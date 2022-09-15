Read full article on original website
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
East Valley Tribune
Corona del Sol finds identity in win over Perry
Last week, Corona del Sol looked like a team that hadn’t figured out its identity after a crushing 50-0 defeat to Chandler High School. After Friday night, the Aztecs most definitely figured out who they are as a team, defeating the Perry Pumas 21-13. From start to finish, the...
allsportstucson.com
Salpointe’s turnover woes contribute to Basha’s 46-14 victory
Chandler Basha took advantage of three Salpointe interceptions and a fumble to pull away to a 46-14 dominating win at Ed Doherty Stadium on Friday night. The Lancers, now a 6A program, went up against one of the top 6A teams in the state with many Division I prospects. —...
arizonasports.com
Sun Devils big favorites, Wildcats underdogs in Saturday night’s action
Sportsbooks see a big win and a tight loss coming for Arizona’s Pac-12 teams Saturday night. Arizona State — fresh off a 34-17 road loss to Oklahoma State — is expected to bounce back against mid-major program Eastern Michigan at Sun Devil Stadium. FanDuel Sportsbook has the line at Sun Devils -20.5 at -110 odds.
El Paso News
Arizona State fires Edwards following loss to MAC school
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson made a calculated gamble in hiring a football coach five years ago, one that earned the school a national mocking. He hoped Herm Edwards, despite no head college coaching experience and nine years in a television studio, would give...
Bryan Harsin listed as a potential candidate for the Arizona State head coaching job
Could you see Bryan Harsin at Arizona State?
Phoenix Mayor Condemns Suns Owner Robert Sarver in Statement
City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego releases statement on Phoenix Suns' Robert Sarver.
East Valley Tribune
McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50
Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
AZFamily
Parents respond to allegations against Gilbert football coach, players
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As football teams across Arizona play under the Friday night lights, a football player and his mother are leveling serious accusations against Gilbert High School’s football coach and players. Senior Deion Smith says he was harassed and assaulted, claiming the Tiger’s coach didn’t take action. However, other parents are backing the coach after the allegations broke.
East Valley Tribune
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
citysuntimes.com
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Downtown now open at Chase Field
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Downtown at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, opened to the public Sept. 8. This newest Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers restaurant awaits guests seven days a week on the Chase Field Diamond Level and patio suspended above left field delivering iconic views of the ballpark.
AZFamily
Here’s how to own parts of the old Desert Diamond casino near Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A part of gambling history in the Valley is up for auction, and anyone can grab a piece. Desert Diamond has more than 200 items from Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, its interim casino near Glendale, on the auction block. The online auction started earlier this month and ends on Monday at 7 p.m. Arizona time. Desert Diamond Casino West Valley at 91st and Northern avenues first opened in 2015 and had only slot machines in the 49,000-square-foot building. It was an interim casino until the current casino, which is more than 75,000 square feet and has slot machines plus electronic and live tables, could be finished. Desert Diamond Casinos reportedly plans to use the building for storage.
East Valley Tribune
Chandler sees no threat of water supply
Arizona author Edward Abbey wrote “Desert Solitaire” as a tribute to the Colorado River and the excellent canyons it carved in Southern Utah before Glen Canyon was flooded by a new dam near Page in the 1960s, creating Lake Powell. His novel, “Monkey Wrench Gang,” plotted blowing up...
azbigmedia.com
Thompson Thrift buys 35 acres in Gilbert for $225M development
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today the acquisition of a 35-acre parcel in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert where the company plans to develop The Gilmore, a mixed-use project with luxury apartment homes and more than 200,000 square feet of boutique restaurant and retail space. The company expects to break ground on the development in the first half of 2023.
getnews.info
Watt Masters Garners Praise for being a Best Residential Solar Installation Company in Arizona
The family run company Watt Masters has been in business for over 100 years spanning 4 generations, getting their start in Germany installing the first electrical systems into homes. Since 1999, they have been providing trusted solar installation and electrician services to families in the greater Phoenix area and expert solar installation all across Arizona.
AZFamily
Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
East Valley Tribune
Korn guitarist to discuss mental health at Skyline
Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch will partner with Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers to inspire East Valley young people with a free night of music and a conversation about suicide prevention on Sept. 20 at Skyline High School in Mesa. “It’s just all about helping people...
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
fox10phoenix.com
U.S. Army to conduct military training exercises in Phoenix and Peoria
PHOENIX - Those in Phoenix and Peoria may notice military activity this week as the U.S. Army conducts training exercises. Phoenix Police say the training will be done Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 20-23, in the Phoenix and Peoria areas. Police say the training will involve air and ground exercises and...
gilaherald.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
