DCI Helps Norwalk Police Investigate Suspicious Death
(Norwalk, IA) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping police in Norwalk handle a suspicious death case. Norwalk officers were dispatched to the scene of a possible stabbing today (Thursday) at about 12:30 a-m. When they got there they took a man into custody on unrelated charges. KCCI/TV reports that when an entry was made to the apartment, they found a woman’s body. Investigators say this could be a domestic violence case because neighbors say the man and woman were dating.
