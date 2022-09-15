SYLACAUGA, Ala. – For the second year running, the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Greater Sylacauga Area’s Woman of the Year award. From now until Friday, Sept. 30, nominations can be made. The winner will be announced at the connectHER Women’s Conference which will take place on Oct. 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Sylacauga.

SYLACAUGA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO