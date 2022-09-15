ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Go#Counters#Raid#Video Game#Air Slash#Razor Leaf#The Ultra Beast Pok Mon
BGR.com

Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life

Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon

Comments / 0

Community Policy