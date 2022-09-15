ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeborn County, MN

Comments / 2

Related
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Local 4 WHBF

One dead, two injured in Iowa crash

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north […]
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Southern Minnesota News

One person transported to hospital; lockdown at Mankato West lifted

A soft lockdown at Mankato West High School that was put in place Tuesday afternoon has been lifted. An email to parents from school administrators says the lockdown was due to a “medical emergency in the parking lot by the baseball field.”. A press release from Mankato Public Safety...
MANKATO, MN
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Freeborn County, MN
Accidents
City
Glenville, MN
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Freeborn County, MN
Local
Iowa Accidents
Freeborn County, MN
Crime & Safety
Spirit Lake, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Spirit Lake, IA
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Spirit Lake, IA
Accidents
KIMT

Clear Lake man sentenced for stolen property in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Clear Lake man won’t serve any extra time in jail over stolen property in Worth County. Eric Dwayne Pittman, 54, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and possession of burglar’s tools. He was sentenced to six days in jail, but had already served that much time before conviction.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
CBS Minnesota

2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Big response to large shed fire in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Flames destroyed a shed northeast of Rochester Tuesday morning. Around 6:47 am, the Rochester Fire Department was called to the 3400 block of Hermann Court NE and firefighters arrived to find flames consuming a large pole shed. Crews extinguished the flames and remained on the scene until 11 am to deal with any hotspots.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway

Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
ARLINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35#Traffic Accident#Glenville Fire Department#Mayo Ambulance
KIMT

Charles City man arrested after his infant son is severely injured

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been accused of severely injuring his infant son. Ezekiel Isaac Larson, 22 of Charles City, has been arrested for child endangerment resulting in serious injury. A criminal complaint was filed Friday and Larson was picked up on Monday. Law enforcement...
CHARLES CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Body Of Northwood Woman Found In Shell Rock River

(Northwood, IA) — The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigate after a woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
NORTHWOOD, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon

An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Final two sentenced for Clear Lake convenience store robbery

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two final sentences have been handed out over the robbery of several gas stations in Cerro Gordo County. William Joseph Rogers, 26 of Mason City, and Alexa Kathleen Cockrell, 25 of Britt, were charged with accessory after the fact. Law enforcement says the two were connected to the January 23 robbery of Casey’s General Store on the west side of Clear Lake.
MASON CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KIMT

Rochester man identified a victim of deadly Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man was shot to death over the weekend in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified a man killed by multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning as Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, 28 of Rochester. A press release says Gildersleve was found in the 1600 block of Harmon Place in Minneapolis and died at Hennepin Healthcare around 6 am Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students at Mankato West High School were on a soft lockdown due to a medical situation at a nearby school parking lot. In a notification to parents, the school said classes continued as normal within the building. According to the email, the medical situation happened at the parking lot near the baseball field, just south of the school building along Pleasant Street.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Woman's body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County identified

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a woman found in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood has been identified. Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank previously said his office had a good idea of who the woman is because of a tattoo.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: UTV driver was under the influence when he crashed, killing passenger

MAPLETON, Minn. -- A 51-year-old man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed a UTV, killing a woman.Lance Leiferman was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.Deputies from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to County Road 7 and 105th Street around 11:42 p.m. Thursday on a report of an ATV crash.The location of the crash scene was approximately a half mile south of 105th Street, and a half mile east of County Road 7, the sheriff's office reported.Deputies say Leiferman tried to get the UTV...
MAPLETON, MN
mprnews.org

Suspect arrested in Mankato shooting that prompted Friday hospital lockdown

The man suspected in a shooting on Friday that prompted a lockdown of a nearby hospital and clinic in a Mankato, Minn., neighborhood has been arrested. The man is being held at the Blue Earth County Jail on pending charges of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, according to jail records.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy