FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
NewsTimes
Danbury rolls over Stamford behind eight rushing TDs, four by John Bardin
DANBURY — Stamford football kept turning the ball over and Danbury kept taking advantage, scoring on short fields. Stamford turned the ball over six times and Danbury capitalized, scoring on the ensuing possession four times on the way to a 54-27 FCIAC victory on Friday night. “Last game and...
trumbulltimes.com
Kilmartin, DeMarco spark St. Joseph defense in win over Staples
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. TRUMBULL—With each play Jack Kilmartin and Ryan DeMarco made for the St. Joseph defense, you could sense their teammates getting more and more energized. Kilmartin, DeMarco and the rest of the St. Joseph defense swarmed Staples all afternoon,...
Register Citizen
Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list
Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: CT’s Catholic schools open with high hopes
Connecticut’s Catholic schools were overjoyed to greet students and their families for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year — and we did so with open doors, open arms, smiling faces and high hopes. To those unfamiliar with our Catholic schools, let me share a snapshot of who...
zip06.com
Glory Days: 50th Anniversary of New Haven Coliseum
To many baby boomers, the former New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum represents the glory days: From Aerosmith to ZZ Top, and even Elvis, the Elm City hosted some of the biggest names of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, along with minor-league hockey, monster-truck pulls, and professional wrestling.
NewsTimes
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
trumbulltimes.com
16 places to get apple cider donuts around Connecticut
It's one of fall's greatest pleasures: an apple cider donut, flecked with cinnamon and sugar, preferably fresh and hot right out of the fryer. Here's a list of Connecticut orchards, donut shops and cider mills where you can enjoy this autumn favorite. March Farm. Bethlehem. March was named tops in...
trumbulltimes.com
Road closure on Route 1 at Greenwich border with Port Chester, N.Y.
GREENWICH — Greenwich police are advising motorists to avoid Route 1 to and from the Port Chester, N.Y., village line on Thursday due to a road closure in the area. Authorities in Port Chester say emergency repairs are being carried out at a water pumping station at the William James Memorial Gateway Park, just over the Greenwich line.
NewsTimes
Protesters in New Milford, Danbury focus on abortion after Roe v. Wade. But they’re on different sides.
NEW MILFORD — Last spring, when town resident Jackie Eaton heard that the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion would be overturned, she said she decided to take action — and to keep it going. “When I reached out to my network, I go, ‘Let’s meet...
ctbites.com
It's Not Too Late to Visit The Last Taco Stand at Norwalk Cove Marina
The thing about most food trucks in our area is that they’re seasonal. Once the weather gets frosty, they hibernate until the flowers begin to bloom again. But still, it’s better to have found quality eats late in the season than not at all. I first heard about...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
AdWeek
Former WFSB Reporter Erin Edwards Leaves Local TV to Work in Local Government
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WFSB reporter Erin Edwards has joined the city of Danbury, Ct., as a communications advisor and spokesperson. Edwards, who now goes...
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Black bear in Burlington, feeding hummingbirds, geese crossing
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to West Springfield, MA over the next few weeks for the Eastern States Exposition. Wendell Edwards and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 16, including a sexual assault claim at CCSU. CT attorney general seeking...
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
Bridgeport woman raises money to purchase a wheelchair van for special needs children
A Bridgeport woman is hoping to make a difference in the lives of kids with special needs.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Students Are Using Spy Tech to Broadcast Classroom Audio to Parents, say School Officials
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — Attorneys for the City School District of New Rochelle and the New York State United Teachers union are investigating allegations that parents are sending their children to school equipped with concealed listening devices that can broadcast audio so parents can listen in on classroom discussions.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Missing Dealer Plate
2022-09-16@2:17pm–#Fairfield CT– Porsche of Fairfield is reporting to police that they are missing a dealer plate according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
