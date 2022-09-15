ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Russell Wilson: Seahawks 'definitely tried' to trade me prior to 2022 offseason

While much of the Seahawks–Russell Wilson drama should be expected to recede in the coming weeks, now that the Broncos’ Seattle date has come and gone, the decorated quarterback and his former team will still be connected in the years to come. One of the recent discussion points involving Wilson centered around previous times the Seahawks explored trading him. Wilson confirmed recently he knew about multiple trade talks the Seahawks engaged in during his 10-year run.
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Seattle Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

The Seattle Seahawks received some bad news this week. Three-time Pro Bowler and star safety Jamal Adams will not see the field again during the 2022 NFL season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. The star safety suffered the injury in Seattle’s Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

49ers To Watch vs. Seattle

Starting running back Elijah Mitchell was placed on the injured reserve, so Wilson Jr. steps into the starting running back role. In inclement weather, he was not impressive rushing the ball in week one against the Bears, with only 22 yards on nine carries. Hopefully, the field at Levi’s stadium will be more playable than at Soldier Field. Wilson Jr. is a player on the 49ers to watch in week two.
SEATTLE, WA
Russell Wilson
Teez Tabor
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman still confident 49ers will win Super Bowl LVII

Just about all of the chatter regarding the San Francisco 49ers coming off their disappointing Week 1 loss at the Chicago Bears has had to do with whether head coach Kyle Shanahan should already bench Trey Lance in favor of Jimmy Garoppolo for this Sunday's home opener against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

