Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north […]
A soft lockdown at Mankato West High School that was put in place Tuesday afternoon has been lifted. An email to parents from school administrators says the lockdown was due to a “medical emergency in the parking lot by the baseball field.”. A press release from Mankato Public Safety...
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Clear Lake man won’t serve any extra time in jail over stolen property in Worth County. Eric Dwayne Pittman, 54, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and possession of burglar’s tools. He was sentenced to six days in jail, but had already served that much time before conviction.
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Flames destroyed a shed northeast of Rochester Tuesday morning. Around 6:47 am, the Rochester Fire Department was called to the 3400 block of Hermann Court NE and firefighters arrived to find flames consuming a large pole shed. Crews extinguished the flames and remained on the scene until 11 am to deal with any hotspots.
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been accused of severely injuring his infant son. Ezekiel Isaac Larson, 22 of Charles City, has been arrested for child endangerment resulting in serious injury. A criminal complaint was filed Friday and Larson was picked up on Monday. Law enforcement...
(Northwood, IA) — The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigate after a woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two final sentences have been handed out over the robbery of several gas stations in Cerro Gordo County. William Joseph Rogers, 26 of Mason City, and Alexa Kathleen Cockrell, 25 of Britt, were charged with accessory after the fact. Law enforcement says the two were connected to the January 23 robbery of Casey’s General Store on the west side of Clear Lake.
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire. The crash happened around...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man was shot to death over the weekend in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified a man killed by multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning as Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, 28 of Rochester. A press release says Gildersleve was found in the 1600 block of Harmon Place in Minneapolis and died at Hennepin Healthcare around 6 am Sunday.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students at Mankato West High School were on a soft lockdown due to a medical situation at a nearby school parking lot. In a notification to parents, the school said classes continued as normal within the building. According to the email, the medical situation happened at the parking lot near the baseball field, just south of the school building along Pleasant Street.
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a woman found in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood has been identified. Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank previously said his office had a good idea of who the woman is because of a tattoo.
The victim of a fatal shooting in the Loring Park area of Minneapolis has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, from Rochester, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday. According to...
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who fell 40 feet into a rock pile and suffered extensive injuries Tuesday morning is still in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of County Rd. 25 SW. The man, identified as a...
MAPLETON, Minn. -- A 51-year-old man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed a UTV, killing a woman.Lance Leiferman was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.Deputies from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to County Road 7 and 105th Street around 11:42 p.m. Thursday on a report of an ATV crash.The location of the crash scene was approximately a half mile south of 105th Street, and a half mile east of County Road 7, the sheriff's office reported.Deputies say Leiferman tried to get the UTV...
The man suspected in a shooting on Friday that prompted a lockdown of a nearby hospital and clinic in a Mankato, Minn., neighborhood has been arrested. The man is being held at the Blue Earth County Jail on pending charges of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, according to jail records.
