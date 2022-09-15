ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Disney wanted to buy Twitter but found ‘significant’ number of bots – to Elon Musk’s delight

Disney did not purchase Twitter because a “substantial portion” of its users “were not real”, the entertainment giant’s former chief executive has said.The anecdote comes as Elon Musk is attempting to back out of his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Mr Musk has consistently claimed that the number of fake users on Twitter should allow him to renege on the deal. “Interesting”, the SpaceX chief tweeted in response to Mr Iger’s story - but it may not help him pull out of his offer in court.Twitter would have been “a global distribution platform” for Disney if the company...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Warns Against a Social Media Giant

Elon Musk is ubiquitous on social media. He built his brand there and above all he built a large part of his influence there. He even made an offer of $44 billion to acquire Twitter (TWTR) , a platform where trendsetters and opinion makers meet. The richest man in the world has managed through social networks to forge a special bond with users around the world. This familiarity has made him likeable to many users who consider him very different from other billionaires.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Business Insider

The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says

Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Leadership#Linus Business#Cnn#Mdau
SlashGear

SlashGear Asks: Have Elon Musk's Actions In 2022 Affected Your Decision To Buy A Tesla? - Exclusive Survey

Elon Musk has never been a straight-laced character. He fits the eccentric millionaire mold quite well — or, at least, the eccentric part. The world's richest man's bank balance is far greater than that of a millionaire, with Forbes estimating a net worth of over $272 billion at the time of writing. However, the eccentric part may have to change, too, if Tesla is to continue its success.
BUSINESS
CNET

Twitter Shareholders Vote to Approve $44 Billion Musk Deal

Twitter shareholders on Tuesday voted to approve a deal with billionaire Elon Musk, who signed an agreement in the spring to buy the social network for $44 billion. Musk is now trying to back out of the deal, but Twitter shareholders seem to have said they want it to go forward.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Shareholders Approve Sale to Elon Musk, Leaving Lawsuit as Final Hurdle for Deal

In a special meeting of shareholders Tuesday, holders of Twitter stock voted to approve the company’s sale to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $54.20 per share. The vote in favor was expected, but is important as it is the final pro forma hurdle to closing the sale to Musk, with regulators having already signed off on the deal. Now the only thing standing in the way of closing is Musk’s lawsuit, with a trial date tentatively set for next month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
electrek.co

A little-known investor put more money in Tesla (TSLA) than Elon Musk himself

A little-known investor has poured more money into Tesla (TSLA) than Elon Musk himself, and now he is reaping the rewards with a position worth billions of dollars. We first reported on KoGuan Leo last year when he became the third largest individual shareholder in Tesla behind Elon Musk and Larry Ellison.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy