Daniel Boulud and a Former Masa Chef Have Opened a Sushi Bar in NYC’s Grand Central Terminal

By Tori Latham
 2 days ago
New York City ’s latest omakase spot is taking cues from the sushi restaurants found in the train halls of Tokyo. So naturally, you’ll find it in a secluded alcove of Grand Central Terminal, the city’s most iconic train station.

Jōji, which opened Wednesday, is a counter-serve spot helmed by George Ruan, who spent almost two decades working at Masa, the Michelin three-star temple to fish. For the new restaurant, he’s partnered with a Michelin-starred legend in his own right, Daniel Boulud .

One of the rolls

“Jōji is not only an intimate omakase dining experience, but a true sanctuary for sushi lovers such as myself,” Boulud said in a statement. “The tranquil ambience of Jōji’s interior paired with the curated seasonal menus will provide each guest with a bespoke and refined experience.”

The restaurant is currently offering two seatings per evening, with 10 spots at the counter and a private dining room for up to eight people. The seasonal omakase menu will set you back $375 per person, and the fish can be paired with premium sake and fine wine for an additional cost. Over two hours, you’ll be presented with five appetizers, 14 pieces of nigiri and one dessert, according to Eater NY. The dishes will change daily, and perhaps even based on the customer: If you’ve dined at Jōji before, the chef may tweak certain ingredients to provide a new experience, a spokesperson told Eater.

The view from the counter

To supplement the omakase offering, Ruan and Boulud have also opened Jōji Box , a to-go sushi counter, next door. There, you’ll be able to pick up boxes containing nigiri, maki rolls and sashimi, as well à la carte items. Delivery will become available in October.

“I look forward to sharing my deep love and admiration for the diversity of seasons and Japanese ingredients with our guests,” Ruan said in a statement.

Jōji is now open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. Jōji Box is open the same days, from 11:30 am to 7 pm.

