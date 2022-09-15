ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist Guadalupe Maravilla Partners with PPOW Gallery on Donation Fund for Asylum Seekers in New York

By Tessa Solomon
ARTnews
ARTnews
 5 days ago
As of September 1, at least 2,000 asylum seekers from Central and South America have arrived in New York City from Texas, courtesy of that state’s governor, Greg Abbott. New York’s social service system is straining to properly accommodate their basic needs, from housing to healthcare to food. While this humanitarian crisis, as New York City Mayor Eric Adams has called it, shows little sign of improving, members of the art community have rallied to collect aid.

Artist Guadalupe Maravilla and activist Mariana Parisca have set up a GoFundMe page calling for donations of funds, foods, and toiletries, to be delivered to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Brooklyn. Meanwhile Maravilla’s gallery, PPOW in Tribeca, is acting as a drop-off site for donated goods, from prepaid subway passes to clothes and old cell phones, between September 15 and September 17. Donations can also be made through a link on the gallery’s website.

Since April, Abbott has been forcefully transporting asylum seekers to various sanctuary cities across the city as part of his billion-dollar border initiative Operation Lone Star, announced last year. The controversial plan has seen a harsh crackdown on crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border, and more than 100,000 people from Central and South America have been bussed, first to D.C., and later New York and Chicago.

Civil rights and immigrant rights groups have criticized the operation—which Abbott’s website describes as an attempt to “stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons and people into Texas, and prevent, detect and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry”—as punitive and rife with human rights abuses. In July, the Texas Tribune , working with ProPublica, reported that the Department of Justice had launched an investigation into alleged civil rights violations under the operation.

“Texas Governor is using asylum seekers as political pawns against sanctuary cities,” the artists’ GoFundMe page reads. “They are now arriving in New York City, where shelters are already overwhelmed. Hundreds of families are being sent from Texas without food, water, medical care, or hygiene supplies for a 45-hour bus drive.”

Parisca and Maravilla, who arrived from El Salvador to New York as a refugee in the 1980s, are working with Reverend Juan Carlos Ruiz, who leads the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Brooklyn. Ruiz is well-known advocate for undocumented immigrants—his church headed a range of pandemic relief efforts to support them—and he cofounded the New Sanctuary Movement, a faith-based coalition of clergy, lawyers, and activists who provide social services to those at risk of deportation.

“The work we are doing at the church as volunteers with zero resources is to welcome them and give them warm meals and care that they need,” Maravilla told the Art Newspaper . “The church is not structured to hold large amounts of people; the toilets and stove have broken down twice. We have been making repairs and improvising from donations we raised. We don’t have beds, pillows or blankets. The food is being prepared by volunteers. We need an overnight security guard among many other things.”

PPOW became involved after its leadership learned from Maravilla about the efforts undertaken by Ruiz.

“Working closely with Guadalupe, I’ve witnessed firsthand the impact his practice has within the undocumented community,” the gallery’s associate director, Ella Blanchon, told ARTnews . “That community is being targeted right now and it feels more urgent than ever to activate our network to support those who do not have the means to support themselves. I’ve been amazed at the outpouring of support and hope we’ll see similar initiatives emerge from this.”

ARTnews

Almine Rech to Open in New York’s Tribeca District, Joining Growing Mass of Galleries

Almine Rech, a prominent gallery with seven spaces spread across Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai, and New York, is set to open a second Manhattan venue, this one in the burgeoning Tribeca neighborhood. Almine Rech will join a mass of galleries that have opened spaces there in the past few years, making Tribeca one of the fastest growing—and most closely watched—art districts in New York. The new 10,000-square-foot space will be located at 361 Broadway, putting it not far from galleries like Andrew Kreps, P.P.O.W, Bortolami, and spaces run by Pace and David Zwirner. Almine Rech said it would continue to operate its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Rising Artist Kahlil Robert Irving Files Complaint Against Chelsea’s High Line Hotel, Alleging Racial Discrimination

Artist Kahlil Robert Irving has filed a complaint against the High Line Hotel, which is located not far from New York’s Chelsea gallery district, and its parent company, MCR, alleging that he was subject of racial discrimination at the hotel. In the complaint, Irving claims he was “confronted [Irving] in a threatening manner, and without even minimally adequate due diligence, in a way that is impossible to imagine but for the fact that I am Black.” Irving is a closely watched artist whose career has steadily been on the rise in the past few years. He recently had a solo show at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

With 146 Exhibitors, NADA Miami Plans 20th Anniversary Edition Later This Year

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) will host its 20th anniversary edition this year, with 146 participating galleries and nonprofit art organizations. The fair will return to its longtime home of Ice Palace Studios and run November 30 to December 3. Among the galleries, more than 80 of which are NADA members, lined up to take part are Charles Moffett, Cooper Cole, Embajada, Et al., Hairs+Nails, Housing, Nina Johnson, Misako & Rosen, New Discretions, Ochi, Proxyco Gallery, Sargent’s Daughters, and Western Exhibitions. Nonprofit exhibitors include White Columns, Tierra del Sol Gallery, Creative Growth Art Center, and Artadia. Though this edition will be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Independent Curators International’s 2022 Leo Award Goes to Curator Candice Hopkins

Independent Curators International, the New York–based nonprofit that looks to support the work of curators around the world, will give its 2022 Leo Award to Candice Hopkins, one of today’s most closely watched and influential curators. Hopkins will share the award with the nonprofit American Indian Community House. Hopkins, a citizen of Carcross/Tagish First Nation, is the inaugural director and chief curator of Forge Project, “a Native-led initiative centered on Indigenous art, decolonial education, and supporting leaders in culture, food security, and land justice based in the Mahicannituck valley on the unceded homelands of the Muh-he-con-ne-ok, the Peoples of the Waters...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Workers at Dia Art Foundation Vote to Unionize

The staff at the Dia Art Foundation announced Tuesday that they voted officially to unionize with Local 2110 Union of Auto Workers, which also represents museum staff members at the Guggenheim, MASS MoCA, the Whitney, and many others. The National Labor Relations Board tallied up the ballots of union-eligible staff members and found the vote passed with 90% in favor. Eligible staff includes archivists, managers, gallery attendants, curators and many more positions. “We are officially the Dia Union!” the Dia Union Instagram account posted Tuesday. “Thank you to our union-eligible colleagues, the wave of organizing in arts institutions, and everyone who supported...
BEACON, NY
ARTnews

$70 M. Art Sale to Benefit MoMA, Dia Workers Unionize, and More: Morning Links for September 14, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION, PART 1. Big news out of New York: 29 of the 81 pieces that have been on loan to the Museum of Modern Art from the William S. Paley Foundation for more than three decades will be auctioned this fall at Sotheby’s, with the proceeds going to the museum, Kelly Crow reports in the Wall Street Journal. All told, the lots are expected to total between $70 million and $100 million. A 1963 Francis Bacon triptych may cover half that low estimate; it is pegged to go for more than $35 million. MoMA said that it will use the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Legendary Painter Pat Steir Gets Global Representation with Hauser & Wirth

Pat Steir, the artist behind giant abstractions composed of gorgeous pours of paint, has officially joined Hauser & Wirth, one of the biggest galleries in the world. Her first show with Hauser & Wirth will take place in New York in November. The representation, rumors of which were first reported in Artnet News‘s “Wet Paint” column last month, will be global, meaning that Hauser & Wirth will be able to show Steir’s art at all 16 of its galleries, in cities like New York, London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Zurich. Her New York show this fall will carry the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Works at MoMA from Former President William Paley’s Collection Likely To Sell at Auction for Over $70 M.

A foundation set up by media mogul and CBS founder William Paley will sell a trove of artworks at Sotheby’s that have long been on loan to the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The groups of works, which include paintings and sculptures by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Francis Bacon, and Auguste Rodin are expected to fetch a collective $70 million at auctions in New York and London this fall. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s announced plans by Paley’s namesake foundation to sell off 29 of the some 80 artworks that have been in the MoMA’s care since Paley’s death in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

At the Armory Show, Two Young New York Galleries Incisively Explore the Land We Live On

At this year’s massive edition of the Armory Show, numbering nearly 250 exhibitors, a moment of reflection comes courtesy of two booths in the fair’s Presents section, for galleries in business for fewer than 10 years. The works on view are by two artists—Joiri Minaya (at Calderón) and Nona Faustine (at Higher Pictures Generation)—whose practices have long explored what our relationship to the land we live on. Minaya’s works often reflect on how white people imagine the Caribbean landscape, specifically that of the Dominican Republican, and what their misconceptions mean for those who actually inhabit it. Two untitled examples from her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Tommy Hilfiger Stages Brooklyn Fashion Show Inspired by Warhol’s Factory

On Sunday night when designer Tommy Hilfiger debuted his Fall 2022 collection at a Brooklyn drive-in theater, the brand brought to the New York fashion epicenter a nod back to one of art history’s largest figures. To present the fall collection, the American designer staged an experiential set inspired by Andy Warhol’s famed Silver Factory in Downtown New York that was decked out with screen-printing stations reminiscent of the Pop artist’s studio and featured cameos from Warhol collaborators, including model Donna Jordan and writer Bob Colacello, who served as a longtime editor of Warhol’s Interview magazine. Runway staple figures and celebrities like...
BROOKLYN, NY
ARTnews

Congressional Commission Recommends the Removal or Renaming of Confederate Memorials at West Point

A monumental portrait of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee is among the memorials and markers that may be removed from display at the US Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, New York, per the recommendation of a Congressional commission charged with assessing the display of Confederacy-affiliated assets at US military bases.   The Naming Commission was established last year to issue recommendations for items or names across the Department of Defense that “commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America”, including bases, statues, and streets. Last month, the eight-panel committee submitted a 103-page report in which it...
WEST POINT, NY
ARTnews

At Armory, Ane Graff Mines Disruptive Materials

Norwegian artist Ane Graff is becoming increasingly known for her works that consider the body’s internal world and the countless outside forces that might interrupt it. In a new group of works presented by Oslo-based dealer OSL Contemporary at The Armory Show in New York, Graff undertakes a close examination of materials found in household spaces and outdoor repositories. The works, made this year but drawing on earlier projects, trace the ways in which such materials are capable of wreaking silent havoc on bodies and natural settings. Situated at the booth’s installation, alongside four silk-printed paintings, was a series of Graff’s glass...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

The Kitchen Offers the Public a Rare Opportunity to See Its Archives at the Armory Show

Typically, organizations stow their archives away, keeping them far from public viewing. But the Kitchen has taken a different approach at the Armory Show, where it’s turned its archive outward. This year at the fair, the Armory’s organizers launched a new section devoted to art nonprofits, inviting the 51-year-old alternative arts space to inaugurate the new series dubbed Armory “Spotlight.” Founded as an artist collective in 1971, the Kitchen is one of the most esteemed organizations of the kind in New York. Its Chelsea home currently undergoing a multiyear renovation, it has temporarily relocated to a loft in Westbeth Artist Housing. Its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Leading French Gallery Templon Opens New York Space with Stunner Omar Ba Show

As the New York art world prepares for its fall season, Galerie Templon, one of France’s leading galleries, opened a new outpost in Chelsea on Wednesday. The new two-level exhibition space has been beautifully renovated and is inaugurated with a dazzling show of new work by Senegal-born, Geneva-based artist Omar Ba. The New York expansion has been in the works for less than a year and they settled on the 10th Avenue location in January. Mathieu Templon, the son of the gallery’s founder Daniel Templon, moved to New York in July to oversee construction at the new location and then manage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Artist Bharti Kher’s Monumental Ancestor Is Now Guarding Central Park

