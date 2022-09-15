ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nemak presents Comer Museum and Arts Center with $1,000 check

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Recently, the Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center received a $1,000 donation from Nemak. The funds will help with improving aspects of the museum including refurbishing one of the rooms on the main floor of the building. Judy Green, director of the Comer Museum and...
Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for Greater Sylacauga Area’s Woman of the Year award

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – For the second year running, the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Greater Sylacauga Area’s Woman of the Year award. From now until Friday, Sept. 30, nominations can be made. The winner will be announced at the connectHER Women’s Conference which will take place on Oct. 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Sylacauga.
