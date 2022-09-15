ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Kilmartin, DeMarco spark St. Joseph defense in win over Staples

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. TRUMBULL—With each play Jack Kilmartin and Ryan DeMarco made for the St. Joseph defense, you could sense their teammates getting more and more energized. Kilmartin, DeMarco and the rest of the St. Joseph defense swarmed Staples all afternoon,...
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list

Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
WATERFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: CT’s Catholic schools open with high hopes

Connecticut’s Catholic schools were overjoyed to greet students and their families for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year — and we did so with open doors, open arms, smiling faces and high hopes. To those unfamiliar with our Catholic schools, let me share a snapshot of who...
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Glory Days: 50th Anniversary of New Haven Coliseum

To many baby boomers, the former New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum represents the glory days: From Aerosmith to ZZ Top, and even Elvis, the Elm City hosted some of the biggest names of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, along with minor-league hockey, monster-truck pulls, and professional wrestling.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme

I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
trumbulltimes.com

16 places to get apple cider donuts around Connecticut

It's one of fall's greatest pleasures: an apple cider donut, flecked with cinnamon and sugar, preferably fresh and hot right out of the fryer. Here's a list of Connecticut orchards, donut shops and cider mills where you can enjoy this autumn favorite. March Farm. Bethlehem. March was named tops in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Road closure on Route 1 at Greenwich border with Port Chester, N.Y.

GREENWICH — Greenwich police are advising motorists to avoid Route 1 to and from the Port Chester, N.Y., village line on Thursday due to a road closure in the area. Authorities in Port Chester say emergency repairs are being carried out at a water pumping station at the William James Memorial Gateway Park, just over the Greenwich line.
GREENWICH, CT
i95 ROCK

I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’

Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH.com

4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Missing Dealer Plate

Porsche of Fairfield is reporting to police that they are missing a dealer plate according to radio reports.
FAIRFIELD, CT