A towering mother is stationed at Central Park’s mouth. She’s 18-feet-tall with a body of painted bronze. The heads of her 23 children sprout from her womb, belly, shoulders, and back. Her expression is kind: all passersby—and any who may spot her from the distance—are welcome within her embrace. Titled, Ancestor, she’s the work of Bharti Kher, a New Delhi– and London-based artist whose practice collapses daily ritual and ancient symbol, sacred objects and ephemera into new forms. Her creations—sometimes painting, sculpture, or installation—explore individual and collective relations to the cultural past. If we’re not content with history, Kher proposes, manifest a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

A Joyous, Novel Fundraiser Brings Together 50 Artists for David Zwirner Exhibition

Isn’t it amazing? That will likely be the case for a new exhibition opening Friday at David Zwirner in New York, titled “A Maze Zanine, Amaze Zaning, A Mezzaning, Meza-9” that brings together the work of 50 artists benefiting Performance Space New York. Proceeds from sales made through the exhibition, which is organized by four artists—Kerstin Brätsch, Ei Arakawa, Laura Owens, and Nicole Eisenman—will allow the nonprofit to expand its programming and offer artist fellowships. “As soon as Jenny Schlenzka and Pati Hertling at Performance Space enlisted these four artists to organize this show, it was clear this would be something...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

With an Off-Site Exhibit, Armory Show Hosts Its Own Grand Slam at the US Open

Each year, thousands of visitors make the pilgrimage to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens for the US Open. The anticipation for this year’s Open was especially high as Serena Williams, the long-reigning queen of tennis, played what many speculated would be her last Grand Slam tournament after 27 years in the game, following her announcement in a Vogue profile that she was “evolving away” from tennis. But this edition of the US Open will have something else noticeably different all around: art. The United States Tennis Association, which organizes the tournament, has partnered...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

James Fuentes Gallery, a Lower East Side Stalwart, Joins Growing Exodus to Tribeca

A veteran gallery of New York’s Lower East Side is joining the exodus to Tribeca. James Fuentes Gallery will soon open at 52 White Street, in a column-free, ground-floor space that measures around 3,000 square feet. It’s an upgrade from the nearly-2,000-square-foot space the gallery currently has on Delancey Street. Additionally, next year, Fuentes will open an L.A. location in the Melrose Hill section of Hollywood, near Lisson’s forthcoming branch in the city. All this physical growth will come alongside an expansion of the gallery’s roster. “I see this as a massive opportunity,” Fuentes told ARTnews. “I feel the way that I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Washington Becomes the First State to Tax NFTs

Washington became the first US state to tax NFTs, the state government announced this past July. The regulations are complicated, and enforcing them may be harder still. Tax agencies may have a difficult time determining whether the sales of digital, decentralized, placeless products like NFTs actually took place in Washington. The tax regulations assume that sellers of NFTs know where in the world their customer is based, though that is often not the case. Experts at Greenberg Traurig law firm wrote that if the seller cannot verify the location of their customer, the burden of the source’s transaction will fall on...
WASHINGTON STATE
ARTnews

New York Officials Seized Antiquities Worth $11 M. from the Met

Antiquities were recently seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art by the Manhattan District Attorney’s as part of a larger effort to return artifacts to their countries of origin. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has so far obtained six warrants to seize artifacts from the Met this year. In mid-July, alongside federal agents, New York authorities seized 27 allegedly looted artifacts valued in excess of $11 million that derive from Greece, Italy and Egypt. Among the more valuable artifacts confiscated as part of the effort was a marble head of the Greek goddess Athena dating from around 200 BCE. Two statues depicting...
MANHATTAN, NY
