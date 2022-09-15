Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Disney wanted to buy Twitter but found ‘significant’ number of bots – to Elon Musk’s delight
Disney did not purchase Twitter because a “substantial portion” of its users “were not real”, the entertainment giant’s former chief executive has said.The anecdote comes as Elon Musk is attempting to back out of his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Mr Musk has consistently claimed that the number of fake users on Twitter should allow him to renege on the deal. “Interesting”, the SpaceX chief tweeted in response to Mr Iger’s story - but it may not help him pull out of his offer in court.Twitter would have been “a global distribution platform” for Disney if the company...
Elon Musk abandoned Twitter deal because of World War 3 fears, claim company lawyers
WTF?! As lawyers representing Elon Musk and Twitter argue over whether a whistleblower's claims can be added to the former's lawsuit, the company says one of the reasons Musk pulled out of the acquisition was concerns about the start of World War 3. Last week saw Twitter's former head of...
Elon Musk Warns Against a Social Media Giant
Elon Musk is ubiquitous on social media. He built his brand there and above all he built a large part of his influence there. He even made an offer of $44 billion to acquire Twitter (TWTR) , a platform where trendsetters and opinion makers meet. The richest man in the world has managed through social networks to forge a special bond with users around the world. This familiarity has made him likeable to many users who consider him very different from other billionaires.
The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says
Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
If You Printed $1 Million A Day Since 1440, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Still Has You Beat
The printing press is considered to be one of the greatest inventions of all time. It kickstarted a revolution and transformed the way ideas are communicated across the globe. Here’s a fun stat about the printing press as it relates to Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.
Elon Musk's Tesla And SpaceX Emails Can't Be Accessed Without His Consent, Judge Rules In Twitter-Deal Case
Judge Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday denied Twitter Inc.’s TWTR request to turn in Elon Musk’s personal emails as evidence in their ongoing litigation that would come up for hearing on Oct. 17. What Happened: Claiming attorney-client privilege, Musk chose to withhold his personal...
Is Elon Musk No Longer On Twitter? No, Here's What Actually Happened
If you couldn’t find Tesla Inc TSLA CEO on Twitter on Tuesday, that's because he had changed his handle to “Naughtius Maximus.”. What Happened: Musk seemingly made the change minutes after Twitter Inc.’s TWTR shareholders approved a $44 billion buyout deal. Screenshot of Elon Musk's Twitter profile.
Dogecoin creator says it 'annoyed' him when Elon Musk tried to send the cryptocurrency 'to the moon'
Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer said it bothered him when Elon Musk and WallStreetBets' copycat Reddit group SatoshiBets attempted to send the meme currency "to the moon" last year. In an interview with Insider, Palmer said he's grown weary of being "dragged" into conversations around the currency he helped create over...
SlashGear Asks: Have Elon Musk's Actions In 2022 Affected Your Decision To Buy A Tesla? - Exclusive Survey
Elon Musk has never been a straight-laced character. He fits the eccentric millionaire mold quite well — or, at least, the eccentric part. The world's richest man's bank balance is far greater than that of a millionaire, with Forbes estimating a net worth of over $272 billion at the time of writing. However, the eccentric part may have to change, too, if Tesla is to continue its success.
Twitter Shareholders Vote to Approve $44 Billion Musk Deal
Twitter shareholders on Tuesday voted to approve a deal with billionaire Elon Musk, who signed an agreement in the spring to buy the social network for $44 billion. Musk is now trying to back out of the deal, but Twitter shareholders seem to have said they want it to go forward.
Twitter Shareholders Approve Sale to Elon Musk, Leaving Lawsuit as Final Hurdle for Deal
In a special meeting of shareholders Tuesday, holders of Twitter stock voted to approve the company’s sale to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $54.20 per share. The vote in favor was expected, but is important as it is the final pro forma hurdle to closing the sale to Musk, with regulators having already signed off on the deal. Now the only thing standing in the way of closing is Musk’s lawsuit, with a trial date tentatively set for next month.
Mark Zuckerberg is dragging Meta to failure says Harvard expert
Bill George, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School, thinks that Mark Zuckerberg has "really lost his way" and is slowly dragging his company Meta to failure. George made these comments while speaking to CNBC about his new book titled True North: Leading Authentically in Today’s Workplace, Emerging Leader Edition.
Elon Musk Alerts Followers To Tesla Cyberwhistle Getting Restocked For 1,000 Dogecoins — It Goes Out In A Poof
Tesla Inc TSLA re-stocked its Cyberwhistle after previously removing it from its online merchandise store. The item, which sold out within three hours, was briefly listed for a new price of 1000 Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Elon Musk alerted his Twitter followers that the Cyberwhistle was available once again in...
A little-known investor put more money in Tesla (TSLA) than Elon Musk himself
A little-known investor has poured more money into Tesla (TSLA) than Elon Musk himself, and now he is reaping the rewards with a position worth billions of dollars. We first reported on KoGuan Leo last year when he became the third largest individual shareholder in Tesla behind Elon Musk and Larry Ellison.
