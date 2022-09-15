Read full article on original website
'Very Dangerous': 49ers QB Trey Lance a 'Major Concern' vs. Seahawks?
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't hold back praises for Lance, who he said could cause his defense some problems.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Pete Carroll details Seahawks injury situation ahead of 49ers game
The Seattle Seahawks head down south to face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend and coach Pete Carroll provided a number of injury updates following Friday’s walkthrough. Running back Kenneth Walker III (hernia): “Kenny made it through the week and just walked off the field with him,” Carroll told reporters. “He’s really excited to be ready to go.”
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
3 moves the Seattle Seahawks could make to replace Jamal Adams on defense
The Seattle Seahawks might have earned a huge upset win over the Denver Broncos to open their season Monday night.
Russell Wilson: Seahawks 'definitely tried' to trade me prior to 2022 offseason
While much of the Seahawks–Russell Wilson drama should be expected to recede in the coming weeks, now that the Broncos’ Seattle date has come and gone, the decorated quarterback and his former team will still be connected in the years to come. One of the recent discussion points involving Wilson centered around previous times the Seahawks explored trading him. Wilson confirmed recently he knew about multiple trade talks the Seahawks engaged in during his 10-year run.
Seattle Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
The Seattle Seahawks received some bad news this week. Three-time Pro Bowler and star safety Jamal Adams will not see the field again during the 2022 NFL season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. The star safety suffered the injury in Seattle’s Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
49ers To Watch vs. Seattle
Starting running back Elijah Mitchell was placed on the injured reserve, so Wilson Jr. steps into the starting running back role. In inclement weather, he was not impressive rushing the ball in week one against the Bears, with only 22 yards on nine carries. Hopefully, the field at Levi’s stadium will be more playable than at Soldier Field. Wilson Jr. is a player on the 49ers to watch in week two.
Richard Sherman still confident 49ers will win Super Bowl LVII
Just about all of the chatter regarding the San Francisco 49ers coming off their disappointing Week 1 loss at the Chicago Bears has had to do with whether head coach Kyle Shanahan should already bench Trey Lance in favor of Jimmy Garoppolo for this Sunday's home opener against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks.
