nd Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a person called 911 and claimed several juveniles shot at him. He […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Attorney Shares Insight Into Catalytic Converter Case

After 21 months, three suspects that were involved in stealing catalytic converters from Jefferson ended with all three going to prison. January 21, 2021 47-year-old Jason Edward Trotter of Perry, 40-year-old Nicholas Joseph White of Newton and 30-year-old Sharlee Jean Royce of Grinnell stole several catalytic converters from a Jefferson business. The Jefferson Police Department arrested the individuals later that night and each suspect was sentenced to ten years in prison, with White being sentenced in October, then Royce in November and Trotter was sentenced earlier this week.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 16

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Mit Ochuwenis, 28, of 1333 College Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Monica Lyon, 45, of 850 N. 22nd St., Fort Dodge, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. *A criminal charge is...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for alleged assault with baseball bat

A Perry man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with an incident on Monday in which he allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted another Perry man with a baseball bat. Brandon Jacob Sanchez, 28, of 2801 First Ave., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Arrest made in shooting on Des Moines' south side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman has been charged for shooting a man while a baby was in the same room. Zakiya Muhammad is charged with willful injury, domestic assault and child endangerment. The shooting happened last Wednesday on Kenyon Avenue. Police say Muhammad and the victim...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Man Sentenced to Prison in Greene County Catalytic Converter Theft Incident

A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
