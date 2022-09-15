Lavar Click-Bruce sworn in as Ward 5 Springfield City Councilor: ‘I promise I am going to do my best.’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Chicopee hopes to attract 15 to 20 applicants in search to replace arrested, fired superintendent of schools Lynn Clark
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
wmasspi.com
Briefings: Click-Bruce Slides into Ward 5 Seat in Springfield Electoral First…
SPRINGFIELD—In the first special City Council election in Springfield’s modern history, mayoral aide Lavar Click-Bruce has prevailed over retired labor leader Ed Collins. Three months ago, then-Ward 5 Councilor Marcus Williams resigned. Yet, rather than the rump of the Council filling the vacancy, city officials discovered Beacon Hill authorized the city to fill it via election.
Valley Press Club Roast of politicians, reporters set for Thursday
SPRINGFIELD — The Valley Press Club is inviting the public to attend its annual Roast, scheduled Thursday, Sept. 22, at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club, poking fun at the news, the newsmakers, and the media. The 42nd annual Roast returns after being canceled the past two years due...
thereminder.com
Mayor hopes to bring back diversity officer job after study
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A year after West Springfield hired its first diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) coordinator, amid promises to start a townwide discussion and increase the presence of minorities in town government, the position is again vacant and there are no immediate plans to fill it. Tracye Whitfield,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southwick Select Board appointments again accused of violating meeting law
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board has received multiple Open Meeting Law complaints recently, largely centered around the board’s appointment and reappointment process for town boards and committees. The three complaints are from Jeffrey Neece, Burt Hansen, and Angelina Simone. The Westfield News has obtained the complaint from Simone,...
Senator celebrated civics, heroism, cornhole this week (Letters)
I hope everyone’s September is going well, and that all our students are getting back into the swing of things. This time of year is great, especially with the Big E starting this Friday! The Big E is one of my favorite events of the year, and I hope all of you are able to get over to experience it.
Questions linger on pizza assignment
ENFIELD — Board of Education member John Unghire doesn’t think a pizza assignment mistakenly given to an eighth grade health class in January has been satisfactorily addressed and will be asking Superintendent Christopher Drezek questions about it. Board members are required to pose questions to the superintendent through...
Puerto Rican flag raising in Springfield honors Jafet Robles
The first-ever Jafet Robles Advocacy Award was awarded Friday at the 5th annual Jafet Robles Memorial Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony. People Friday night celebrating Robles and the outstanding impact he's had in the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Racial equity audits of two Worcester departments reveal depth of systemic racism: ‘People of color are simply ignored’
People of color who work for the city of Worcester have felt excluded, ignored and fearful, according to a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments – Human Resources and Health & Human Services. The audit found there is a lack of opportunity to advance for people...
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Police Chief And Lieutenant Recertification Pending
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh and Lieutenant Todd Dodge’s recertification status is pending. After the criminal justice reform acts passed in 2020, the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, commission was formed for the purpose of certifying and rectifying Massachusetts police officers. Officers with...
thereminder.com
Superintendent presents four options for ELHS to School Committee
EAST LONGMEADOW – East Longmeadow Public Schools (ELPS) Superintendent Gordon Smith updated the School Committee on the high school feasibility study done in conjunction with the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) at its Sept. 7 meeting. “A complex project can be taken on by the town of East Longmeadow...
Springfield leaders celebrated at the 31st Ubora and Ahadi awards
SPRINGFIELD — The 31st Ubora and Ahadi award ceremony will be held on Sept. 17, from 6-8 p.m. at the Wood Museum of Springfield History. For exemplary leadership and outstanding scholarship in Springfield, Carol Moore Cutting, Dr. Gerald B. Cutting and Kayla Staley are the 2022 award recipients. “I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
businesswest.com
Law Firm Will Write the Next Chapter in History of the Alexander House
Amy Royal first started taking notice of the Alexander House in Springfield when she was a high-school student at nearby MacDuffie, and soon became taken in by its beauty, 200 years of history, and place in the city. Later, she started viewing the property in a different light — as a potential home for her growing law firm. Earlier this year, that dream came true.
westernmassnews.com
Residents react to new words added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield-based Merriam-Webster is out with its new list of words to be added to the dictionary this month. Supply chain, laggy, dawn chorus, and surface wave are just four of the 370 new words added to the dictionary for September 2022. Bonnie McKee is a therapist...
Holyoke Public Schools proceed with rezoning and new middle school locations
HOLYOKE — The Holyoke Public Schools will release plans in late October for rezoning school boundary lines for separate elementary and middle schools. Erin Linville, the schools’ chief strategist, said the transition to separate elementary and middle schools require redrawing boundary lines. The district has already analyzed over 30 scenarios and maps, hoping to come up with a solution by November.
‘I Am an American Day’ observed as 200 new citizens celebrate in Springfield
Hundreds of thousands of immigrants become U.S. citizens every year and more than 200 became naturalized citizens Thursday in Springfield.
Amherst block party draws thousands to downtown
AMHERST – Thousands flocked to downtown for return of community’s late summer block party Thursday evening, with the waves of people kind of resembling Kenmore Square during a Boston Red Sox game. Trying to find parking anywhere near North Pleasant Street, closed to vehicular at 5 p.m., was...
Springfield eyes $650K grant as key for developing community vision for student success
SPRINGFIELD — With a recent $650,000 grant from The Barr Foundation, Springfield Public Schools will now move into the next phase of advancing equitable student opportunities and outcomes. “This work is important, and we remain committed to ensuring all our young people are able to thrive in school and...
Holyoke police investigating downtown shooting
HOLYOKE — One person was injured in a downtown shooting Wednesday night. The victim, who was shot in the arm, is reportedly in stable condition, said Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty. He did not release any information about the person. The shooting comes a week after Mayor Joshua Garcia, Police...
Big E opening day 2022: Eastern States on pace to draw more than 80k for ‘perfect weather’
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Future Farmers of America members, accustomed to bigger livestock, craned their necks Friday, peering into a hive set up in the Massachusetts building by the Hampden County Beekeepers Association. “It’s been a great first day,” said beekeeper William Romito. “Perfect weather. We’ve been busy all day....
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0